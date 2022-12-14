Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre's Earnings?

S&P 500   3,995.32
DOW   33,966.35
QQQ   286.51
12 Ways to Start the New Year Off on the Right Financial Foot
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023? 
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher 
China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 7th time this year but by a slower half-point as inflation pressures ease
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk's jet
S&P 500   3,995.32
DOW   33,966.35
QQQ   286.51
12 Ways to Start the New Year Off on the Right Financial Foot
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023? 
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher 
China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 7th time this year but by a slower half-point as inflation pressures ease
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk's jet
S&P 500   3,995.32
DOW   33,966.35
QQQ   286.51
12 Ways to Start the New Year Off on the Right Financial Foot
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023? 
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher 
China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 7th time this year but by a slower half-point as inflation pressures ease
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk's jet
S&P 500   3,995.32
DOW   33,966.35
QQQ   286.51
12 Ways to Start the New Year Off on the Right Financial Foot
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023? 
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher 
China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift
His #1 Strategy for 2023 – Get Early Access Now (Ad)
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 7th time this year but by a slower half-point as inflation pressures ease
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk's jet

Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre's Earnings?

Thu., December 15, 2022 | Kate Stalter
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Key Points

  • Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre has forged a partnership with WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, to process online payments.
  • MercadoLibre's stock has performed poorly this year, but sales and earnings growth have been strong in recent quarters.
  • Analysts recently boosted their earnings outlook for 2022 and 2023.
  • A trend line on the chart shows the possibility of MercadoLibre reaching analysts' price targets in the coming months. 

Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibres Earnings?

Latin American e-commerce specialist MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) has only trended lower in 2022, and a new partnership could boost the stock.

Earlier this month, the chief financial officer of the Argentina-based company told Reuters that MercadoLibre would begin processing business payments for WhatsApp users. 

WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META), offers free multiplatform messaging capabilities. Not well known in the U.S., but it’s popular worldwide among family members, friends, and business associates who live in different countries.  

While users have long had access to functionality, including making text messaging and voice and video calls, payment processing would be a new feature. 

MercadoLibre CFO Pedro Arnt told Reuters that the two companies are testing payment processing in Brazil. “This could be an opportunity for us to leverage WhatsApp efficiently to generate more sales and better customer contacts,” Arnt said.

“Seamless Checkout Experience” 

In a company blog post, WhatsApp addressed the Brazil initiative, saying, “Ultimately, we want people to be able to make a secure payment right from a chat with their credit or debit card. We recently launched this experience in India, and we’re excited to test this in Brazil with multiple payment partners. This seamless checkout experience will be a game-changer for people and businesses looking to buy and sell on WhatsApp without having to go to a website, open another app or pay in person.”


WhatsApp has been offering in-app payments in India since 2020. The Brazil test began in November. 

MercadoLibre went public in 2007. In its early years was viewed as the equivalent of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) or Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The company has expanded its operational capabilities in the years since and now includes a lending unit and in-house shipping operations. It also runs an advertising platform that provides classifieds, which allows users to list users to vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform.

MercadoLibre reported having more than 88 million unique users in the most recent quarter, with operations in 18 countries. 

Strong Earnings And Revenue Growth

Despite this year’s poor stock price performance, sales and earnings growth have been vital in recent quarters. MarketBeat analyst data for MercadoLibre show a “moderate-buy” rating on the stock, with a price target of $1,317, representing a potential upside of 51.27%. A trend line connecting a series of recent price lows illustrates how that price may be reachable by mid-2023. 

Since the company’s most recent earnings report on November 3, Citigroup lowered its price target from $1,150 to $1,050. Nonetheless, that still reflects optimism about a potential upside of 23.34%. 

MercadoLibre’s three-year revenue growth rate is 74%. Sales increased between 45% and 111% in the past eight quarters. 

The bottom line has been more erratic, with losses in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Last year, the company returned to profitability, earning $1.67 per share. This year, analysts expect the company to earn $8.47 per share, an increase of 407%, and projected to rise another 63% next year to $13.78 per share. 

That figure has been revised higher recently, but not necessarily because analysts have weighed in on the potential of the WhatsApp partnership. 

Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibres Earnings?

Missed Earnings Views

Earnings data compiled by MarketBeat show MercadoLibre missing bottom-line views in the past three quarters. In addition, it missed top-line views in one of those quarters.

MercadoLibre’s chart shows a first-stage base that began in mid-August. It’s corrected 31% thus far, although it’s working on its fifth week in a row of declines. The stock is down 10.69% in the past month and 7.76% in the past three months. 

So far, the stock is holding above its previous low of $600.68 in mid-June. However, as of mid-session Wednesday, shares were trading below short- and longer-term moving averages. That means the stock still needs to stage a rally that could make it a less risky investment candidate. 

Generally, it’s better to focus on stocks beginning a rally rather than being mired in a correction.

Should you invest $1,000 in MercadoLibre right now?

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MercadoLibre (MELI)
2.6027 of 5 stars		$867.30-0.4%N/A161.51Moderate Buy$1,317.00
Meta Platforms (META)
2.9237 of 5 stars		$121.59+1.2%N/A11.59Moderate Buy$168.37
eBay (EBAY)
2.1786 of 5 stars		$43.75+0.1%2.01%-397.73Hold$50.96
Amazon.com (AMZN)
3.1383 of 5 stars		$91.58-1.0%N/A84.06Moderate Buy$149.61
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: