QQQ   325.93 (+2.79%)
AAPL   169.24 (+2.62%)
MSFT   289.16 (+2.43%)
META   178.34 (+5.82%)
GOOGL   119.70 (+2.63%)
AMZN   142.69 (+3.53%)
TSLA   883.07 (+3.89%)
NVDA   180.97 (+5.92%)
NIO   20.05 (+4.59%)
BABA   92.43 (+1.36%)
AMD   99.05 (+3.67%)
MU   61.40 (+3.80%)
T   18.01 (-0.50%)
CGC   3.29 (+14.63%)
GE   77.14 (+2.95%)
F   15.50 (+2.04%)
DIS   112.43 (+3.98%)
AMC   23.67 (+5.43%)
PYPL   98.91 (+4.69%)
PFE   49.95 (+0.34%)
NFLX   244.11 (+6.16%)
QQQ   325.93 (+2.79%)
AAPL   169.24 (+2.62%)
MSFT   289.16 (+2.43%)
META   178.34 (+5.82%)
GOOGL   119.70 (+2.63%)
AMZN   142.69 (+3.53%)
TSLA   883.07 (+3.89%)
NVDA   180.97 (+5.92%)
NIO   20.05 (+4.59%)
BABA   92.43 (+1.36%)
AMD   99.05 (+3.67%)
MU   61.40 (+3.80%)
T   18.01 (-0.50%)
CGC   3.29 (+14.63%)
GE   77.14 (+2.95%)
F   15.50 (+2.04%)
DIS   112.43 (+3.98%)
AMC   23.67 (+5.43%)
PYPL   98.91 (+4.69%)
PFE   49.95 (+0.34%)
NFLX   244.11 (+6.16%)
QQQ   325.93 (+2.79%)
AAPL   169.24 (+2.62%)
MSFT   289.16 (+2.43%)
META   178.34 (+5.82%)
GOOGL   119.70 (+2.63%)
AMZN   142.69 (+3.53%)
TSLA   883.07 (+3.89%)
NVDA   180.97 (+5.92%)
NIO   20.05 (+4.59%)
BABA   92.43 (+1.36%)
AMD   99.05 (+3.67%)
MU   61.40 (+3.80%)
T   18.01 (-0.50%)
CGC   3.29 (+14.63%)
GE   77.14 (+2.95%)
F   15.50 (+2.04%)
DIS   112.43 (+3.98%)
AMC   23.67 (+5.43%)
PYPL   98.91 (+4.69%)
PFE   49.95 (+0.34%)
NFLX   244.11 (+6.16%)
QQQ   325.93 (+2.79%)
AAPL   169.24 (+2.62%)
MSFT   289.16 (+2.43%)
META   178.34 (+5.82%)
GOOGL   119.70 (+2.63%)
AMZN   142.69 (+3.53%)
TSLA   883.07 (+3.89%)
NVDA   180.97 (+5.92%)
NIO   20.05 (+4.59%)
BABA   92.43 (+1.36%)
AMD   99.05 (+3.67%)
MU   61.40 (+3.80%)
T   18.01 (-0.50%)
CGC   3.29 (+14.63%)
GE   77.14 (+2.95%)
F   15.50 (+2.04%)
DIS   112.43 (+3.98%)
AMC   23.67 (+5.43%)
PYPL   98.91 (+4.69%)
PFE   49.95 (+0.34%)
NFLX   244.11 (+6.16%)

Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?

Tue., August 9, 2022 | Kate Stalter
Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock? Big-box retailers Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) are still trading at multi-year lows after gapping down following their most recent earnings reports.

Walmart is trading at July 2020 levels, after advancing 1.88% in the past week.

Last week, the company said it would lay off about 200 people from its corporate workforce. 

In an interview with retail publication WWD, a Walmart spokesperson said, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community.”

It’s still unknown as to whether Walmart is slashing its corporate workforce, as opposed to the in-store workforce. The company did not offer a reason for the layoffs, although it recently slashed its profit guidance for the current quarter and the full year, saying inflation is taking a bite out of discretionary spending on electronics and clothing. Naturally, consumers are opting to focus their reduced spending power on necessities such as food. 

In its July 25 announcement, the company reduced second-quarter earnings guidance by  8% to 9% and full-year guidance by 11% to 13%.

In a statement, CEO Doug McMillon said, “The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we’ve made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars. We’re now anticipating more pressure on general merchandise in the back half; however, we’re encouraged by the start we’re seeing on school supplies in Walmart U.S.”


Shares gapped down on May 17 and May 18, following the company’s most recent earnings report. Walmart reported earnings of $1.30 per share. MarketBeat earnings data show the company missing analysts’ views of $1.48 per share. That also marked a year-over-year decline of 23%.

The stock gapped down again after the July cut in profit guidance. It’s since rebounded 4.5%. 

Walmart reports again on August 16. Analysts expect earnings per share of $1.60 on revenue of $150.51 billion. 
Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?

Naturally, Walmart is not the only mass-market retailer facing inflation-related challenges. Target, too, gapped down hard following its most recent earnings report, when it warned that earnings would be battered in the short run due to markdowns on excess, unpurchased merchandise. 

The inventory glut comes as shoppers, feeling the pinch from inflation, as well as the demise of Covid-era restrictions, opt for different merchandise categories than retailers had stocked. 

In its May report, Target also lowered its operating margin rate. 

The company earned $2.19 per share on revenue of $25.2 billion. Those marked a year-over-year decline of 41% on the bottom line and an increase of 4% on the top line. 

Target next reports on August 17, with Wall Street eyeing earnings per share of $0.72 on revenue of $26.08 billion. That would be a significant year-over-year decline in earnings, but a small increase in revenue. 

According to earnings numbers compiled by MarketBeat, the most recent quarter marked the first time since November 2018 that Target missed earnings views. 

It’s worth noting: The unofficial “whisper number” for both Walmart and Target hovers below the official expectations. The whisper number represents a forecast that some analysts truly believe, but don’t publish. 

When it comes to which stock is the better buy, each has pros and cons. Target boasts a better up/down volume ratio, meaning buyers have been in control recently. In fact, the stock advanced 14.01% in the past month, 645% better than Walmart’s price performance.

On the other hand, Target can be more volatile than the broader market. Although Walmart has a much larger market capitalization, both are institutional-quality stocks tracked by the S&P 500, meaning they will be included in any index fund purchases. 

At the end of the day, always watch for stocks with strong price momentum in a confirmed market uptrend. By some measures, the market is already in rally mode, although it may not always feel that way. At this juncture, Walmart is struggling to gain upside traction, while Target notched gains for the past three weeks. As always, use extra caution in the days prior to a company’s earnings reports, as any small piece of information can send the stock tumbling and erase any short-term gains. 
Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?

Walmart is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walmart (WMT)
2.8905 of 5 stars		$129.14+0.2%1.73%27.77Moderate Buy$151.00
Target (TGT)
3.203 of 5 stars		$169.67+2.8%2.12%14.07Moderate Buy$189.15
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Walmart right now?

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.