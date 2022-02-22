S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
World shares mixed as investors eye Ukraine, inflation
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
World shares mixed as investors eye Ukraine, inflation
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
World shares mixed as investors eye Ukraine, inflation
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
World shares mixed as investors eye Ukraine, inflation
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average

The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now 

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now 

The Kraft-Heinz Turnaround Story In Pictures 

We have covered the Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) turnaround story in depth. This is not another one of those articles. The fact that Kraft-Heinz is a deep-value relative to the broad market and its peers, the fact that is a relatively safe high-yielding dividend grower, and the health of the turnaround have all been established. This article is a look at how those factors have impacted the technical picture and where we think the price action is going from here. In our view, the market tide has turned for this stock and it is on the cusp of a sustained upward movement that could more than double the stocks price. 

Kraft-Heinz, That Was Then This Is Now 

The Kraft-Heinz story starts with accounting improprieties, a restatement of income, a cut to the dividend, and an implosion in share prices. That implosion shaved more than 75% of the stock’s price at the low of the sell-off but the bottom has been put in. There’s new management, there’ve been divestitures, and the balance sheet is greatly improved. The caveat is that the bottom and reversal were from down to sideways as is so often the case. The pandemic amplified the movement, sparked the lowest low of what became and Head & Shoulders reversal parter, and cemented the stock in a range that dominated the price action until very recently. 

This is exhibit #1, the monthly chart of Kraft-Heinz share prices. The Head&Shoulders pattern can be clearly seen at the low of the sell-off and it was confirmed in early 2021. Price action moved higher but resistance near the 150-day moving average capped the gains and established the top of the trading range at $5. The indicators in this time frame are consistent with a change of sentiment and have even pulled back and are now rolling into fresh buy signals that could impact price action for the next few quarters if not years. 

The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now 

The Kraft-Heinz Reversal Is Confirmed At A Higher Level 

The price action in Kraft-Heinz hit a peak in early/mid-2021 that resulted in a pullback to firmer support levels. The peak was driven by the combined effects of the turnaround efforts and pandemic spending and then capped by profit-takers and lingering resistance at a previous key level. This pullback is consistent with a Head&Shoulders Reversal and resulted in a test and confirmation of support at the neckline of the pattern. This is a new, higher level and confirms the market is advancing into shares of KHC as the monthly chart suggested. 

Notably, the $35 support level was itself confirmed by a Head&Shoulders reversal. In our view, this suggests support at this level is strong and that is consistent with the most recent earnings report. The company exceeded expectations on the back of volume and pricing and was able to give a favorable outlook. The report resulted in a near-10% move for the week, a new multi-month high, a break above the 150-day moving average, and a large Marubozu Candle. We consider this to be a strong signal and it is supported by weak bullish crossovers in MACD and stochastic. 

The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now 

The Technical Outlook: Kraft-Heinz Is Moving Higher 

The daily charts of Kraft-Heinz price action may be the most bullish of them all. The chart shows the H&S bottom at the $35 support level and that is confirmed by three strong days of buying. Those three days created three large green candles that amount to Three Soldiers, a pattern that often confirms reversal of price action. In our view, with price action now at a new multi-month high, traders should expect to see price action head up at least to the $44 level which is consistent with the highs set in mid-2021. 

What happens when price action reaches the $44 level is highly dependent on general market conditions and Kraft-Heinz results but it is our view that resistance will fall, sooner or later, and price action will continue to move higher. The move will be driven by price-multiple expansion, and inflow into what is now a 4.15% yielding stock that trades at only 15X its earnings outlook. The key to this story is that all three timeframes are in alignment with the tide, the waves, and the ripples all moving in the same direction. There will be pullbacks in price action but we expect them to be muted and then the rebounds to be overly large. 

The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now 

Should you invest $1,000 in Kraft Heinz right now?

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kraft Heinz (KHC)2.4$38.46+1.8%4.16%46.90Hold$39.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.