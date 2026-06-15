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What's Behind the Social Media Controversy Surrounding IonQ?

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 15, 2026
IonQ logo displayed over a blurred high-tech lab setting with metal framing and bundled cables in the foreground.

Key Points

  • An allegation has emerged that IonQ made a seemingly outlandish claim about its quantum technology and cryptocurrencies.
  • Regardless of the veracity, IonQ is likely to continue accelerating its tech development as the completion of its SkyWater deal nears.
  • Continuing to boost revenue growth will be a key focus as the company integrates a semiconductor foundry business into its operations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IonQ.

IonQ Today

IonQ, Inc. stock logo
IONQIONQ 90-day performance
IonQ
$61.35 +3.50 (+6.04%)
As of 11:28 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$25.89
$84.64
Price Target
$68.63
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In early June, quantum computing firm IonQ Inc. NYSE: IONQ faced some unusual scrutiny from a specific corner of the social media space. Martin Shkreli, the notorious former pharma CEO and convicted fraudster, claimed via a post on X that the company had made a seemingly outlandish claim about cryptocurrencies. Shkreli alleged that IonQ had privately told unnamed companies or investors that its quantum technology would make it possible to mine all remaining Bitcoin in a very short time span.

While IonQ's shares settled down about 3% over the five days of trading following Shkreli's allegation, it doesn't seem to have hampered the stock's performance overall—IONQ is still up about 28% year-to-date (YTD). What the incident may reveal, however, is a potential shift in the balance of power as quantum computing technology accelerates, and a glimpse into how a company like IonQ may one day transform other industries.

The Latest Interaction Between Cryptocurrency and Quantum

Regardless of the veracity of the post in question, this incident constitutes one of the most recent and prominent intersections of the worlds of cryptocurrency and quantum computing. Quantum bulls may increasingly believe that quantum computing will make the crypto world, as it currently exists, obsolete. Recently, a report from Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOGL identified a so-called "Q-Day" that may be fast approaching, at which point quantum technology will be powerful enough to essentially nullify the cryptographic security processes essential to crypto.

IonQ's alleged claim would pose a different but similarly significant threat to cryptocurrencies: the idea that quantum technology would be so powerful as to be able to solve the complex cryptographic problems necessary to mine all remaining Bitcoin in a short period of time (instead of the many, many years anticipated with traditional computing approaches). To be fair, though, it does not appear that IonQ has publicly made this claim to date.

A Potential Acceleration in the Transformative Power of Quantum

So far, the impact of quantum computing on the cryptocurrency space appears negligible. However, there is clear anticipation among many investors and analysts that quantum technology may reach a point where it becomes a critical factor in how cryptocurrency is structured, created, and used. Taken more broadly, this could be a sign of the overall transformative power of a technology that is still under development.

IonQ's work in pursuit of goals like this could accelerate as the company prepares to acquire SkyWater Technology Solutions Inc. NASDAQ: SKYT, a $1.8-billion deal announced in January 2026 and which appears to still be on track to close by Q3 2026.

The acquisition may be transformative for IonQ, as it will integrate into the quantum firm's operations a pure-play semiconductor foundry located in the United States. IonQ aims to be a fully vertically-integrated quantum platform company, a move that would set it apart from essentially every other pure-play quantum firm (and even some legacy tech giants with quantum operations).

The move to fold foundry operations into IonQ's business may be coming at a pivotal moment for quantum, as a few more tech titans have recently indicated plans to beef up their quantum operations (including, in some cases, via manufacturing). Further, IonQ wasn't among the companies listed by the Commerce Department as recipients of $2 billion in total funding for domestic quantum firms earlier in the quarter, putting it at a disadvantage.

IonQ MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
59th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
10.9% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
News Sentiment
0.71mentions of IonQ in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
Growing
See Full Analysis

Investors may want to keep an eye on IonQ's ability to maintain its revenue growth amid these new developments. For Q1 2026, the company noted impressive (and record) revenue of nearly $65 million, up more than 700% year-over-year (YOY), with major commercial traction developing as well. The company's continued success—as well as its ability to keep adding to its roughly $3-billion pile of cash, which helps to make deals like the SkyWater purchase possible—will be dependent upon whether it can further accelerate that growth.

One of the other considerations for investors is how much of its transformative potential—whether for crypto or any other industry—is already included in its valuation. With a price-to-sales ratio of nearly 180, IONQ stock is certainly not cheap. That said, despite its significant increase in price YTD, IONQ may still have more room to rally. Analysts see a consensus price target of $68.63, which is still around another 11% above where shares currently trade. On top of that, Wall Street is largely optimistic about the stock, assigning 10 Buys compared to seven Hold or Sell ratings.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IonQ Right Now?

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

Learn More about Nathan Reiff
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
IonQ (IONQ)
2.9242 of 5 stars		$61.897.0%N/AN/AModerate Buy$68.63
SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
2.627 of 5 stars		$37.622.8%N/A16.20Hold$32.00
Alphabet (GOOG)
3.8122 of 5 stars		$367.152.5%0.24%28.07Buy$376.78
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