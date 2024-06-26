Free Trial

Microsoft Was Just Named a $600 Stock with a 33% Upside

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 26, 2024
View of Microsoft logo sign on office building

Key Points

  • Microsoft shares have been enjoying a solid rally this year. 
  • Even with them at a fresh high this week, there are reasons to think there’s a ton more upside.
  • Analysts are calling for additional gains of as much as 30% from current levels.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Apple

Microsoft Today

Microsoft Co. stock logo
MSFTMSFT 90-day performance
Microsoft
$452.18
+1.23 (+0.27%)
(As of 01:49 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$309.45
$453.60
Dividend Yield
0.66%
P/E Ratio
39.15
Price Target
$467.12
Add to Watchlist

With its stock closing at another record high last night, around $450, it’s safe to say that Microsoft Inc NASDAQ: MSFT is having a great year so far. The tech titan is up more than 20% in 2024, with many gains coming in the past two months alone. 

For context, the benchmark S&P 500 index has only managed to tack on 16% over the same timeframe, while Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL has done even less. Indeed, when it comes to finding another $1 trillion-plus market cap tech company that’s outperformed Microsoft, you need to go to the likes of NVIDIA Corporation NASDAQ: NVDA, with its 140% gain this year, or Meta Inc NASDAQ: META with its 40% gain. 

Bullish Market: AI-Driven Gains and Hopes for Rate Cuts

Broadly speaking, this year has seen a strong risk-on sentiment sweep across equities, with artificial intelligence (AI)- related stocks doing particularly well. In addition, inflation readings continue to trend down, and the market is licking its licks at the thought of an interest rate cut. 

That said, some valuation concerns are being raised about how lopsided this rally is, with NVIDIA and Meta alone accounting for much of the entire S&P 500’s gains. However, the good news for Microsoft investors is that the market expects the stock to continue rallying


Microsoft’s Market Position: Analysts Predict Strong Upside

This was the sentiment of the team at Citi last week when they reiterated their Buy rating on the stock and upped their price target. Their bullish outlook is based on continuing positive news around the generative AI leader, OpenAI, in which Microsoft owns a significant stake. Recent reports have suggested that OpenAI’s revenue has more than doubled yearly to $3.4 billion. Citi analyst Tyler Tadke was also bullish on Microsoft’s internal revenue engine, with solid strength in its cloud computing platform, Azure, a key factor.

Microsoft MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.67 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
3.6% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
Sustainability
-0.75
News Sentiment
0.55mentions of Microsoft in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
11.98%
See Full Details

Having previously had a price target of $495 on Microsoft shares, Tadke has upped this to $520. This points to an additional upside of around 15%, pushing the stock further into blue-sky territory. But that’s not even the most bullish price target that’s recently been printed.

Take Tigress Financial, for example, who earlier this month put a price target of $550 on Microsoft shares, or New Street Research, which went straight to $570 when they initiated coverage with a Buy rating. For both of these teams and, indeed, almost all the analysts who’ve rated Microsoft bullishly this year, it’s all about AI. The company seems to have done a great job in positioning itself to capture large pieces of the market, and there’s every reason to think this leadership position will continue. 

High Expectations: Microsoft’s Stock Poised for Continued Gains

This was also the sentiment from Truist Financial, which reiterated its Buy rating on the stock just last week. What was particularly noteworthy here, though, was the $600 price target they gave Microsoft, which immediately became the new street high. This points to a massive 33% upside from where the stock closed on Tuesday. 

For those of us on the sidelines who’ve missed out on the gains so far this year but who’ve been eager to get involved, this could be the buy signal we’ve been waiting for. It’s never easy buying into a stock that’s already at all-time highs, but with the sheer volume of analysts screaming for more gains, you can’t help but feel that Microsoft shares have a lot more in them.

Look for the stock to continue rallying towards the $500 mark, with its next earnings report, due around the end of July, a key event on the calendar. Since this rally kicked off in early 2023, Microsoft has been doing everything right, and all the signs suggest this isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Price Chart for Wednesday, June, 26, 2024

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors Cover
7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors

As the AI market heats up, investors who have a vision for artificial intelligence have the potential to see real returns. Learn about the industry as a whole as well as seven companies that are getting work done with the power of AI.

Get This Free Report
Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis

Learn More about Sam Quirke
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
4.5955 of 5 stars		$213.49+2.1%0.47%33.20Moderate Buy$212.46
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.6722 of 5 stars		$452.90+0.4%0.66%39.21Moderate Buy$467.12
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.6242 of 5 stars		$123.89-1.7%0.03%72.45Moderate Buy$122.13
Meta Platforms (META)
3.8735 of 5 stars		$512.32+0.3%0.39%29.43Moderate Buy$510.05
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Biden to Launch “FedNOW” [Move Your Money Now]
Earlier this year President Biden signed the death warrant for America… Executive Order 14067 will essentia...
Priority Gold | Sponsored
10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk penny stocks. We've all played with them at one time or another, buying shares of a company trading...
MarketBeat
Loophole for Biden’s New Digital Currency Plan
Have you heard about Executive Order 14067? This lesser-known order introduced the Digital Dollar, an alarming...
Golden Crest | Sponsored
The 7 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks That Aren't Tesla
We all know that electric vehicles are the future of day-to-day transportation. They are simpler to manufactur...
MarketBeat
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Election Meltdown”
Former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon and the White House Jim Rickards went on multiple TV news programs… ...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equiti...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

What is Stagflation? The Economic Storm Affecting Your Wallet
Power of Stock Upgrades: How to Use Them for Your Portfolio
The Best Single Stock to Own for 5 Years

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines