Analysts are Bullish on These 3 Undervalued Stocks

Ryan Hasson
Ryan Hasson
August 27, 2024
General Motors Building, GM Headquarters, Renaissance Center

Key Points

  • With potential rate cuts on the horizon, undervalued stocks with bullish analyst ratings could offer promising opportunities for investors.
  • Devon Energy is trading at a low P/E of 8.53, offering a 1.97% dividend yield and, according to analysts, has a potential 31% upside.
  • GM has surged 35.22% YTD, boasts a low P/E of 5.94, and analysts forecast over 13% upside.
  • 5 stocks we like better than General Motors

As the market appears to be entering a new regime with potential rate cuts on the horizon, investors might find it advantageous to look into undervalued stocks with bullish ratings from analysts. With capital flows and liquidity expected to rise, these stocks could benefit and offer promising opportunities. Here's a closer look at three such stocks:

Attractive Valuation: Devon Energy Boasts a P/E Ratio of 8.53

Devon Energy MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.98 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
30.2% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Moderate
Sustainability
-6.69
News Sentiment
0.82mentions of Devon Energy in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
N/A
Projected Earnings Growth
17.04%
See Full Details

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN, an independent oil and gas company headquartered in Oklahoma City, has made its mark by featuring on MarketBeat's Top MarketRank Stocks list, which includes the 100 companies with the highest average MarketRank™ scores. With a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, Devon Energy stands out with an attractive price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.53, making it an appealing choice for value investors.

In addition to its valuation, Devon Energy offers a dividend yield of 1.97% and a projected earnings growth of 17.04%, making it a strong candidate for both income and growth investors. Analysts have a favorable view of the stock, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy based on 19 ratings and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Despite lagging behind the overall market year-to-date, with shares down 0.58%, Devon Energy's recent earnings report earlier this month suggests that the stock may have bottomed. Currently trading near a key resistance level of $46, a breakout above this zone could signal a shift in momentum, potentially leading to significant gains.

Devon Energy Co. (DVN) Price Chart for Tuesday, August, 27, 2024

Analysts See 37% Upside for JD.com, Maintain Moderate Buy Rating

JD.com MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.97 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
43.2% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Moderate
Sustainability
-2.00
News Sentiment
0.17mentions of JD.com in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
N/A
Projected Earnings Growth
7.62%
See Full Details

JD.com NASDAQ: JD, the Chinese e-commerce giant headquartered in Beijing, has a market capitalization of $42 billion. Like Devon Energy, JD.com's shares are down year-to-date, but the stock shows signs of a potential turnaround. JD.com appears to have found a short-term bottom following its recent earnings report. A bullish trend could be on the horizon if the stock can sustain its position above its three key moving averages—namely, the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day SMAs.


JD.com remains a solid contender for investors seeking exposure in e-commerce, boasting a 2.75% dividend yield, a P/E ratio of 12.25, and projected earnings growth of 7.62%. The company recently exceeded earnings expectations, with net income surging 92% year-over-year to 12.64 billion yuan ($1.77 billion), even as revenue growth remained modest.

The company is China's largest e-commerce retailer by revenue, but competition in the sector is intense, especially against a backdrop of weak consumer demand. JD's retail business sales grew by 1.5% in the June quarter, a slowdown from the 7% growth in March. Despite these hurdles, analysts remain optimistic about JD.com's potential, with a consensus price target of $36.93, implying over 37% upside. The stock carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy based on 14 ratings.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Price Chart for Tuesday, August, 27, 2024

GM Stock Surges 35% YTD, Backed by Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth

General Motors MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.79 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
13.2% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Moderate
Sustainability
-6.44
News Sentiment
0.29mentions of General Motors in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
-1.61%
See Full Details

General Motors NYSE: GM, a global powerhouse in the automotive industry, commands a market capitalization of $55 billion. This year has been solid for GM, with the stock surging 35.22% year-to-date and an impressive 47% over the past year. This robust performance is backed by a steady rise in revenue and earnings over recent quarters.

In its most recent earnings report, issued on July 23rd, 2024, GM posted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06, surpassing analysts' consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company also reported revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion, marking a 7.2% increase year-over-year. Despite this significant upward momentum, GM's P/E ratio remains in value territory at just 5.94, underscoring its appeal to value investors.

Analysts are bullish on GM, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy based on 21 ratings and a consensus price target that suggests over 13% upside potential. However, one point of concern is insider activity. Over the past 12 months, insiders have sold $55.4 million worth of GM stock, compared to just $1.1 million in purchases during the same period. 

General Motors (GM) Price Chart for Tuesday, August, 27, 2024

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Devon Energy (DVN)
4.9838 of 5 stars
4.98 / 5 stars		$45.14+1.0%1.95%8.61Moderate Buy$58.75
JD.com (JD)
4.9737 of 5 stars
4.97 / 5 stars		$25.80-3.8%2.87%11.78Moderate Buy$36.93
General Motors (GM)
4.7926 of 5 stars
4.79 / 5 stars		$48.74+0.4%0.98%5.96Moderate Buy$55.17
