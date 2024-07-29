Free Trial
→ Nvidia’s Quiet $1 Trillion Pivot (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)

Chip Dip: Is Now the Time to Buy These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 29, 2024
Nvidia semiconductor computer equipment

Key Points

  • The semiconductor sector has fallen over 15%, with major stocks like AMD, AVGO, and NVDA dropping significantly.
  • This decline is linked to potential U.S. trade restrictions, geopolitical concerns, and recent market rotation.
  • Despite recent volatility, the sector presents a potential buying opportunity due to strong long-term growth prospects, especially in AI-related demand.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Shares in chipmakers and the semiconductor sector have recently experienced a significant pullback. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF NYSE: SMH, a leader with over 37% gains year-to-date, has entered correction territory, falling over 15% from its 52-week high. This decline has affected several top holdings, including AMD, down nearly 40%; AVGO, down over 18%; and the sector's giant, NVDA, down almost 20% from its 52-week high. 

As the sector corrects amidst a broader market rotation and reallocation of funds, the question arises: has the pullback been overdone, and does it now present a compelling buying opportunity?

Causes of the Pullback

The industry has faced pressure since reports of potential stricter trade restrictions to prevent China from acquiring advanced semiconductor technology. The potential use of the foreign direct product rule could restrict sales of foreign-made products incorporating American technology, affecting companies like ASML Holding NASDAQ: ASML.

Additionally, former President Trump's comments about Taiwan's financial obligations for U.S. protection and his skepticism about the U.S. commitment to defend Taiwan have added to market uncertainty. Moreover, after the recent CPI data suggested higher odds of rate hikes as soon as September, a significant sector rotation occurred. Capital flowed from tech and semiconductor stocks into previously lagging sectors such as small-caps, healthcare, and biotechnology.

Is It a Buying Opportunity?

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Today

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock logo
SMHSMH 90-day performance
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
$240.31
+3.75 (+1.59%)
(As of 07/26/2024 08:55 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$136.10
$283.07
Dividend Yield
0.43%
Assets Under Management
$21.68 billion
Add to Watchlist

The SMH ETF has pulled back sharply to a significant potential support level of around $230. From a technical analysis perspective, this pullback, now over 15% from its 52-week high, may offer a great buying opportunity with a favorable risk-reward ratio. The ETF's holdings have an aggregate rating of Moderate Buy based on 485 analyst ratings covering 25 companies. The ETF has an aggregate price target of $292.65, indicating nearly 22% upside potential.


Notably, the just-beginning AI boom is a crucial driver for semiconductor growth. Semiconductors are integral to AI technology, and demand for AI will continue to drive growth in this sector. Recent earnings from Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor underscore this trend, with TSM reporting a 30% year-over-year net income increase primarily attributed to AI demand.

While short-term volatility may continue, especially with political uncertainties ahead, it doesn't diminish the semiconductor industry's long-term growth potential. 

Top Holdings Provide Key Clues

NVIDIA: Still Leading the Sector

As the top holding of the ETF, with nearly 20% weighting, NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA continues to lead the sector, especially in the AI chip and server markets. Recently, the company announced a new AI Foundry service, which will support Meta's Llama 3.1, enabling developers to build large language models using an open-source framework. This development highlights NVIDIA's dominant AI position and ability to drive growth through cutting-edge technology.

NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Price Chart for Monday, July, 29, 2024

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Impressive Earnings Despite a Dip

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing NYSE: TSM, the second-largest holding in the SMH ETF, has fallen over 16% from its 52-week highs. Despite the recent dip, the company reported impressive quarterly earnings on July 18th, 2024. TSM posted $1.48 earnings per share (EPS), surpassing analysts' estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company generated $20.82 billion in revenue for the quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion, and reported a 34.6% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. This strong performance underscores the growing demand for semiconductors, driven by the booming AI industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Price Chart for Monday, July, 29, 2024

Broadcom: Strong Growth Reflects Sector's Potential

Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO, the third-largest holding in the ETF, also delivered robust earnings. On June 12th, 2024, Broadcom reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company generated $12.49 billion in revenue, exceeding the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion, with a 43.0% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom's strong financial performance reflects the sector's growth potential and the company's ability to capitalize on increasing semiconductor demand.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Price Chart for Monday, July, 29, 2024

Semiconductor Sector's Growth and Resilience

These top holdings demonstrate the semiconductor sector's resilience and growth potential, even amid short-term market volatility. The robust earnings and positive outlooks from NVIDIA, TSM, and Broadcom suggest that the sector is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory, driven by strong demand for AI and advanced technologies.

→ Prepare for a Recession Unlike Any Other (From American Hartford Gold Group) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2024 Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2024

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)N/A$240.31+1.6%0.43%18.82N/AN/A
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9365 of 5 stars
4.94 / 5 stars		$113.06+0.7%0.04%66.12Moderate Buy$131.59
Broadcom (AVGO)
5 of 5 stars
5.00 / 5 stars		$151.63+1.6%1.38%6.52Moderate Buy$240.08
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
4.2918 of 5 stars
4.29 / 5 stars		$161.94+1.0%1.06%30.85Moderate Buy$200.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
625,000% Gain
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
7 Trending WallStreetBets Stocks to Watch Before the Reddit IPO
At the time of this writing, investors are waiting for Reddit, the self-proclaimed "front page of the Internet...
MarketBeat
Elon to Transform U.S. Economy?
A radical, potentially game-changing technology that threatens to destroy the trillion-dollar, “green energy” ...
Porter & Company | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Are Golden and How to Find More Like Them
The Golden Cross is a well-known technical indicator used by traders and investors. It is a bullish chart patt...
MarketBeat
This student turned $1,300 into $45,000 in just 4 Months!
With the help of S.A.M. (my new AI-powered scanner) it's now easier than ever to find these unique trades... ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsored
10 Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
The stock market has largely recovered from its 2022 and 2023 slowdown and continues to hit new all time highs...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

What Does a ’Buy’ Rating Mean for Investors?
Tesla Stock Dip: A Buyer’s Alert
Robotics Stock Rockets on NVIDIA Investment

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines