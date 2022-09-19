Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,842.63
DOW   30,594.04
QQQ   286.94
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
EXPLAINER: How the strong U.S. dollar can affect everyone
Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
World shares slip as markets brace for more rate hikes
S&P 500   3,842.63
DOW   30,594.04
QQQ   286.94
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
EXPLAINER: How the strong U.S. dollar can affect everyone
Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
World shares slip as markets brace for more rate hikes
S&P 500   3,842.63
DOW   30,594.04
QQQ   286.94
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
EXPLAINER: How the strong U.S. dollar can affect everyone
Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
World shares slip as markets brace for more rate hikes
S&P 500   3,842.63
DOW   30,594.04
QQQ   286.94
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Why Nevada Is About To Become The Richest State In The USA (And Make Some Investors VERY Happy)… (Ad)
EXPLAINER: How the strong U.S. dollar can affect everyone
Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
Copper More Critical than Lithium? (Ad)
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
World shares slip as markets brace for more rate hikes

Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory

Mon., September 19, 2022 | Jea Yu
Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory The world’s largest freelance marketplace platform Upwork. Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares can’t seem to catch a break as they trade down (-52.6%) on the year. Despite strong industry tailwinds projecting nearly 500 million worldwide freelancers by 2030, the sentiment on the stock continues to be negative. The pandemic-triggered lockdowns were a boon to the Company as remote work became a mainstream phenomenon that has been sticky even through the reopening. Inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty is having an impact on growth in Europe. Enterprise Clients are the growth driver. The Company added 36 new enterprise clients including ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), Asurion, Newsweek, Fanatics, and Pearson.  Enterprise revenue is growing at a 45% clip with $1 million clients growing significantly. The pandemic has spawned a new normal for the workplace, which is now elastic and commonly includes remote work. The apathetic reaction in the stock price might be more of an industry sentiment struggle as competitor Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares are down (-70%) on the year. However, this could be a buying opportunity for investors who believe in the continued adoption and growth of freelancers and remote work moving forward as the tailwind gains more momentum.

Upwork Recently Added Features

The Company added new features like Consultations to help with the onboarding of new clients by enabling paid booking sessions for expert advice from talent before engaging larger projects. Client using this new feature are averaging 1.5 days for a time-to-hire, which is half the time compared to using the Talent Marketplace. Nearly 50% of Consultation clients return for another job within 30 days, also a 50% higher rate than the Talent Marketplace. The Company will extend Consolations across all 90-plus categories in the following quarter. Virtual Talent Bench (VTB) enables clients to share their roster of talent with both registered and unregistered users. Pricing changes were made to enable Clients to access premium talent, talent searches and reporting tools from the start with visibility into Top Rate, Rising Talent, and Top Rated Plus talent pools.


Upwork Improving Fundamentals

On July 27, 2022, Upwork released Q2 2022 results for the quarter ending June 2022. The Company reported a non-GAPP loss of (-$0.04) per share versus consensus analyst estimates for a loss of (-$0.08) per share, a $0.04 beat. Revenues rose 26.3% year-over-year (YoY) to $156.9 million beating consensus analyst estimates for $147.78 million.

Upwork Mixed Guidance

Upwork issued mixed guidance for Q3 2022 for EPS to come in between (-$0.15) to (-$0.17) versus (-$0.16) consensus analyst estimates on revenues between $156 million to $158 million versus $150.84 million.

Upwork Attractive Price Levels

Using the rifle charts on weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the price action for UPWK stock. The weekly rifle chart broke down again on the breakdown of the $19.69 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly downtrend has a falling 5-period moving average (MA) resistance at $17.31 followed by the 15-period MA at the $19.69 fib level. The weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $14.04. The weekly stochastic has made a full oscillation collapsing through the oversold 20-band. The daily rifle chart broke down as well on an inverse pup breakdown as the 5-period MA resistance slopes back down at $17.05 followed closely behind by the 15-period MA resistance at $17.19. The daily stochastic triggered the inverse pup breakdown on the crossover down off the 50-band. The daily lower BBs are falling at $15.80. Attractive pullback levels sit at the $15.45 fib, $14.20 fib, $13.19 fib, $12.30 fib, and the $11.58 level.

Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory

The Appeal and Problem with Using Upwork

Upwork clients have actually moved their non-Upwork contractors to the platform to take advantage of the global payroll and work protection products which ensure compliance in 160 countries. The Upwork platform accommodates the needs for unified billing with enhanced visibility, reporting, and worker classification peace of mind. Upwork takes a lofty 20% fee for jobs to new talent. That fee eventually drops after certain income milestones are achieved. For the client, the hiring process for talent on a per project or hourly basis is simple. The client pays Upwork upfront which gets stored in an escrow account until the job is completed and then Upwork pays the talent. Upwork handles the currency adjustments and ensures payout to the talent if they meet the expectations. For international business, either for the client or the talent, this can be a very valuable resource that justifies the lofty 20% commission. However, it may be a turn off for workers who believe the commissions are just too high and seek to negotiate an off-platform agreement. This is ultimately the catch-22 that Upwork or any freelancer platform has yet to solve. Take less fees to ensure talent retention or raise prices but risk losing clients.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Upwork (UPWK)
1.9738 of 5 stars		$16.00flatN/A-25.81Moderate Buy$35.23
Fiverr International (FVRR)
1.5019 of 5 stars		$32.41flatN/A-12.91Hold$59.17
ServiceNow (NOW)
2.8352 of 5 stars		$425.80flatN/A467.91Moderate Buy$594.97
Upwork (UPWK)
1.9738 of 5 stars		$16.00flatN/A-25.81Moderate Buy$35.23
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Upwork right now?

Before you consider Upwork, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upwork wasn't on the list.

While Upwork currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.