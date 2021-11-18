S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 
Independent of Earnings Nvidia is a Win-Win For Investors
Three Reasons Besides Solid Earnings That Make Lowe’s a Strong Buy
Biden's nominee for bank regulator faces hostile opposition
Stocks fall as market turns choppy amid inflation concerns
S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 
Independent of Earnings Nvidia is a Win-Win For Investors
Three Reasons Besides Solid Earnings That Make Lowe’s a Strong Buy
Biden's nominee for bank regulator faces hostile opposition
Stocks fall as market turns choppy amid inflation concerns
S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 
Independent of Earnings Nvidia is a Win-Win For Investors
Three Reasons Besides Solid Earnings That Make Lowe’s a Strong Buy
Biden's nominee for bank regulator faces hostile opposition
Stocks fall as market turns choppy amid inflation concerns
S&P 500   4,688.67
DOW   35,931.05
QQQ   397.63
The TJX Companies Is Breaking Out To New Highs
Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike
Shoe Carnival Is A Short-Squeeze In Action 
Independent of Earnings Nvidia is a Win-Win For Investors
Three Reasons Besides Solid Earnings That Make Lowe’s a Strong Buy
Biden's nominee for bank regulator faces hostile opposition
Stocks fall as market turns choppy amid inflation concerns

Upon Further Review, You’ll Be Glad You Bought Target Stock

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | Chris Markoch
Upon Further Review, You’ll Be Glad You Bought Target Stock

The selloff may have been necessary, but it’s looking overdone 

How does a bad call in professional sports relate to the selloff in Target (NYSE:TGT) stock? Allow me to explain. There are times when an official misses a call. Depending on the circumstances, a team has the opportunity to challenge the call. If the challenge is successful, the call gets reversed. 

The selloff in Target stock won’t be that easy to reverse. However, we believe that when analysts and investors take a closer look at the company’s earnings report, they’ll come to an agreement that the stock was punished based on what investors expect to happen and not on the overall strength of the report.  

That’s why we remain bullish on TGT stock and see it being part of any year-end rally in the market. 

What Target Reported  

Simply put, Target killed it. Revenue was 3% above forecast at $24.78 billion. And earnings were up over 7% above estimates at $3.03 per share. The company also guided higher with comp sales expected to grow in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range. Previously the company had said comp sales would be in the high-single-digit range which aligns with the 7.2% projected by FactSet. 

Digital sales also saw a 29% growth which shouldn’t be overlooked considering that many companies are seeing a more substantial drop-off since the economy is reopening. This is a testament to the investments that Target made to pivot to an omnichannel even prior to the pandemic.  

Furthermore, the company outlined exactly how it is managing supply chain challenges which include the company renting its own container ships. The upshot is that Target is pledging to keep their shelves fully stocked this holiday season.  

What Analysts Heard 

Target has pledged to keep prices low during the holiday season. This means they’re not (at least for now) going to pass along their increased costs to the consumer. In remarks following the release of the earnings report, Target CEO Brian Cornell explained the company’s decision to protect prices “as important to our guests this year as safety has been throughout the pandemic.” 

For obvious reasons, that statement has become the major takeaway of the company’s earnings report. And for that reason, you can understand why investors may feel like Ebenezer Scrooge.  

Analysts are paid to use reason not emotion. So they will say dispassionately that the logical result of this decision will be lower earnings in the fourth quarter. For that reason, they can justify an opinion that the stock can’t sustain its current price. 

With TGT stock up 55% in the last 12 months even after the selloff, it makes some sense. The stock has been flirting in overbought territory according to the relative strength indicator. In each case, the indicator has proved accurate. And this time appears to be no different. 

 It just seems overdone.  

Buy TGT Stock and Enjoy the Rally 

Self-fulfilling prophecies are tough to overcome. And that seems to be what’s going on with Target stock. To be fair, Target doesn’t present a great trading opportunity at the moment. And the stock may have further to fall (although after hour trading activity is showing the stock stabilizing).  

However, in what appears to be shaping up to be a holiday season like few others, consumers have long memories. They will remember the companies that made it easy for them. The halo effect those companies receive can last a whole lot longer than a single quarter. 

And even if the stock doesn’t bounce back right away, investors can take advantage of the company’s status as a Dividend King and a tasty $3.60 annual dividend for the “trouble” of owning the stock.  

You may accuse us of nothing more than altruistic sentiment. But the world could use a little altruism and investors could use a little holiday cheer. We believe they’ll get both by ignoring the noise and buying TGT stock.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Target right now?

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Target (TGT)2.6$253.80-4.7%1.42%20.21Buy$254.85
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.