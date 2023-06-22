United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?

Key Points Shares of United have been forming a base below a previous high, indicating a possible breakout scenario.

Recent market weakness has caused United to sell off, potentially forming a handle with an early buy point.

The current price consolidation qualifies as a bullish first-stage base.

American Airlines is forming a similar base to United's and could also be in a buy range soon.

Analysts expect both United and American to grow earnings at double-digit rates this year.

