Check Out These 3 Dividend Stocks in April

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY)

Being able to block out market noise and short-term events that influence equity prices is paramount to staying the course over the years as an investor. With that said, it’s been hard to ignore some of the recent headlines that have moved markets to start the year. Whether it's rising inflation, heated geopolitical conflicts, or flat-out market volatility, investors have certainly had a bumpy start to the year 2022. While these factors should continue to play a big role in markets going forward, that shouldn’t stop investors from seeking out high-quality dividend stocks that can help them build wealth over the long term.Dividend stocks are particularly attractive at this time thanks to their perceived safety and the added income they can provide to portfolios. However, not all dividend stocks are worthy of your time and capital, which is why we’ve put together the following list of the top 3 dividend stocks to buy in April.Let’s take a further look below.Commodity stocks continue to benefit from the narrative that they can potentially serve as a hedge against inflation, and investors should likely expect stocks like Southern Copper to continue trending higher in the coming months. Copper is one of the most important metals in the world, as it's used for everything from building and construction to consumer electronic products. The price of this essential commodity was soaring even before the conflict in Ukraine, and with new supply-chain issues taking place following Russia’s invasion it’s hard to imagine a better scenario for Southern Copper to prosper in.This company is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world, with major assets in Mexico and Peru. The stock offers investors a whopping 5.12% dividend yield and is up over 25% year-to-date, which are certainly impressive figures for investors to consider. Although there are protests going on in Peru that have temporarily stopped production for the company’s Cauajone mine, this stock is definitely still one of the best ways to gain exposure to copper at this time.It’s hard to argue against including consumer staples stocks in a diversified portfolio, as these companies have business models that will help to support dividend payouts in almost any economic environment. Kraft Heinz stands out as a great option in that sector, as it’s the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America and a stock that has outperformed the S&P 500 this year. With classic brands including Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, Philadelphia, Maxwell House, and more, this is a company that has the ability to increase prices to offset cost inflation without losing a lot of customers, which speaks volumes about how strong of a company it is. Kraft Heinz counts Wal-Mart as its biggest customer, which should help to reassure investors that this is a company with stable earnings and can handle economic downturns. The stock offers investors a 4.01% dividend yield and is one of the biggest holdings for Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which are both additional reasons to consider adding shares. Finally, Kraft Heinz is shifting its strategy to divest low-growth products and brands, invest in international expansion, and reorganize its business, which should lead to a stronger company over the next few years.Biopharmaceutical stocks like Eli Lilly and Co have been incredibly impressive this year, and the stock could be worth adding in April even with shares trading near all-time highs. The biopharmaceutical sector likely won’t be impacted by the current geopolitical conflict, which is certainly a huge positive to consider, and innovation in healthcare has arguably never been more important following the global pandemic. With Eli Lilly focused on developing therapies for treating pain, diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases, investors that want to add shares of a company that could change the world should definitely be intrigued.Eli Lilly’s new Alzheimer’s drug donanemab has true blockbuster potential, and the drug has already received the U.S. FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for treatment of the disease. With a nice combination of best-selling existing drugs and a strong pipeline of potentially groundbreaking treatments, it’s hard to find many options in the healthcare sector that offer as much upside as Eli Lilly. The company will be reporting its Q1 earnings at the end of the month, which is certainly an event to keep in mind as we head deeper into the month.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article