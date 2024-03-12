Ambarella's Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024

Key Points Ambarella had a solid quarter, outperforming expectations and guiding for sequential growth.

End market normalization and AI will drive a return to YOY growth in Q3.

Analysts' sentiment is firming, and they see this deeply undervalued name advancing 30% to 50% this year.

5 stocks we like better than Ambarella

Upgrade Now This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below. Upgrade Now See Benefits Already have an account? Log in here.

→ Is Gold Really Boring? (From Edge On The Street) (Ad)

Before you consider Ambarella, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ambarella wasn't on the list.

While Ambarella currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here