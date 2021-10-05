Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets (WSB) Stocks for October 2021

WallStreetBets has been a popular forum for retail investors since 2010. The group (known as a subreddit) shares a common passion for high-risk trades which frequently includes focusing on stocks with a high short-selling risk. This group became a household name in 2020 and that’s why MarketBeat has created a way for subscribers to easily identify the stocks which are receiving the highest number of mentions on WallStreetBets over a period of time.

Access to the trending WallStreetBets stocks is one of many premium features available to MarketBeat All-Access subscribers. Here’s how users can make the best use of this tool.

Roll over the “My MarketBeat” tab on the top left of the web page. This is a static element that is always available wherever you go on the site. Find the “Trending Stocks” tab and click on “Trending WallStreetBets Stocks” to go to the screener. To make the best use of the tool, you can use one or more of seven screening tools to make the tool work for your investment style. For example, if you’re only interested in small-cap stocks, you can choose to have the screener filter the tool to show only the small-cap stocks that are trending. Another screening option is the length of time. The default unit is seven days, but you can set it for 24 hours, 30 days, 90 days or 365 days. Other screening options include country, sector, MarketRank*, media sentiment, and analyst consensus

The following list was based on the results I received on October 3, 2021. The only default setting I changed was to move the time frame from 7 days to 30 days. Keep in mind; these results are updating themselves in real-time so you could wind up with a different list than the stocks below.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) – GameStop remains a darling of the WallStreetBets Aside from a pop in late August, GME stock has been in a bearish pattern since early in the summer. The stock is down 38% since closing above $302 on June 9, 2021. Something else that may concern GameStop bulls is that short interest is beginning to rise after declining for several months. Of course, this could be an indication that retail investors may be gearing up for a short squeeze. GameStop’s valuation is not supported by the underlying business. However, risk-tolerant investors are better off not fighting the tape.



AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) – Seeing how AMC Entertainment and GameStop have been linked at the hip in 2021, it’s not surprising that the AMC stock price performance is nearly a mirror image of GME stock. In this case, AMC Entertainment is down 36% since June 2, 2021. And like GameStop, short interest in AMC stock is on the rise in the last month. You have to give retail investors (known as the “apes”) credit for persistence. Of the seven analysts that offer a rating, five give the stock a sell rating and a consensus price target of $5.58. The biggest question surrounding AMC focuses on what the company’s new normal will look like in a post-pandemic world where direct-to-streaming will be a factor in some form.



Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) – Although holding on to the third spot from last month, Clover Health has seen its mentions in WallStreetBets increase by 121%. Analyst sentiment for CLOV stock is generally bearish. However, the consensus price target is $9 which is above the stock’s current price. The company is using artificial intelligence as a way to deliver more targeted, data-based health care decisions for Medicare Advantage patients. The bearish case is whether the company has a moat that will fend off competition.



Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) – It’s been an up-and-down year for Apple stock. But since delivering a strong earnings report at the end of July, AAPL stock was surging before a pullback that was on par with the broader market. On September 22, the company got a strong buy rating and a boost in price target to $198 from Tigress Financial which should add to bullish sentiment as the company launches its iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Apple also has a massive cash position that is allowing it to offer a dividend to shareholders that is likely to increase in future years.



SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) – SmileDirectClub was a pandemic winner, but the fortunes of SDC stock have been decidedly more bearish as the economy is reopening. The stock is down 52% for the year. However, analysts believe the stock has a 25% upside. That’s the good news. The bad news is that analyst opinion has turned bearish since the company delivered a disappointing earnings report at the beginning of August.



Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon stock is making a rally after being a laggard for much of the year. The e-commerce giant was a big winner during the pandemic. But some of the current bullish sentiment can be attributed to Amazon’s foray into artificial intelligence (AI) which is part of Amazon Web Services (AWS) which was responsible for 37% of the company’s revenue in the last quarter. According to MarketBeat’s consensus price target estimates from analysts, AMZN stock may have over 20% upside from its current level.



Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) – Alphabet’s appearance on this list is a reminder that retail investors aren’t just speculators. The tech giant has been one of the strongest growth stocks for several years. And there’s no sign of the company’s growth coming to an end anytime soon. GOOGL stock is near its 52-week high as well as the consensus estimate of analysts. Investors have rushed in to buy the stock on every dip this year. That may be one reason recent price targets suggest that this stock will have much higher to run.



Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) – After lagging behind the broader market for most of the year, TSLA stock appears to be on the cusp of a rally. Tesla has long been a favorite of the retail investor. The belief is that Tesla is a technology company that happens to make electric vehicles (EVs). And the company does have several revenue streams. Tesla is likely to remain a volatile stock, but for now the long-term trend is bullish and that means retail investors will stay engaged with the stock. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) – It hasn’t been easy to invest in Chinese stocks recently. However, Alibaba is looking oversold which is drawing the interest of the WallStreetBets BABA stock is trading at the low-end of its 52-week range and the consensus opinion of analysts shows an upside of over 100%. The question facing investors is whether the recent drop in BABA stock makes the stock undervalued or appropriately valued. How they answer that question will go a long way to deciding whether to take on the geopolitical risks involved with owning Chinese stocks at this time.



Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) – TheWallStreetBets community has been one reason that Palantir stock has shown any growth at all. But after two meme-stock inspired rallies that fizzled, PLTR stock is beginning to climb on the basis of sustainable growth. The company is managing to add private sector clients at a time when it seems likely that Palantir’s close association with the U.S. defense industry will pay off. Palantir came to market via a direct listing and some investors feel the company is fairly valued. But as a company that is involved in big data, Palantir appears to be in the right industry at the right time.

*MarketRank is a proprietary tool that evaluates a company and assigns a ranking of one to five stars based on community opinion, dividend strength, institutional and insider ownership, earnings and valuation, and analysts forecasts.

