Closing Out My Summer at MarketBeat

Just less than two months ago, I wrote about my first impressions and experiences during the first couple of weeks of my internship. At the time, I was still learning names, finding my rhythm, and figuring out where I fit within the team. Even then, I could already tell this internship was going to be hands-on, challenging, and most importantly, fun. Now that my time here is coming to an end, I can confidently say those expectations weren't just met, they were exceeded.

This summer flew by, and in a short 11 weeks I have had the opportunity to work on a plethora of projects and tasks within the content team. One of the things I value most about MarketBeat is how quickly I was given the independence and ownership of my work. I never once felt like I was being handed "busy work." From day one, I was trusted with long-term projects that I worked on throughout the summer, while also having the opportunity to contribute ideas and support initiatives that aligned with the company's broader goals. Being able to create content that reached real audiences instead of just completing classroom assignments made the experience even more rewarding.

Lily Witte, Marketing and Communications Intern.

A large part of my internship consisted of creating, researching, and executing a variety of social media initiatives. As a digital media company with a significant online presence, MarketBeat tailors its content to fit each platform, and it was insightful to learn the strategy behind those differences. I spent much of the summer creating and editing videos for our TikTok channel, which became my primary project. TikTok is a social platform that we want to tap into a bit more, so it was fun for me to come in with fresh insight on how we can try to reach a broader audience. Beyond that, I helped plan our 2026 Media Day, researched several social media scheduling tools as part of a platform refresh, promoted our Q2 philanthropy giving, wrote Press Room articles, and contributed to a variety of other projects. Every task looked a little different, but they all helped me better understand how much thought and collaboration goes into creating meaningful content.

MarketBeat Team Photo from 2026 Media Day.

Outside of my day-to-day projects and responsibilities, I also had the opportunity to attend several community events around Sioux Falls. These included ribbon cuttings, a nonprofit development conference, Young Professionals Network events, Intern Sioux Falls events, and my personal favorite, the LallyCooler Music Festival. Not only did these experiences strengthen my appreciation for the city and provide valuable networking opportunities, but they also reminded me of the importance of giving back to the community that has given so much to me. There was definitely a time when I thought I would move away from South Dakota as soon as I graduated college, but this internship completely changed that perspective. It showed me just how much I have grown to love and appreciate Sioux Falls, and I will always be grateful for that.

Intern Sioux Falls Event at Ironwood Steakhouse.

Although it would be impossible to choose just a few favorite moments from this summer, this article would be incomplete without mentioning some of the highlights: bringing my dog, Duke, into the office for a day, filming video interviews with Matt for his YouTube channel, attending my very first marketing conference, and, of course, the weekly Queen City Bakery runs.

Lily's golden retriever, Duke.

Looking back, I think all of these experiences speak to the incredible culture at MarketBeat. Every company talks about the importance of having a strong culture, but MarketBeat is one of the few that truly lives it every day. While my internship may be coming to an end, I know the relationships I built here will last well beyond this summer. I am incredibly grateful for a team that welcomed me from day one, provided endless opportunities to learn, and supported me every step of the way.

Lily and Matt working on a video project.

My gratitude for the opportunity to serve as MarketBeat's summer intern (and first-ever marketing intern!) will stay with me long after this summer, especially to Laycee Kluin for her incredible guidance and support every step of the way. Everyone at MarketBeat has provided me with invaluable skills, knowledge, and experiences in a field that I am truly passionate about. I'll admit that I was beyond nervous to intern at a company with a small team and very little knowledge of the stock market, but this experience has given me the confidence and excitement to take on whatever comes after graduation.

In less than two weeks, I'll be returning to the University of South Dakota for my senior year, diving back into my busy college schedule and finishing my final year. While this internship may be over, I'll never forget my time at MarketBeat, and I know I'll continue telling people just how much this experience, this company, and the people here have meant to me.