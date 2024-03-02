MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 - 3/1

Key Points Interest rate speculation continues to drive the market.

The in-line reading on the PCE index is the juice that sent equities higher, but is the market hitting a ceiling of resistance or forming a new floor of support?

The MarketBeat team is passionate about helping you be a successful investor even in volatile markets; here are some of our top stories from this week.

As the calendar turns to March, interest rate speculation continues to drive the market. Specifically, investors continue to wonder when, not if, the long-awaited interest rate cuts will come.

This week, the in-line reading from the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, took some of the sting out of the hotter-than-expected CPI and PPI readings. But it still is unlikely that any rate cuts will occur before, at least, June.

However, even though investors continue to climb the wall of worry, it's unclear where the summit is. Now that the S&P 500 has hit the psychologically important 5,000 level, will that level act as resistance or support? And how do you invest?

The market will answer that first question for us. But MarketBeat is passionate about helping you figure out where to invest your money, even in volatile markets. Here are some of our top stories from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

Gene editing stocks may be to biotech stocks, what artificial intelligence stocks are to technology stocks. And if that's the case, Jea Yu makes the case that CRISPR Therapeutics AG NASDAQ: CRSP may be this sector's Nvidia Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA. In December, the company was the first to receive FDA approval for a gene-editing therapy, which opens the door to more exciting possibilities.

Yu also wrote about the strong earnings report delivered by The Trade Desk Inc. NASDAQ: TTD. The independent programmatic advertising technology (AdTech) platform provider beat on the top and bottom lines and continues to show investors how its Kokai AI platform helps clients leverage data to power growth.

Should you buy the dip in Roku Inc. NASDAQ: ROKU? That's a question that investors may be asking after ROKU stock dropped 35% as a reaction to a lower ARPU number. However, Yu explains why this knee-jerk reaction may create a buying opportunity for patient investors.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

This week, investors got another example of Congressional leaders benefiting from inside information. As Thomas Hughes writes, this can be a treasure trove of information for investors while identifying three specific stocks that have been drawing attention from members of Congress in February 2024.

One stock that's drawing a lot of bullish attention from institutional investors is Palantir Technologies, Inc. NYSE: PLTR. But you wouldn't know it from looking at analyst sentiment, which continues to be skeptical about the company's growth outlook. However, Hughes explains why this may be a time to watch what's being done rather than what's being said as PLTR stock grinds higher.

Hughes also wrote about the dip in Zscaler Inc. NASDAQ: ZS after the company's earnings report. As Hughes explains, the sell-off is a simple case of investors expecting perfection and not getting it. Nevertheless, the pullback is a good opportunity as ZS stock has moved into a buy zone.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Investors hoping for a dip in the Nu Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NU stock price will have to wait a little longer. Chris Markoch wrote this week that NU stock is up 119%, but investors still see some upside in the Latin America fintech play after the company's strong earnings report.

Markoch also wrote about the differing, and seemingly contradictory, sentiments surrounding Cars.com Inc. NYSE: CARS and Carvana Co. NYSE: CVNA. With consumer sentiment showing signs of weakening, you might expect investors to sour on consumer-facing CVNA stock, but that's not the case. However, the fortunes of both stocks would improve with a rate cut or two.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Kate Stalter gave investors a useful reminder that stocks don't move in one direction all the time. You may have guessed she was talking about Nvidia, and you'd be correct. While NVDA stock is not pulling back yet, the buying volume is winding down. That affects not only Nvidia shareholders but also passive investors who have money in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY or the Invesco QQQ NASDAQ: QQQ, both of which have shot to new highs on the coattails of Nvidia.

While Nvidia may not be pulling back, that's not the case for three stocks showing a bullish setup after pulling back from recent highs. Read Stalter's article here to get the names of those stocks.

Stalter also wrote about the meme-worthy news of the week in which The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN announced its intention to institute surge pricing. This tactic would have the fast food company raising prices at times of high demand. But as Stalter explains, Wendy's is quickly walking back those initial comments after a sizable backlash from consumers.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

What can you do if you missed the surge in Nvidia stock? Ryan Hasson reminds investors that stocks like NVDA frequently come with coattails that can push other stocks higher. This week, Hasson analyzes four stocks that are riding the Nvidia wave and still have room for more gains.

Hasson was also addressing the issue of whether it's safe to invest in Chinese stocks. In this case, the answer is a qualified yes. The market is presenting investors with what appear to be some undervalued opportunities like the three Chinese stocks that Hasson writes about this week.

Many investors won't have confirmation of a bull market until small caps participate. However, as Hasson explains, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF NYSE: IWM is up 14% in the last three months. This indicates institutional money is beginning to flow back into small caps, putting the ETF on the verge of a substantial breakout.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Investors with a speculative eye may look at the recent price action in bluebird bio Inc. NASDAQ: BLUE and wonder about two things. First, what's going on? Second, is there still time to get involved? Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli helps investors answer both questions. Early this week, Osorio-Mazilli explained why conditions were right for a short squeeze in BLUE stock.

However, a short squeeze is like a sugar rush, and what goes up can quickly come back down. But as Osorio-Mazilli explains in a separate article, the catalysts that created the short squeeze appear to have some legs that could create a multi-bagger opportunity.

Osorio-Mazilli also wrote about the expected surge in lithium stocks. Many investors were burned when lithium stocks didn't charge higher in 2023. However, analysts believe lithium stocks are getting ready to enter a super cycle, and Osorio-Mazilli gives you three lithium stocks that will benefit from that surge.

