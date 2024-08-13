Free Trial
→ These stocks could surge despite the current downturn (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)

Is eBay's AI Push Enough to Buy the Stock? What You Need to Know

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 13, 2024
eBay application icon on Apple iMac screen close-up. eBay app icon.

Key Points

  • eBay’s latest earnings report showed modest growth on the top line and increased net income.
  • The company heavily invests in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its site's functionality and customer experience.
  • While eBay remains a familiar and stable player in the e-commerce space, the company faces an uphill battle to compete larger rivals.
  • 5 stocks we like better than eBay

eBay Today

eBay Inc. stock logo
EBAYEBAY 90-day performance
eBay
$55.65
-0.16 (-0.29%)
(As of 12:05 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$37.17
$57.68
Dividend Yield
1.94%
P/E Ratio
11.09
Price Target
$56.65
Add to Watchlist

Investors were receptive to certain aspects of eBay's NASDAQ: EBAY recent quarterly earnings report. Some of the veteran e-commerce sector metrics showed modest improvement, which was enough to drive the stock's outperformance compared to eBay’s analyst community’s expectations. However, a significant challenge lies ahead for eBay as it faces intense competition in the e-commerce sector. The company is not alone in its battle to capture consumers' attention and spending. eBay’s earnings numbers were encouraging as the company leaned into AI. But are they just riding the hype cycle, or is it time to buy eBay stock?

eBay's Second Quarter Earnings Report

eBay's second-quarter earnings report highlighted the company's ability to extract bottom-line growth despite modest top-line growth. While both revenue and gross merchandise volume (GMV) saw a marginal 1% increase year-over-year, reaching $2.6 billion and $18.4 billion, respectively, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income exhibited an impressive 12% surge, reaching $602 million, or $1.18 per share. The company attributed the sluggish growth figures to an uneven demand environment in its major markets, citing continued macroeconomic headwinds, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, and an evolving regulatory landscape.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Price Chart for Tuesday, August, 13, 2024

The company's focus on certain product categories, such as auto parts and collectibles, helped drive growth in the second quarter. eBay's take rate, which reflects the percentage of GMV it keeps as revenue, increased to 14%, up 20 basis points quarter-over-quarter. This was primarily driven by first-party advertising, which saw an 8% increase to $398 million in the quarter.

This performance exceeded analyst expectations. Revenue surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion, while adjusted net income also exceeded the consensus projection of $1.13. The company is now generating more revenue from each transaction, an important sign of progress for an e-commerce giant grappling with the challenges of a slowing economy and increased competition.


eBay's International Growth: Mixed Results

eBay's international growth has been mixed with the company reporting that it has faced challenges in the UK, where new digital sales reporting requirements have come into effect. The company is working to mitigate this pressure by educating sellers on these reporting laws and through initiatives to improve the selling and buying experience in pre-owned apparel.

eBay has seen some positive results from its strategic investments in Germany. The company's focus category and horizontal investments have helped to offset prevailing macro headwinds. In addition, cross-border trade has been a key driver of international GMV growth in recent quarters. Greater China and Japan have powered this growth by providing incredible inventory for buyers across eBay's major markets.

eBay's Strategic Initiatives for Future Growth

During the quarter, eBay's growth was aided by a focus on specific product categories. The e-commerce platform promotes the sales of goods in areas such as auto parts and collectibles, a strategy that might appear offbeat to some. However, this strategy is likely necessary as the e-commerce space is dominated by large general retailers such as Amazon and numerous smaller competitors vying for market share.

eBay is now looking towards artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver of future growth. The company has worked for years to integrate AI functionalities into its site, such as the auto-listing feature for sellers. This feature automates the process of writing a concise and clean product description, a task that often proves monotonous for sellers. The goal is to help items get sold.

More recently, eBay has introduced an AI-powered background enhancement tool for product photos. This feature can help boost sales, as humans are visual creatures who respond to attractive images. Despite some sellers claiming it falls short of the company's bold claim of "professional-grade imagery," the improved image quality represents a notable enhancement compared to previous iterations. This enhancement elevates the appeal of the goods, making them more captivating to prospective buyers.

A Look at eBay's AI Strategy

eBay hopes that AI will be the secret sauce that powers its results more. The company has been working for years to weave AI functionalities into its site, and the latest developments include features such as auto-listing, background enhancement tools, and the Shop the Look feature.

eBay's latest earnings report shows that the company's product development expenses have decreased over the past year. That matches the trajectory of overall operating expenses, which saw a slight reduction over that span to help lift the bottom line.

Risks and Rewards: Navigating eBay's Investment Potential

eBay is a mature e-commerce player with a long history of success. The company's recent earnings report demonstrated its commitment to long-term sustainable growth, and investors will be watching to see how these initiatives translate into a sustained increase in GMV and revenue.

eBay Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$56.65
1.51% Upside
Hold
Based on 21 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$65.00
Average Forecast$56.65
Low Forecast$45.00
eBay Stock Forecast Details

The company's forward price-to-earnings P/E ratio is relatively modest, at just over 11, compared to Amazon's NASDAQ: AMZN 45-plus, suggesting that eBay is a more value-oriented investment. However, this could also indicate that the company's fundamentals may not leap sharply higher anytime soon. While eBay is not a "hot" growth stock, it's a familiar, steady business that is well-positioned in the e-commerce market.

One risk for eBay is the need to continue to innovate and harness AI to develop new features that draw millions of new users and keep them transacting on the site. While the company has made some progress in this area, it will need to find a way to create truly disruptive features that can compete with Amazon and rival other e-commerce players. eBay is a well-managed company with a strong balance sheet and a proven track record of success. However, the company faces a challenging e-commerce environment, and whether it can successfully navigate this landscape remains to be seen.

Should you invest $1,000 in eBay right now?

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election Cover
7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election

Looking to avoid the hassle of mudslinging, volatility, and uncertainty? You'd need to be out of the market, which isn’t viable. So where should investors put their money? Find out with this report.

Get This Free Report
Jeffrey Neal Johnson
About The Author

Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Contributing Author

Retail and Technology Stocks

Learn More about Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
eBay (EBAY)
3.5948 of 5 stars
3.59 / 5 stars		$55.54-0.5%1.94%11.06Hold$56.65
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.9801 of 5 stars
4.98 / 5 stars		$167.63+0.5%0.12%46.96Buy$221.69
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Trump is sounding the alarm
Europe is one of the latest to release a central bank digital currency and along with it, new cash rules. Chri...
Preserve Gold | Sponsored
7 Manufacturing Stocks to Buy as Sector Activity Increases
Manufacturing is the lifeblood of any country's economy. That's why many investors have one or more manufactur...
MarketBeat
Exciting Gold News + Your Free Gold Buying Guide
Gold prices are on the rise, with forecasts expecting them to reach $2,500 per ounce by the end of 2024, drive...
Darwin | Sponsored
7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Just Waiting for a Rate Cut
Consumer discretionary stocks have been a fairly predictable trade over the last five years. In 2020 and 2021,...
MarketBeat
Biden to Launch “FedNOW” [Move Your Money Now]
Earlier this year President Biden signed the death warrant for America… Executive Order 14067 will essentia...
Priority Gold | Sponsored
7 Trending WallStreetBets Stocks to Watch Before the Reddit IPO
At the time of this writing, investors are waiting for Reddit, the self-proclaimed "front page of the Internet...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Buy the Dip: Chipotle Climb Expected

Buy the Dip: Chipotle Climb Expected

Despite the dip, Chipotle continues to outperform its competitors with impressive same-store sales growth and innovative strategies like Chipotlanes.

Related Videos

3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

    Investing Tools

    Calendars and Tools

    Search Headlines