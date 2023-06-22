S&P 500   4,348.33
CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences' Advanced Cancer Screening
Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
MercadoLibre's Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences' Advanced Cancer Screening
Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
MercadoLibre's Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences' Advanced Cancer Screening
Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
MercadoLibre's Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences' Advanced Cancer Screening
Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
MercadoLibre's Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend

United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?

Thu., June 22, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Shares of United have been forming a base below a previous high, indicating a possible breakout scenario.
  • Recent market weakness has caused United to sell off, potentially forming a handle with an early buy point.
  • The current price consolidation qualifies as a bullish first-stage base.
  • American Airlines is forming a similar base to United's and could also be in a buy range soon.
  • Analysts expect both United and American to grow earnings at double-digit rates this year. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than United Airlines

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United Airlines (UAL)
1.5809 of 5 stars		$52.65-0.8%N/A9.05Hold$55.53
American Airlines Group (AAL)
1.8519 of 5 stars		$16.26-0.6%N/A6.43Hold$17.87
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
1.31 of 5 stars		$335.25-0.5%N/A96.89$377.00
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
2.7338 of 5 stars		$42.86-0.2%0.93%14.53Buy$49.79
Southwest Airlines (LUV)
2.9853 of 5 stars		$33.93-1.0%2.12%33.93Moderate Buy$44.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

