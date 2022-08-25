QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)
QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)
QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)
QQQ   317.73 (+0.86%)
AAPL   169.56 (+1.21%)
MSFT   276.78 (+0.36%)
META   166.70 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   115.24 (+1.36%)
AMZN   135.90 (+1.57%)
TSLA   297.03 (-0.02%)
NVDA   172.18 (-0.02%)
NIO   19.49 (+3.29%)
BABA   98.49 (+6.45%)
AMD   95.37 (+2.85%)
T   18.04 (+0.17%)
MU   59.97 (+2.85%)
CGC   4.05 (+4.11%)
F   15.98 (+2.96%)
GE   79.47 (+3.56%)
DIS   117.55 (+0.98%)
AMC   9.68 (+1.04%)
PYPL   95.46 (+1.81%)
PFE   47.46 (+0.06%)
NFLX   232.12 (+1.09%)

Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending 

Thu., August 25, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending 

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) is living proof that not all is lost within the retail world. Results within the retail sector are mixed to be sure but ultimately some have done poorly while others fared better. When it comes to Williams-Sonoma, calculus is simple. A respected brand combined with a well-established eCommerce network, sound inventory management, and a very healthy demographic resulted in not only better than expected performance but a favorable outlook that could send the short-sellers running scared. The short interest climbed to over 18% ahead of the earnings report and has been fueling a nice short-covering rally that may now accelerate into a squeeze. 

“We continue to demonstrate our ability to perform by offering high-quality, differentiated, and sustainable products that our customers know and love. Our performance was driven by strong order fulfillment, positive demand comps, and our successful continued elimination of site-wide promotions,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Williams-Sonoma's Tailwinds Are Still Blowing 

Williams-Sonoma results prove that tailwinds are still blowing within the high-end retail market and that bodes well for other names in the Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA: XLY) groups alike. The company reported $2.14 billion in net revenue to set a Q2 record and grow 9.7% versus last year. The revenue beat the Marketbeat.com analyst consensus by 570 basis points as well with notable strength across all channels. System-wide, the comp came in at 11.3% and nearly double the expectations with double-digit gains in both eCommerce and retail channels. 


On a 2-year basis, comps are up 41% and only get larger the farther back in the history you go. On a brand basis, the core Williams-Sonoma line was weakest with a gain of 0.5% but it is more than 40% of the business. The smaller Pottery Barn, West Elm, and  Pottery Barn Kids brands grew by a more robust 21%, 6.1%, and 5.3%. 

The margin news is a little mixed but better than most in the industry at both the gross and operating levels. The company experienced gross margin compression of 50 bps due to increased freight and shipping while the operating margin improved by 50 bps GAAP and 40 bps adjusted. The operating margin improved on cost leverage, reduced or non-existent markdowns, and internal efficiency to drive a 20.6% increase in the GAAP EPS. The GAAP EPS came in at $3.87 to beat the consensus by $0.37 on top and bottom line strength aided by share repurchases. Turning to the guidance, the company reiterated its long-term targets of annual mid-single-digit revenue growth and a relatively flat margin. 

There are risks for Williams-Sonoma and inventory is one of them. The inventory increased by 30% which is in line with industry giants like Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) which it competes with on a category basis. Others in the industry have reported increases of 50% to 70% which suggests an elevated need for discounting which has already been highlighted by the two larger companies. The difference is that Williams-Sonoma's inventory gain is offset by strong sales, fewer mark downs, margin health, and a more positive outlook. 

The Technical Outlook: Williams-Sonoma Is In A Short-Covering Rally 

Williams-Sonoma price action began to trend higher in early July on short-covering and a growing optimism the business was still healthy. Now, with short interest still high and the results better than expected, the price action is up 3.5% and on the verge of breaking above resistance. Resistance is near the $169 level, a break of which will confirm the current uptrend. If the trend is confirmed, investors should expect to see momentum build and take the stock up to the $195 level and well above the current consensus target

Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
2.0945 of 5 stars		$169.22+4.2%1.84%10.98Hold$154.81
Target (TGT)
3.2822 of 5 stars		$163.13+0.7%2.65%18.54Moderate Buy$193.42
Walmart (WMT)
2.9564 of 5 stars		$135.37+0.3%1.65%27.02Moderate Buy$151.93
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)N/A$75.99+0.3%2.37%N/AN/AN/A
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)N/A$164.55+0.3%0.70%N/AHoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Williams-Sonoma right now?

Before you consider Williams-Sonoma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams-Sonoma wasn't on the list.

While Williams-Sonoma currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.