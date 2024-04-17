S&P 500   5,051.41
DOW   37,798.97
QQQ   431.10
ASML’s Earnings Could Bring The Stock to New Highs
Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 4/16/2024
United Airlines reports $124 million loss in a quarter marred by grounding of some Boeing planes
ASML’s Earnings Could Bring The Stock to New Highs
Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 4/16/2024
United Airlines reports $124 million loss in a quarter marred by grounding of some Boeing planes
ASML’s Earnings Could Bring The Stock to New Highs
Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 4/16/2024
United Airlines reports $124 million loss in a quarter marred by grounding of some Boeing planes
ASML’s Earnings Could Bring The Stock to New Highs
Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 4/16/2024
United Airlines reports $124 million loss in a quarter marred by grounding of some Boeing planes
Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?

Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
April 17, 2024
Key Points

  • After falling by more than 35% from all-time highs, Lululemon stock gives investors a dip-buying opportunity. 
  • Fundamentals remain strong, and the U.S. consumer is unstoppable, so the sell-off likely resulted from a market-wide tantrum. 
  • Despite recent bearish price action, analysts and institutions still see a double-digit upside in the name. 
  5 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica

Photo of a Lululemon storefront. Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?

Price action, especially to the downside, can be scary for some investors. However, a price chart is only part of the real story. After declining more than 35% from its all-time high, Lululemon Athletica Inc. NASDAQ: LULU looks like a dip investors could consider today.

A stock's price is relative, but its price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is a more reliable valuation. And Lululemon's 27.8x multiple places it back to 2017 levels, despite having grown its underlying earnings per share (EPS) by more than four times. Now that the Federal Reserve (the Fed) chairman Jerome Powell has scared markets by potentially delaying interest rate cuts even further, the consumer discretionary space is on the retreat.

Over the past 12 months, Lululemon stock underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLY by as much as 25%. Despite being one of the more substantial brand names in the apparel industry, Lululemon is now at a considerable discount and has quite a bit of ground to cover to catch up to the pack.

Why the Bear Face?

Lululemon's sell-off came from market-wide disappointment, not a company-specific issue.

The Fed had proposed up to four interest rate cuts this year, the first of which could have been as early as March. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, these potential cuts have been delayed as far as September 2024.

The market had to settle with the assumption of three cuts instead of the initial four proposed at the beginning of the year. Because the consumer discretionary space – and the U.S. consumer – is highly dependent on financing, this disappointment may have caused Lululemon to fall. Commercial banks like Citigroup Inc. NYSE: C and Bank of America Co. NYSE: BAC reported increasing losses in their credit card departments as an inflation-choked consumer has had to rely on credit to keep up with living expenses.


Fearing a consumer tipping point, traders may have looked to cut risk by unloading Lululemon shares. However, U.S. consumer sentiment is now at a three-year high, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s NYSE: GS quarterly report shows that interest rate cuts could be just around the corner.

Lululemon Still Rocks the Market

Investors can gauge the market's sentiment toward Lululemon stock, keeping its recent decline outside the equation. To do this, two things must be considered: earnings per share (EPS) projections and how these future earnings are valued today.

Compared to the broader apparel industry, Lululemon is a standout stock. But instead of looking at all the names, why not stick to the next best thing: Nike Inc. NYSE: NKE. Nike analysts think the company could push out 6% EPS growth in the next 12 months, and markets slapped a forward P/E multiple of 23.6x on these projections. A 23.6x P/E is 123% above the apparel industry's average valuation of 10.6x forward P/E.

Every value investor knows it is quite alright to pay a premium valuation for a stock that carries a more robust brand or product moat, which are requirements that Nike and Lululemon satisfy.

This is where it gets interesting. Lululemon is set to grow its EPS by 12% this year, twice the rate of Nike. At the same time, markets value these future earnings at a comparable forward P/E of 21.2x, only 10% below Nike.

In its latest quarterly earnings report, Lululemon announced 16% annual sales growth and 20% EPS growth. Even if the United States does see a weaker consumer this year, 12% EPS growth projections lie on the more conservative end of the spectrum. More than that, even if markets did wrongly price in these potential rate cuts, Lululemon's revenue growth mainly came from international sales. A weaker U.S. consumer could be cushioned by international momentum to take its place.

For these reasons, analysts see a consensus price target of $485.39 in Lululemon, calling for up to 43% upside from today's prices. As the ISM manufacturing PMI index data suggests, the apparel industry is far from slowing down. After contracting for November and December 2023, the industry extended for two consecutive months in January and February 2024.

Knowing this dip is one of the best potential opportunities today, the Vanguard Group boosted its position in the stock by 32.3% in the past quarter, bringing its total investment up to $4.96 billion.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lululemon Athletica right now?

Before you consider Lululemon Athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lululemon Athletica wasn't on the list.

While Lululemon Athletica currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors Cover
7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors

As the AI market heats up, investors who have a vision for artificial intelligence have the potential to see real returns. Learn about the industry as a whole as well as seven companies that are getting work done with the power of AI.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)N/A$173.15-0.6%0.78%N/AHold$0.07
Bank of America (BAC)
4.6919 of 5 stars		$34.68-3.5%2.77%11.30Hold$38.29
Citigroup (C)
4.9872 of 5 stars		$56.98-2.7%3.72%16.86Moderate Buy$62.91
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
4.6046 of 5 stars		$396.51-1.1%2.77%15.48Moderate Buy$434.93
NIKE (NKE)
4.478 of 5 stars		$93.38+0.3%1.58%27.46Moderate Buy$116.26
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
4.7237 of 5 stars		$338.98+1.3%N/A27.76Moderate Buy$485.39
CME Group (CME)
4.5401 of 5 stars		$206.48+0.1%2.23%23.28Hold$215.70
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

About Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

  • gosoriomazzilli@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Experience

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Value investing, long/short trading, options, emerging markets

Education

CFA Level I candidate; Goldman Sachs corporate training; independent courses

Past Experience

Analyst at Goldman Sachs, associate at Citigroup, senior financial analyst in real estate

