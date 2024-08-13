Is eBay's AI Push Enough to Buy the Stock? What You Need to Know

eBay Today EBAY eBay $55.65 -0.16 (-0.29%) 52-Week Range $37.17 ▼ $57.68 Dividend Yield 1.94% P/E Ratio 11.09 Price Target $56.65 Add to Watchlist

Investors were receptive to certain aspects of eBay's NASDAQ: EBAY recent quarterly earnings report. Some of the veteran e-commerce sector metrics showed modest improvement, which was enough to drive the stock's outperformance compared to eBay’s analyst community’s expectations. However, a significant challenge lies ahead for eBay as it faces intense competition in the e-commerce sector. The company is not alone in its battle to capture consumers' attention and spending. eBay’s earnings numbers were encouraging as the company leaned into AI. But are they just riding the hype cycle, or is it time to buy eBay stock?

eBay's Second Quarter Earnings Report

eBay's second-quarter earnings report highlighted the company's ability to extract bottom-line growth despite modest top-line growth. While both revenue and gross merchandise volume (GMV) saw a marginal 1% increase year-over-year, reaching $2.6 billion and $18.4 billion, respectively, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income exhibited an impressive 12% surge, reaching $602 million, or $1.18 per share. The company attributed the sluggish growth figures to an uneven demand environment in its major markets, citing continued macroeconomic headwinds, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, and an evolving regulatory landscape.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Price Chart for Tuesday, August, 13, 2024

The company's focus on certain product categories, such as auto parts and collectibles, helped drive growth in the second quarter. eBay's take rate, which reflects the percentage of GMV it keeps as revenue, increased to 14%, up 20 basis points quarter-over-quarter. This was primarily driven by first-party advertising, which saw an 8% increase to $398 million in the quarter.

This performance exceeded analyst expectations. Revenue surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion, while adjusted net income also exceeded the consensus projection of $1.13. The company is now generating more revenue from each transaction, an important sign of progress for an e-commerce giant grappling with the challenges of a slowing economy and increased competition.

eBay's International Growth: Mixed Results

eBay's international growth has been mixed with the company reporting that it has faced challenges in the UK, where new digital sales reporting requirements have come into effect. The company is working to mitigate this pressure by educating sellers on these reporting laws and through initiatives to improve the selling and buying experience in pre-owned apparel.

eBay has seen some positive results from its strategic investments in Germany. The company's focus category and horizontal investments have helped to offset prevailing macro headwinds. In addition, cross-border trade has been a key driver of international GMV growth in recent quarters. Greater China and Japan have powered this growth by providing incredible inventory for buyers across eBay's major markets.

eBay's Strategic Initiatives for Future Growth

During the quarter, eBay's growth was aided by a focus on specific product categories. The e-commerce platform promotes the sales of goods in areas such as auto parts and collectibles, a strategy that might appear offbeat to some. However, this strategy is likely necessary as the e-commerce space is dominated by large general retailers such as Amazon and numerous smaller competitors vying for market share.

eBay is now looking towards artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver of future growth. The company has worked for years to integrate AI functionalities into its site, such as the auto-listing feature for sellers. This feature automates the process of writing a concise and clean product description, a task that often proves monotonous for sellers. The goal is to help items get sold.

More recently, eBay has introduced an AI-powered background enhancement tool for product photos. This feature can help boost sales, as humans are visual creatures who respond to attractive images. Despite some sellers claiming it falls short of the company's bold claim of "professional-grade imagery," the improved image quality represents a notable enhancement compared to previous iterations. This enhancement elevates the appeal of the goods, making them more captivating to prospective buyers.

A Look at eBay's AI Strategy

eBay hopes that AI will be the secret sauce that powers its results more. The company has been working for years to weave AI functionalities into its site, and the latest developments include features such as auto-listing, background enhancement tools, and the Shop the Look feature.

eBay's latest earnings report shows that the company's product development expenses have decreased over the past year. That matches the trajectory of overall operating expenses, which saw a slight reduction over that span to help lift the bottom line.

Risks and Rewards: Navigating eBay's Investment Potential

eBay is a mature e-commerce player with a long history of success. The company's recent earnings report demonstrated its commitment to long-term sustainable growth, and investors will be watching to see how these initiatives translate into a sustained increase in GMV and revenue.

The company's forward price-to-earnings P/E ratio is relatively modest, at just over 11, compared to Amazon's NASDAQ: AMZN 45-plus, suggesting that eBay is a more value-oriented investment. However, this could also indicate that the company's fundamentals may not leap sharply higher anytime soon. While eBay is not a "hot" growth stock, it's a familiar, steady business that is well-positioned in the e-commerce market.

One risk for eBay is the need to continue to innovate and harness AI to develop new features that draw millions of new users and keep them transacting on the site. While the company has made some progress in this area, it will need to find a way to create truly disruptive features that can compete with Amazon and rival other e-commerce players. eBay is a well-managed company with a strong balance sheet and a proven track record of success. However, the company faces a challenging e-commerce environment, and whether it can successfully navigate this landscape remains to be seen.

