S&P 500   3,731.35 (+1.45%)
DOW   30,605.69 (+1.39%)
QQQ   272.15 (+1.04%)
AAPL   145.16 (+1.93%)
MSFT   238.62 (+0.46%)
META   133.60 (-0.33%)
GOOGL   100.92 (+0.95%)
AMZN   116.54 (+2.42%)
TSLA   220.97 (+0.74%)
NVDA   119.50 (+0.52%)
NIO   12.22 (+0.08%)
BABA   76.49 (-0.36%)
AMD   57.72 (-0.41%)
T   15.57 (+1.70%)
MU   52.64 (-1.61%)
CGC   2.56 (+1.19%)
F   12.09 (+2.20%)
GE   70.57 (+2.83%)
DIS   98.67 (+1.38%)
AMC   6.69 (+5.19%)
PYPL   85.58 (+1.09%)
PFE   44.17 (+1.19%)
NFLX   241.49 (-1.47%)
Will Goldman Sachs' Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?

Tue., October 18, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Shares of Goldman Sachs gapped up at the open Tuesday following a better-than-expected third-quarter report.
  • Earnings came in at $8.25 per share on revenue of $11.41 billion. Both were down from a year ago, but ahead of analysts' views.
  • The company is reorganizing into three business units. One new unit, Platform Solutions, will have a greater focus on fintech. 
Will Goldman Sachs Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?What does Tuesday’s opening 4% gap-up in Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) say about the potential for a sector-wide rally?

The investment banking and asset management giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings of $8.25 per share, topping views of $7.69 per share. That marked a year-over-year decline of 45%, but investors tend to like estimate-beating results. 

Revenue also came in higher than expectations, at $11.98 billion. Analysts had expected $11.41 billion. That’s down 12% from a year ago. 

Goldman Sachs’ report follows results from other big banks, including Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

Overall, investors are encouraged by what they are seeing. The Financials sector, as tracked by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLF), advanced 3.38% in the past five days. That makes it the leading sector during that time frame. 

Goldman Sachs is the fifth most heavily weighted component in the sector, following Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B), JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. 


One factor driving Goldman Sachs’ revenue decline: Less IPO underwriting business in 2022 as the broader market has been correcting, and there’s reduced appetite to bring new companies public. The broad market decline also meant lower revenue from the asset management unit. 

However, fixed-income and currency trading were bright spots in the quarter, offsetting some weaknesses in other areas. The fixed-income unit came in with $3.53 billion in revenue, up 41% jump from a year ago, and ahead of views. 

Early in the session, trading volume in Goldman was more than 850% higher than average as institutions snapped up shares. 

One key point from the report concerned the firm’s provision for credit losses, which many banks are increasing in anticipation of a recession and rising interest rates. These could potentially cause more customers to default on debt or be slow to pay. Banks have already been reporting on their loan-loss reserves, which have been rising for the past three months.

Bank reserves were increased two years ago in anticipation of losses due to Covid restrictions that shut down businesses, but that crisis was averted due to stimulus payments. 

Things are different now, although Goldman Sachs actually decreased its provision from the second quarter. 

In its report Tuesday, the company said its provision for credit losses was $515 million for the third quarter, compared with $175 million a year ago and $667 million in the second quarter.

The company explained the reason for the decrease, saying, “Provisions for the third quarter of 2022 reflected consumer portfolio growth, net chargeoffs, and the impact of continued broad concerns on the macroeconomic outlook. The third quarter of 2021 primarily reflected provisions related to portfolio growth (primarily in credit cards).”

The firm’s total allowance for credit losses was $5.59 billion as of September 30, 2022. 

In another sign of the times, Goldman Sachs announced a reorganization of its business units. It will now operate in three segments:

  • Asset & Wealth Management: This is an intuitive shift, as wealth management already has some overlap with asset management, in terms of practical application. Goldman’s consumer banking business, Marcus, will also be included here.
  • Global Banking & Markets: This combines trading and investment banking, a similar structure to other big banks. 
  • Platform Solutions: This is a nod to the growing importance of fintech, and includes GreenSky, an online-based lending platform Goldman acquired for $2.2 billion in March. 

Two hours into Tuesday’s session, there was some intraday profit taking in Goldman shares, with traders pocketing profits after the gap higher. Despite the post-earnings rally, the stock is down 18% year-to-date, and there’s still plenty of room for higher interest rates and a weakening economy to derail revenue and earnings in the coming months. 
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
3.3686 of 5 stars		$315.24+2.8%3.17%7.13Hold$404.81
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
3.1582 of 5 stars		$44.61+1.5%2.69%11.59Moderate Buy$54.62
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
3.1518 of 5 stars		$118.51+2.3%3.38%10.01Moderate Buy$144.85
Bank of America (BAC)
3.1877 of 5 stars		$34.75+3.4%2.53%10.86Moderate Buy$44.71
Morgan Stanley (MS)
3.2048 of 5 stars		$79.34+2.9%3.91%11.52Hold$96.67
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
0 of 5 stars		$277.02+1.6%N/A55.29N/AN/A
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)N/A$32.24+1.4%2.08%N/AHoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
