What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?

When an economic downturn arrives, many investors focus on the benefits that consumer staples can offer them. As the name suggests, consumer staples are products consumers rely on as "staples" in their daily lives. Household cleaning supplies, toiletries, and food products are all examples of consumer staples — and the companies that produce them are classified as "consumer staples stocks."

Consumer staple stocks tend to show less volatility, as customers must purchase them regardless of economic conditions. While you can buy and sell individual stocks in the consumer staples sector to invest in these assets, you also have the option to invest in a "basket" of these stocks using a consumer staple index fund.

A consumer staple index fund provides instant diversification within your portfolio and protection if any of these companies has a rough year or quarter. Read on to learn more about how a consumer index fund works, why you might want to invest in consumer staples and more about the pros and cons of these funds.

Overview of Consumer Staples Index Funds

A consumer staple index fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or mutual fund that tracks the performance of a group of stocks in the consumer staples sector. These funds comprise consumer staples stocks, typically tracking a major consumer index. Some common examples of stock market indexes that track the performance of consumer goods are the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index and the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Index.

Investing in a consumer staples index fund is an easy way for investors interested in the general sector of the market to gain instant, diverse exposure. Instead of hand-selecting a few stocks that you think will perform well, consumer index ETFs and mutual funds allow you to invest in all the sector's top performers quickly.

Consumer Staples

The consumer staples industry is a large and diverse sector that includes companies ranging from small, niche producers to large multinational corporations. Consumer staples are products such as food, beverages, household items and other everyday goods that people buy and replace on a regular basis. These products tend to be less sensitive to economic changes than other sectors, as people will continue to purchase them regardless of economic conditions.

Consumer staples companies have stable and predictable revenue streams, which makes them attractive investments for investors seeking steady returns. However, the consumer staples industry is highly competitive, with many companies competing for market share. Overall, the consumer staples sector is steady compared to others, providing essential products and services needed for years to come.

Index Funds

A stock market index is a measure that tracks the performance of a group of stocks or other securities, using a weighted measure to adjust performance. An index fund is a group of stocks that trade together as a single unit under the theme of a specific index. Index funds may be structured as ETFs or mutual funds.

Index funds seek to replicate the performance of a specific market index by holding a portfolio of securities that closely mirror the composition of the index. For example, an S&P 500 index fund would hold the same 500 stocks that make up the S&P 500 index in the same proportion represented in the index. This allows them to act as passive investments, offering lower management fees because the fund is rarely rebalanced.

How Consumer Staples Index Funds Work

Consumer staples index funds work the same way as other index funds except that they track indexes based on consumer staples. Some common examples include the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index and the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index. As these indexes perform, the underlying index funds tied to the performance provide the same returns to investors.

Pros and Cons of Consumer Staples Index Funds

There are benefits and drawbacks to investing in consumer staples, both as index funds and as individual stocks. Think about both potential outcomes before choosing to invest in these funds.

Pros

The benefits include:

Stability: Companies included in indexes that track consumer staple indexes are usually products people buy regardless of whether the economy is doing well or poorly. Investors get a level of stability for their portfolio, which can be comforting during times when the overall market is down.

Diversification: Consumer staple stocks purchased through an index fund benefit from adding a wide level of market exposure to the investor's portfolio. This makes a consumer index fund less risky when purchasing individual stocks.

Dividend income: Many of the stocks in major consumer staple indexes pay dividends, allowing them to act as a stream of passive income for reinvestment made available to investors.

Cons

The downsides include the following:

Lower growth potential: Consumer staples companies tend to have slower growth rates than other sectors, leading to lower returns than companies in more dynamic sectors. While this makes them stronger choices for long-term investments, it may not be ideal for investors looking for value stock options.

Expense ratios: Mutual funds and ETFs have expense ratios paid to the company managing the fund. Expense ratios are absent when purchasing individual stocks, which may impact your overall return, especially when investing in building a steady stream of dividend income.

Example of a Consumer Staples Index Fund

To help you understand how a consumer staples stocks ETF or index fund works, we'll look at the Vanguard Consumer Staples Fund (NYSE: VDC). The Vanguard Consumer Staples Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) made up of consumer staples stocks, with each holding weighted to best match the performance of the underlying index. The Vanguard Consumer Staples Fund aims to track the performance of the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, composed of domestic stocks in the consumer market sector.

The Vanguard Consumer Staples Fund is one of the largest consumer staple index ETFs, with more than $6.5 billion in assets under management. Some of the fund's largest holdings are in the following companies, which produce products you may use daily.

Procter & Gamble Company: A quintessential example of a consumer staple stock, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is one of the world's largest manufacturers and marketers of household products, with a market share in more than 180 countries. The company's portfolio includes brands like Olay, Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Gillette, Mr. Clean, Downy and countless others. P&G is the largest holding in VDC, making up more than 12% of the fund's total holdings as of March 2023.

Altria Group: The Altria Group (NYSE: MO) is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of cigars, cigarettes and related tobacco products. The company is also involved in researching, developing and selling smokeless tobacco products, including chewing tobacco and vaporizers.

PepsiCo: PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is one of the world's largest food and beverage companies. While Pepsi is best known for its namesake soda brand, a merger with the Frito-Lay corporation has also exposed Pepsi to a wide range of food production opportunities. Some brands under the PepsiCo umbrella include Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist and Gatorade.

These three companies are just a few examples of the dozens of corporations issuing stocks in the VDC. The fund's makeup may change as companies fall into or out of qualification to go in the underlying index. As the VDC aims to track the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, you'll notice that many of the top companies included in the index also make up the fund.

Investing in Consumer Products with Index Funds

Should you consider an index fund for your consumer staple investment? The answer to this question might vary depending on your goals and risk tolerance. Index funds provide a wide range of benefits to long-term investors, including an instant layer of diversification without hand-selecting individual stocks. This can be a critical consideration in the consumer staple industry, when individual stocks may be more volatile.

While a consumer staple index might show less volatility than individual stocks, this also translates to lower general investment returns. If you decide to invest in a consumer staples index fund, be sure to note the fund's expense ratio to calculate how fees will influence your overall returns.

FAQs

No matter if you decide to invest in a consumer staples index ETF or mutual fund, it's a good idea to answer any lingering questions you may have. The following are some of investors' most common questions about consumer staples funds.

How does a consumer staples index fund work?

A consumer staples index fund is an ETF or actively managed mutual fund that primarily invests in assets within the consumer staples index. These companies usually produce products that consumers need to buy regardless of how the economy is moving — you can view a list of examples of top consumer staples stocks to get an idea of common companies included.

Are consumer staples index funds a good investment?

Consumer staples index funds may be a good choice for investors looking for long-term investments likely to show lower levels of volatility. However, no investment is ideal for everyone, so be sure to consult with a financial professional before making any major investing decisions.

Is it better to buy consumer staples stocks or index funds?

In most cases, investing in an index fund for consumer staples is more advantageous than buying individual stocks in the consumer sector. While index funds have the drawbacks of management fees and expense ratios, they provide investors with instant diversification for their portfolios. This will likely result in a lessened overall loss if the consumer staple market takes a turn.

Before you consider Altria Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Altria Group wasn't on the list.

While Altria Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here