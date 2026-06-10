A Look Inside My First Weeks as MarketBeat's Marketing and Communications Intern

MarketBeat was recently awarded a spot on Inc.’s “Best Workplaces” list for the third consecutive year. I have spent the last two weeks experiencing just how great the workplace truly is as this summer's Marketing and Communications Intern, and I have to say — it has surpassed all of my expectations.

The MarketBeat team made me feel welcomed and included months before my internship even began. Back in March, the content team invited me to meet at a local coffee shop that would eventually become a daily staple in my work life — Queen City Bakery. I was able to chat with my future team and get to know them on a personal level before I even sat down for my first day at work.

Laycee Kluin, who I report to throughout my internship, also made a point to check in with me several times leading up to my first day, helping ease many of the nerves that come with starting a new role.

Lily Witte, Marketing and Communications Intern

On my first day, I toured the beautiful MarketBeat office where I'll spend the summer. Between the incredible view of downtown Sioux Falls, the in-office gym, fully stocked kitchen, and variety of workspaces, I immediately fell in love with the environment. I've already spent time working from the patio while overlooking downtown, and even participated in one-on-one meetings while walking on the treadmill.

As impressive as the office is, the people truly are what make the place. Everyone here at MarketBeat has taken the time to introduce themselves, ask me questions, and make me feel like part of the team. With a small team of employees, it makes it easy for me to get to know everyone well and create a personal connection. The people at Marketbeat aren’t just coworkers; they have genuine friendships.

Our many channels on Slack are always sending life updates, personal wins, and checking in on one another, both on and off the clock. I truly find myself excited to come to my internship each day, and am regularly talking about my new experiences here to my friends and family everyday when I get home.

MarketBeat team members enjoying a concert at Levitt at the Falls

As the marketing intern, I look forward to helping expand our social media presence and reach a new audience of viewers, develop my copywriting skills, and learn how to best turn strategic marketing efforts into convertible results. I've already had the opportunity to observe the production process in MarketBeat's brand new YouTube studio, which has given me valuable insight into both content creation and video editing.

One of my main projects this summer is to evaluate and improve MarketBeat's TikTok strategy through research, content analysis, and experimentation. Within the last few days, I have begun digging deeper into our current approach and pinpointing areas where we can experiment new strategies.

New Member Coffee YPN event

Beyond my day-to-day responsibilities, MarketBeat has also encouraged me to get involved in the Sioux Falls community. I've had opportunities to attend Young Professionals Network (YPN) events, Intern Sioux Falls activities, and, of course, the Levitt at the Falls summer concert series. These experiences have helped me continue developing professionally while building connections throughout the city.

At the opening night for the Levitt concert series, I spent time handing out MarketBeat freebies and socializing with the MarketBeat team, along with their adorable kiddos! It was a great reminder that MarketBeat truly values relationships.

It's rare to find a workplace where people genuinely enjoy spending time together outside of office hours, and that's something I've already come to appreciate.

Levitt at the Falls stage during opening night

There are also some unique perks that I get from interning at MarketBeat that have quickly become some of my favorite parts of my day. For starters, almost every day, someone brings an adorable dog into the office, a small but memorable part of the dog culture at MarketBeat. These little animals love to keep me company throughout the workday and keep the workplace even more lively.

Another personal favorite is the unlimited Diet Coke. I look forward to my afternoon Diet Coke *almost* as much as my morning coffee. MarketBeat Founder and CEO, Matt Paulson, even taught me how to make a latte on my third day, which has already proven to be a valuable skill.

Matt Paulson's dog visiting the MarketBeat office

Perhaps the greatest perk, however, is the leadership and mentorship available at MarketBeat. Every person on the team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and I feel incredibly fortunate to learn from them throughout my internship.

Although I have only spent a short time here at MarketBeat so far, I can already tell that my summer internship is going to be incredibly engaging, insightful, and, most importantly, fun.

MarketBeat has set a very high standard for what a workplace should operate like, and I feel exceptionally lucky to have the opportunity to intern here this summer.