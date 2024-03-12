S&P 500   5,176.64 (+1.15%)
DOW   39,062.29 (+0.75%)
QQQ   443.30 (+1.35%)
AAPL   173.72 (+0.56%)
MSFT   415.20 (+2.64%)
META   497.74 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   138.96 (+0.94%)
AMZN   175.70 (+2.17%)
TSLA   178.77 (+0.56%)
NVDA   907.46 (+5.80%)
NIO   6.27 (+2.79%)
AMD   201.44 (+1.54%)
BABA   75.89 (+1.38%)
T   17.24 (-0.52%)
F   12.14 (+0.25%)
MU   96.98 (+2.61%)
CGC   2.91 (-3.32%)
GE   166.37 (-0.11%)
DIS   112.47 (+0.14%)
AMC   4.31 (-1.15%)
PFE   28.01 (-1.27%)
PYPL   60.27 (+0.32%)
XOM   108.67 (-0.32%)
Free Trial

Ambarella's Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Don Miller
March 12, 2024

Key Points

  • Ambarella had a solid quarter, outperforming expectations and guiding for sequential growth.
  • End market normalization and AI will drive a return to YOY growth in Q3. 
  • Analysts' sentiment is firming, and they see this deeply undervalued name advancing 30% to 50% this year. 
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.7188 of 5 stars		$904.49+5.5%0.02%75.75Moderate Buy$829.66
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
4.2517 of 5 stars		$200.78+1.2%N/A386.12Moderate Buy$181.82
Ambarella (AMBA)
3.5511 of 5 stars		$55.18-0.5%N/A-13.01Moderate Buy$73.54
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 


