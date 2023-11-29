S&P 500   4,554.89
DOW   35,416.98
QQQ   390.19
Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build investment powerhouse Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
US gas prices have fallen or remained steady for 10 weeks straight. Here's why
J&J, Gilead, BMS: A look at undervalued dividend payers
The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again

Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Don Miller
November 29, 2023

JD.com stock chart

Key Points

  • JD.com is the largest e-commerce and internet company in China by revenue.
  • Unlike Pinduoduo, JD.com has a strict zero-tolerance counterfeit policy and a reputation for higher quality products and partnerships with designer brands like Louis Vuitton.
  • JD.com saw Q3 2023 revenues grow only 1.7% YoY, but EPS grew 12% YoY as it maintains a quality-over-quantity operating model.
  • 5 stocks we like better than JD.com

JD.com Inc. NASDAQ: JD is often cited as the Amazon.com Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN of China. This comparison applies due to its sheer massive scale, as it has grown to be the largest e-commerce and B2C retailer in the country. While JD.com is a member of the Retail/Wholesale sector, it is comprised of many different business segments, including JD Retail, JD Logistics, JD Technology and JD Health. Its fulfillment network covers 99% of China's population.

The company also prides itself on having a zero-tolerance policy for counterfeits and implements enhanced authentication services called JD Smart Check for imported goods. Outpacing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. NASDAQ: BABA, JD.com is also the largest internet company by revenue in China, serving over 600 million consumers. It was named to FORTUNE's China's Most Admired Companies 2023 List.

Quality versus knock-offs

Unlike PDD Holdings Inc. NYSE: PDD, operator of Pinduoduo, which is known for its super cheap and super low-quality knock-off products, JD.com carries higher quality merchandise. It has a much better reputation amongst consumers seeking authentic designer brands. The slowdown in consumer spending has caused its revenues to grow at a snail's pace, but at a much better quality as the company still grew its net income 12% YoY.

It offers Shop Now 1-hour delivery in addition to same-day and next-day delivery services. The retail division offers everything from groceries to electronics, computers, cosmetics, fashion apparel, luxury brands, household items and appliances, and baby and pet supplies. Check out the sector heatmap on MarketBeat.


JD Logistics

Its logistics division is the largest in the country. JD.com stores products in over 1,600 warehouses comprised of 32 million square meters managed by its modularized smart supply chain management solution, which utilizes big data, blockchain, internet-of-things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. It's the only e-commerce platform in the world to provide cross-border, small-to-medium-sized warehousing, cold chain delivery, frozen and chilled warehousing facilities, B2B and crowdsourcing logistics.

It's able to achieve 90% of orders delivered on the same day or the next day. It has also constructed the world's first fully automated warehouse in Shanghai and developed drone and automatic delivery robots.

Quality revenues and earnings

JD.com reported its fiscal Q3 2023 earnings of RMB6.70 per share, beating consensus analyst estimates by RMB83 cents or 11 cents. Operating income was RMB9.3 billion ($1.3 billion), compared to RMB8.7 billion in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP income was RMB11.1 billion ($1.5 billion) compared to RMB9.9 billion in the year-ago period. Operating profit margins were 4.5%.

Revenues squeaked higher by 1.7% YoY to RMB247.7 billion ($34 billion), beating consensus analyst estimates by $60 million. Operating cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis was RMB58.4 billion ($8 billion), compared to RMB45.8 billion in the year-ago period. The company has $32 billion in cash.

CEO and CFO comments

JD.com CEO Lei Xu commented, “We reported steady top-line performance for the quarter with record profitability driven by our proactive efforts on enhancing price competitiveness and platform ecosystem, as well as our supply chain advantages.”

JD.com CFO Ian Su Shan added, “JD’s record profitability for the quarter and healthy cash flow reflects our successful business evolvement and supply chain strengths. We also see our core categories of home appliances and electronics continue to expand market share. At the same time, general merchandise gradually ramped up momentum in the quarter, as we relentlessly focus on user experience.”

JD.com analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. JD.com peers and competitor stocks can be found with the MarketBeat stock screener.

JD.com stock chart

 Daily symmetrical triangle breakout attempt

The daily candlestick chart for JD illustrates a daily symmetrical triangle breakout attempt. The lower ascending trendline formed after bottoming at $24.01 on October 23, 2023. JD formed a daily market structure low (MSL) breakout through the $26.03 trigger, making higher lows.

The upper descending trendline contained the rallies to lower highs until November 24, 2023, as shares attempt a breakout powered by the rising relative strength index (RSI) at the 60-band. Pullback support levels are at $26.99, $26.03 daily MSL trigger, $24.01 and $22.14.

Should you invest $1,000 in JD.com right now?

Before you consider JD.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JD.com wasn't on the list.

While JD.com currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JD.com (JD)
3.1632 of 5 stars		$28.16-0.6%2.13%13.35Moderate Buy$44.57
Alibaba Group (BABA)
2.8137 of 5 stars		$76.72-1.0%N/A10.63Buy$130.53
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.7039 of 5 stars		$147.03-0.5%N/A76.18Moderate Buy$168.93
PDD (PDD)
1.973 of 5 stars		$139.00+18.1%N/A34.49Buy$122.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

B.A. University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.


