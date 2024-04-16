Kinder Morgan Stock Bid Up In An Oil Breakout

S&P 500   5,061.82
DOW   37,735.11
QQQ   431.06
5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
The Best AI Stock to Own in the World Today is Trading for Just $25 (Ad)
Novo Nordisk Arms Wegovy to Be a Triple Threat
Vital Farms Rides the Pasture-Raised Egg Trend to the Bank
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin (Ad)
3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
M&T Bank, Goldman Sachs rise; Salesforce, Tesla fall, Monday, 4/15/2024
Options trading has suddenly become more reliable. (Ad)
When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
Global smartphone shipments climb nearly 8% in 1st quarter as Samsung retakes the lead
S&P 500   5,061.82
DOW   37,735.11
QQQ   431.06
5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
The Best AI Stock to Own in the World Today is Trading for Just $25 (Ad)
Novo Nordisk Arms Wegovy to Be a Triple Threat
Vital Farms Rides the Pasture-Raised Egg Trend to the Bank
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin (Ad)
3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
M&T Bank, Goldman Sachs rise; Salesforce, Tesla fall, Monday, 4/15/2024
Options trading has suddenly become more reliable. (Ad)
When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
Global smartphone shipments climb nearly 8% in 1st quarter as Samsung retakes the lead
S&P 500   5,061.82
DOW   37,735.11
QQQ   431.06
5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
The Best AI Stock to Own in the World Today is Trading for Just $25 (Ad)
Novo Nordisk Arms Wegovy to Be a Triple Threat
Vital Farms Rides the Pasture-Raised Egg Trend to the Bank
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin (Ad)
3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
M&T Bank, Goldman Sachs rise; Salesforce, Tesla fall, Monday, 4/15/2024
Options trading has suddenly become more reliable. (Ad)
When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
Global smartphone shipments climb nearly 8% in 1st quarter as Samsung retakes the lead
S&P 500   5,061.82
DOW   37,735.11
QQQ   431.06
5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
The Best AI Stock to Own in the World Today is Trading for Just $25 (Ad)
Novo Nordisk Arms Wegovy to Be a Triple Threat
Vital Farms Rides the Pasture-Raised Egg Trend to the Bank
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin (Ad)
3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
M&T Bank, Goldman Sachs rise; Salesforce, Tesla fall, Monday, 4/15/2024
Options trading has suddenly become more reliable. (Ad)
When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
Global smartphone shipments climb nearly 8% in 1st quarter as Samsung retakes the lead
Free Trial

Kinder Morgan Stock Bid Up In An Oil Breakout

Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
April 16, 2024

image of rows of oil pipelines

Key Points

  • The energy sector now has a handful of tailwinds, becoming one of the best-performing sectors in the quarter. 
  • Kinder Morgan stock is an outlier promising double-digit upside for shareholders, as analysts reason from its financials. 
  • Peers are valued at a discount, and markets think the premium valuation should go to Kinder Morgan this cycle.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Piper Sandler Companies

The price of oil has become top-of-mind for many investors. Wall Street is now watching global developments that could, unfortunately, escalate into full-on conflicts that historically bring with them higher oil prices. Sure enough, after breaking past its stubborn $75 a-barrel ceiling, oil prices reached $90 for the first time since October 2023.

Backed by a bullish narrative, potential interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (the Fed), and other fundamental trends, the rise of energy stocks looks imminent. Investors are still early, as industry trends show March to be the first expansion in the new cycle.

While picking any stock exposed to oil can be lucrative, investors may be best served by pairing their portfolios with the names that Wall Street is likely to pick. One example is found in Kinder Morgan Inc. NYSE: KMI, where markets are comfortably bidding up its price, with some double-digit upside left.

The Energy Landscape Pushing Kinder Morgan's Stock

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. NYSE: GS pointed out that the price of oil was going as high as $100 a barrel this year. What once seemed to be an extreme view (when oil traded below $70) is now the more accepted reality affecting how some rotate their investment capital.

Such rotations have begun for the Vanguard Group, which—in the past quarter—bought up to $3 million worth of Kinder stock, bringing its total position to $3 billion.

Vanguard is not alone, as The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. NYSE: PNC saw fit to buy up to $2.5 million during the same period, bringing the group's total positioning to $5.8 million. The answer anyone is looking for now is whether this is the beginning or the end of a new energy trend.


According to the ISM manufacturing PMI index, a report commonly followed by professional investors and traders, it is only the beginning. After contracting for an entire quarter, the oil and gas industry experienced its first expansionary month in March 2024.

Considering that oil producers generally ramp up their production rates when oil is "expensive," corporate profits may soon flood the industry. According to the FedWatch tool by the CME Group Inc. NASDAQ: CME, backed by the potential of September 2024 interest rate cuts, oil demand may rise as the manufacturing sector as a whole wakes up.

Lower rates will likely make the dollar index decline, making American exports more attractive to foreign buyers, where exports come into play. Manufacturing and shipping these exports will also add to further oil demand and increase its price.

Investors can also consider supply chains bottlenecked at the Red Sea, the Panama Canal suffering massive delays, and an increasing conflict between Israel and Iran as reasons to focus on the energy sector.

The Market's Landscape

After outperforming the broader S&P 500 by as much as 10% in the past quarter, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLE became one of the top-performing sectors in the economy. However, analysts don't regard all stocks in the space equally.

Two things usually drive stock prices: earnings per share (EPS) growth prospects and how the market values these EPS projections.

In the case of Kinder Morgan, analysts may have overlooked this $40 billion company to favor behemoths like Shell NYSE: SHEL and even BP NYSE: BP. But markets have something else to say.

Projections to grow its EPS by merely 2% seems unreasonable for a company that trades at a 25% premium to its peers. Kinder Morgan's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15x goes above the industry's 12x average despite growth rates below the 10% average.

Even though Shell is looking to grow its EPS by 6.3%, its forward P/E reflects a discount of 44% to Kinder Morgan. The saying "It must be expensive for a reason" applies here, as Kinder stock is valued above BP's 7.3x forward P/E despite a potential 10.3% EPS growth this year.

Why Kinder Morgan?

The answer may lie inside the company's financials. Kinder Morgan's balance sheet is 50% debt, compared to Shell's 30% and BP's 40% markets. Therefore, analysts could be bullish because lower interest rates historically favor more leveraged companies.

Knowing this, Wall Street analysts see a consensus price target of $20.20 a share for Kinder stock, reflecting an 11.4% upside from today's price. On the other hand, Shell's $67 price target carries a net downside of 7.5%.

Likewise, Piper Sandler Co. NYSE: PIPR sees a $40 price target for BP, calling for only a 1.5% upside on that stock. Driven by its financials and exposure to the new oil trend, Kinder Morgan has a reason to be the market's premium choice.

Should you invest $1,000 in Piper Sandler Companies right now?

Before you consider Piper Sandler Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Piper Sandler Companies wasn't on the list.

While Piper Sandler Companies currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kinder Morgan (KMI)
3.7425 of 5 stars		$17.98-0.9%6.29%16.80Hold$20.20
Shell (SHEL)
1.4436 of 5 stars		$71.94-0.7%3.82%12.71Hold$67.00
BP (BP)
3.9779 of 5 stars		$39.08-0.9%4.40%7.68Hold$43.22
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
4.5464 of 5 stars		$400.75+2.9%2.74%17.56Moderate Buy$423.05
The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)
4.799 of 5 stars		$149.56-0.7%4.15%11.69Hold$157.10
CME Group (CME)
4.5525 of 5 stars		$206.23-1.6%2.23%23.25Hold$215.70
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)N/A$95.26-0.9%3.38%8.98N/AN/A
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR)
1.6524 of 5 stars		$187.13-1.8%1.28%37.88Hold$181.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

About Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

  • gosoriomazzilli@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Experience

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Value investing, long/short trading, options, emerging markets

Education

CFA Level I candidate; Goldman Sachs corporate training; independent courses

Past Experience

Analyst at Goldman Sachs, associate at Citigroup, senior financial analyst in real estate

More From MarketBeat
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
from Crypto Swap Profits
7 Stocks That Members of Congress Can’t Stop Buying
from MarketBeat
The #1 Investment of the Decade…
from Porter & Company
7 Stocks Under $20 You Won’t Want to Miss
from MarketBeat
The "Smart Money" Is Ready for May 1st Are You?
from Stansberry Research
7 defense stocks you need to buy before 2023 ends
from MarketBeat
The #1 Crypto for 2024
from InvestorPlace
20 Stocks to Sell Now
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

How to Become a "Make Money" Investor

How to Become a "Make Money" Investor

Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting, this video offers valuable insights into making strategic choices that prioritize long-term growth and stability over short-term gains.

Related Videos

Biotech Boom: Stocks Skyrocketing & What’s Next
Biotech Boom: Stocks Skyrocketing & What's Next
Search Headlines: