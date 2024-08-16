Free Trial
→ 44-year Wall Street Vet: “Irreversible destruction is coming to America” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)

Lockheed Martin's Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 16, 2024
Lockheed F-22 plane taking off

Key Points

  • Lockheed Martin has surged nearly 24% YTD, driven by its digital transformation and escalating geopolitical tensions.
  • Despite its impressive rally, LMT's RSI of 82.68 suggests the stock may be overbought and could face a short-term correction.
  • Mixed sentiment among analysts and institutions, with a consensus Hold rating and a forecasted 3.2% downside, reflects short-term caution despite solid growth.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin NYSE: LMT has experienced a significant surge this year, climbing nearly 24% year-to-date and an impressive 20% this quarter alone, despite the broader market's recent pullback. This extraordinary rally has positioned LMT as a standout performer amidst ongoing market turbulence and uncertainty, even considering the market's recent rally, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and the company's successful digital transformation efforts. 

Lockheed Martin Today

Lockheed Martin Co. stock logo
LMTLMT 90-day performance
Lockheed Martin
$560.60
+0.31 (+0.06%)
(As of 10:05 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$393.77
$564.22
Dividend Yield
2.25%
P/E Ratio
20.51
Price Target
$541.85
Add to Watchlist

As a result, investors are left wondering whether now is the right time to gain exposure to LMT or if the stock's rapid ascent has pushed it too far, too soon.

With a current RSI of 82.68, the stock is in overbought territory, suggesting a potential short-term correction is on the horizon. However, LMT's valuation metrics, including a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a forward P/E of 19.8, combined with a dividend yield of 2.2%, still make a compelling case for the stock as a value-oriented investment. 

These factors highlight LMT's ability to outperform the market and provide income, making it an attractive option for long-term investors despite concerns about a possible near-term pullback. However, while it might appear appealing at a glance, let's take a closer look underneath the hood to assess further whether LMT could be a solid addition to an investor's portfolio.

Lockheed's Recent Outperformance and Major Growth

Lockheed Martin's digital transformation is a crucial driver of its growth. It is anchored by its "21st Century Security" initiative, which focuses on integrating cutting-edge technologies across its product lineup. This approach is particularly crucial in the defense sector, where updates to designs and software often face rigorous approval processes. By investing in areas like artificial intelligence and bolstering cybersecurity, Lockheed aims to diversify its growth while enhancing profitability.

The strategy is yielding results. In the most recent quarter, ending June 30, Lockheed reported earnings per share (EPS) of $7.11, an increase from $6.63 in the same period last year. Revenue reached $18.1 billion, up 8.6% year-over-year and nearly $1 billion above expectations. Free cash flow also significantly boosted, doubling to $1.5 billion from $777 million in Q2 2023.


Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Price Chart for Friday, August, 16, 2024

Key contributors to this success include the rotary and mission systems segment, which saw a 17% sales increase driven by critical helicopter, radar, and intelligence control programs. The missiles and fire control division also performed well, with a 13% rise in sales this quarter.

A significant milestone for Lockheed this year has been the resumption of F-35 jet deliveries to the U.S. Department of Defense after a year-long hiatus due to necessary hardware and software upgrades. This production ramp-up is expected to further strengthen the company's core Aeronautics segment as part of its broader digital transformation.

Reflecting this momentum, Lockheed Martin has raised its full-year guidance, now anticipating 2024 EPS between $26.10 and $26.60, up from the previous midpoint estimate of $26. Sales are projected to be between $70.5 billion and $71.5 billion, marking a 6% increase from 2023.

Despite Impressive Growth, Sentiment Remains Mixed

Lockheed Martin Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$541.85
-3.29% Downside
Hold
Based on 13 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$635.00
Average Forecast$541.85
Low Forecast$377.00
Lockheed Martin Stock Forecast Details

Despite Lockheed Martin's impressive growth and recent outperformance, sentiment among institutions and analysts remains mixed. Based on ratings from 13 analysts, the company maintains a consensus Hold rating, which has been consistent with its stance for over a year. However, in a shift from previous trends, the consensus price target now forecasts a potential downside of 3.2%, marking the first time in over a year that such a decline has been predicted.

Adding to the cautious outlook, insider activity over the past 12 months has shown four instances of stock sales, amounting to $9.3 million, with no insider buying during the same period. Institutional flows also reflect this ambivalence, with total inflows reaching $5.63 billion but being slightly outpaced by outflows of $5.94 billion. This data suggests that while Lockheed Martin continues to deliver strong performance, some stakeholders are exercising caution, possibly due to concerns about the stock's recent rapid ascent.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lockheed Martin right now?

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
4.2746 of 5 stars
4.27 / 5 stars		$559.80-0.1%2.25%20.48Hold$541.85
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Wall St. Icon: Looming Financial Tsunami will Wipe Out the 1%
Wall Street icon who forecasted Black Monday and dot-com crash says a new economic event will hit the American...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
7 Stocks to Buy if Inflation Sticks Around in 2024
Inflation is an unavoidable consequence of a market-based economy. In the best case, inflation is fueled by ri...
MarketBeat
Kamala Harris To Tank the Market?
URGENT ELECTION MELTDOWN WARNING From the former CIA advisor who predicted President Trump’s win in 2016…
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
7 Meme Stocks That Investors Can Get Behind
Since 2020, meme stocks have become a new classification of stocks for investors to consider. Meme stocks refe...
MarketBeat
I’m giving you the name of this investment for free
This key unlocks a new pathway to wealth that has been kept hidden from you for decades. In my new documen...
Porter & Company | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Are Golden and How to Find More Like Them
The Golden Cross is a well-known technical indicator used by traders and investors. It is a bullish chart patt...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Cathie Wood’s AMD Buy: Smart Move or Risky Business

Cathie Wood’s AMD Buy: Smart Move or Risky Business

Discover how Cathie Wood's bold move influences investor sentiment towards AMD and how AMD stacks up against competitors like Intel and NVIDIA in the semiconductor industry.

Recent Videos

Set It and Forget It: Top ETFs for Stress-Free Investing
Which Stocks Will Benefit Most from the Expected Rate Cut?
CEO Exit: Is Chipotle Still a Buy?

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

    Investing Tools

    Calendars and Tools

    Search Headlines