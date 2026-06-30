MarketBeat’s Q2 2026 Giving Drives Lasting Impact Locally

Sioux Falls, SD, June 30, 2026 – MarketBeat continued its commitment to making a local impact during the second quarter of 2026, providing $102,460 in philanthropic support to nonprofit organizations and community initiatives throughout the Sioux Falls area.

Nonprofits supported by MarketBeat in Q2 2026.

This quarter’s giving supported organizations focused on empowering youth, supporting individuals and families, building stronger communities, and addressing important needs across the region. MarketBeat’s contributions helped expand access to essential services, educational opportunities, mentorship programs, and resources that create lasting impact throughout South Dakota.

Marketbeat employees volunteering at Teddy Bear Den.

Below is an overview of the organizations and initiatives supported during Q2 2026, along with how MarketBeat's funding will help further their efforts and make a lasting impact:

Abbott House: For more than 85 years, Abbott House has provided critical support and services to youth and families across South Dakota, helping young people build stable and successful futures. MarketBeat's funding will support a community appeals campaign to add two intensive foster homes with attached independent living apartments, creating additional opportunities for youth in foster care and helping those aging out of the system transition to independent adulthood.

Active Generations Meals on Wheels: Through its Meals on Wheels program, Active Generations delivers nutritious meals and meaningful daily connections to older adults across the region, helping them maintain their independence and quality of life. MarketBeat's funding will support the purchase of a flash freezer and 100 new insulated meal delivery bags, improving quality and ensuring hot and cold meals are delivered safely.

Bishop Dudley Hospitality House: Providing shelter, meals, case management, and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, Bishop Dudley Hospitality House helps people move toward stability and self-sufficiency. MarketBeat's sponsorship of the Taste the Goodness event will help support the organization's ongoing mission of providing safety and wellness for these members of the Sioux Falls community.

Crossroads Summit: Hosted by the Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network, the Crossroads Summit is one of the region’s premier professional development conferences, bringing together emerging leaders from a variety of industries for learning, networking, and civic engagement. As the Engagement Sponsor, MarketBeat’s support will help create interactive experiences that foster meaningful connections, inspire new ideas, and enhance the overall attendee experience.

EmBe: For more than a century, EmBe has empowered women, children, and families through programs that support personal and professional growth. MarketBeat's sponsorship of The EMBES: A Tribute to Women will help fund scholarships for EmBe's Women's Leadership Program, making leadership development opportunities more accessible to women throughout the region.

Emily's Hope: Inspired by the life and legacy of Emily Schatz, Emily's Hope works to prevent substance use disorder and support recovery through education, advocacy, and community outreach. MarketBeat's funding will help support a dedicated curriculum expansion initiative, including the hiring of a certified educator focused on growing K–12 substance use prevention programming and reaching more students across South Dakota schools.

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons: Through leadership experiences, outdoor adventures, STEM exploration, and community service, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons helps girls build confidence and develop skills that prepare them for future success. MarketBeat's sponsorship of Cookies, Corks & Brews will help support programs that empower girls to discover their strengths, reach their potential, and become leaders in their communities.

Groove Inc: Dedicated to making percussion education accessible to students of all ages, Groove Inc. provides opportunities for young musicians to develop their talents through instruction, performance, and community engagement. MarketBeat's funding will support the replacement of drumheads and assist with van repairs and fuel costs, helping ensure students have access to quality equipment and reliable transportation for rehearsals, performances, and community events.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls: Committed to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls partners with families and volunteers to create safe and sustainable housing opportunities in the community. MarketBeat's funding will support the construction of an affordable Habitat home while expanding hands-on learning opportunities through the organization's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, giving students valuable real-world experience in the skilled trades.

Journey of Hope: Dedicated to bringing hope, dignity, and support to individuals and families facing hardship, Journey of Hope serves the community through outreach initiatives, essential resources, and programs that promote healing and personal growth. MarketBeat's sponsorship of the Be the Light fundraising event will help support impactful programs such as hygiene assistance distributed through local schools and nonprofit partners, as well as the Finding Hope Through the Arts initiative at the Minnehaha County Juvenile Detention Center, which uses creative expression to foster resilience and personal development among youth.

Junior Achievement of South Dakota: Preparing young people for success in work and life, Junior Achievement of South Dakota delivers hands-on programs that help students build financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship skills. MarketBeat's sponsorship of Finance Park will help provide students with an immersive personal finance simulation where they learn to budget, manage expenses, and make real-world financial decisions, while MarketBeat team members volunteer alongside educators to bring these lessons to life.

Owen's Outfitters: Focused on improving quality of life through the collection and redistribution of durable medical equipment, Owen's Outfitters helps ensure individuals and families have access to essential resources that might otherwise be out of reach. MarketBeat's sponsorship of the Game Night fundraiser will support the organization's efforts to provide donated medical equipment to those in need, helping remove barriers to mobility, independence, and everyday care.

Rock Ranch: By combining the unique bond between people and horses with evidence-based programming, Rock Ranch creates opportunities for healing, personal growth, and emotional well-being. MarketBeat's funding will help provide scholarship assistance that keeps programs accessible at half of their actual cost, allowing more individuals and families to participate in programs such as Equine Assisted Counseling.

Service Leadership Academy: Designed to inspire the next generation of community leaders, the Service Leadership Academy connects high school students with local nonprofits through hands-on service experiences and leadership development opportunities. MarketBeat's sponsorship will help support a 48-hour Service Leadership Academy experience, where students learn about community needs and develop service projects they can lead within their schools and communities.

Sioux Falls Leadership Summit: Focused on developing strong leaders and high-performing teams, the Sioux Falls Leadership Summit brings together professionals from across the region to learn from nationally recognized speakers and gain practical leadership insights. MarketBeat's sponsorship will help support this annual event, providing opportunities for attendees to strengthen their leadership skills, build meaningful connections, and bring new ideas back to their organizations and communities.

Teddy Bear Den: Providing education, resources, and essential items for new and expecting mothers, Teddy Bear Den helps families build a strong foundation during the critical early years of a child's life. During a volunteer event this quarter, MarketBeat team members assisted with transporting and organizing donations while learning more about the organization's impact and the support it provides to mothers and families throughout the Sioux Falls area.



Applications for MarketBeat’s community giving are due by the 1st of the month in February, May, August, and November, with decisions communicated by the end of each month. Submissions for an event sponsorship must have an event date that is at least three months from the submission deadline.