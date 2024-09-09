Free Trial
→ Kamala’s Dirty Election Move… Revealed (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

Natural Gas Will Boom in 2025, and Kinder Morgan Is The Play

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
September 9, 2024
Pipelines in the LNG terminal - 3d illustration — Photo

Key Points

  • Kinder Morgan is well-positioned to benefit from a demand boom in natural gas markets. 
  • The business makes money on the volume of gas transported and produces solid cash flows. 
  • Capital returns, including buybacks, are robust, with the dividend yielding over 5%. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan

Natural gas prices are trading near historical lows and will likely remain depressed because supply is so high and capacity is rising, which is good news for Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI. According to many sources, demand for liquified natural gas (LNG) is expected to boom due to low prices and the rising need for energy. In this scenario, low prices are bad news for energy producers but good news for midstream operators that make their money on the volume of gas transported, not its price.

The latest forecast is from Wells Fargo NYSE: WFC, which forecasts LNG capacity to grow by 30% between 2026 and 2028. In their view, supply will grow by 31 million metric tons annually through the decade's end, providing ample business for mid-stream operators like Kinder Morgan. Unlike the LNG producers, it is insulated from the LNG price decline and set up to generate significant growth through volume and capacity expansion as demand for LNG increases. 

Kinder Morgan Today

Kinder Morgan, Inc. stock logo
KMIKMI 90-day performance
Kinder Morgan
$21.13
-0.35 (-1.63%)
(As of 09/6/2024 08:48 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$15.89
$21.86
Dividend Yield
5.44%
P/E Ratio
19.21
Price Target
$22.20
Add to Watchlist

The latest draw on the electric grid is AI, and demand for AI is robust and unlikely to wane, so there is no end in sight. AI means data centers, which draw lots of power because of AI's computing capacity. AI's power needs rival those of mining Bitcoin, a known power consumer, and there will be far more “hashing power” focused on AI than Bitcoin. Data centers need power but also need to be green, and LNG is the obvious choice as it has long been viewed as a bridge to sustainable power generation. 

Kinder Morgan Rises Despite Weak Quarter, Yields 5%

Kinder Morgan’s stock price faltered following the Q2 earnings release but quickly regained its footing because of the robust outlook for LNG demand. The results were mixed, with revenue falling short of the analysts’ consensus, but the margin was strong and sustained the cash flow. Takeaways from the conference call include CEO Kim Dang’s comments that data centers and AI were driving a robust demand outlook. He went on to say that, based on interest in new supply, there was little expectation for demand to slow. 


Kinder Morgan Dividend Payments

Dividend Yield
5.44%
Annual Dividend
$1.15
Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth
2.74%
Dividend Payout Ratio
104.55%
Recent Dividend Payment
Aug. 15
KMI Dividend History

Kinder Morgan transports roughly 40% of the U.S. natural gas supply daily and is well-positioned to benefit from LNG demand increases. Demand increases are critical to investors because they will fuel earnings growth and capital return growth over time. The balance sheet is a fortress with net debt running at 1x equity and 0.5x equity, so there are no red flags, and share buybacks are also in play. The company reduced the count by 0.8% on average for the quarter and can be expected to continue lowering it. 

Kinder Morgan’s dividend is more than attractive. The stock pays more than a 5% yield after its 20% YTD gain and is a safe and reliable payment. The payout ratio to earnings is troubling—over 100%—but it is offset by free cash flow and distributable cash, which is what matters. The company is on track to hit its $2.26 DCF target, which gives a ratio of 50%. 

Analysts Lead KMI Stock to New Highs

The analysts' support for KMI is solid, with 13 tracked by MarketBeat rating a consensus of Moderate Buy. The Moderate Buy is up from Hold on a YoY basis due to steady upgrades and price target increases leading to a new high. The consensus price target of $22.50 aligns with a critical resistance target and may cap gains, but the most recent targets are above it, so a move to new highs is more likely. Critical resistance is near $22.50 and may be reached before Q3 results are released. The report is due in early October and is expected to show substantial revenue and earnings power acceleration. 

The price action in KMI stock is favorable. The market has been trending higher since the start of the year and heading toward a multiyear high. The move to multiyear highs will be significant, opening the door to a much larger move. Technical targets include a $10 or nearly 50% increase from the $22.50 level to align with support levels not seen since 2014. 

Kinder Morgan KMI stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Kinder Morgan right now?

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors Cover
7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors

As the AI market heats up, investors who have a vision for artificial intelligence have the potential to see real returns. Learn about the industry as a whole as well as seven companies that are getting work done with the power of AI.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
4.554 of 5 stars
4.55 / 5 stars		$54.00-5.0%2.96%11.09Hold$60.29
Kinder Morgan (KMI)
4.2987 of 5 stars
4.30 / 5 stars		$21.13-1.6%5.44%19.21Moderate Buy$22.20
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
The solution to fast food’s wage hike crisis
Shake Shack will be closing six California locations in response to the recent $20/hour minimum wage increase,...
Deal Maker | Sponsored
7 Best Data Center Stocks to Own for the Long Haul
Investing is often about timing and basic predictive analysis. That is, you want to have your capital in secto...
MarketBeat
Pre-IPO| 32,481% Growth: First Disruption to $martphones in 15 Years🤳
45M Users | 32,481% Growth Rate Get in on the biggest disruption to smartphones in over a decade. Reg A inv...
Mode Mobile | Sponsored
7 Trending WallStreetBets Stocks to Watch Before the Reddit IPO
At the time of this writing, investors are waiting for Reddit, the self-proclaimed "front page of the Internet...
MarketBeat
Wall Street Insider Issues Crash Prediction
Our No. 1 stock for the rare "millionaire window" opening NOW According to Wall Street legend Whitney Tilso...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
7 Stocks from Companies That Can't Stop Talking About AI
There are more than anecdotal reasons to explain why artificial intelligence (AI) remains the talk of the town...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 No-Brainer Stock Picks For The Long-Haul
Racing to the Skies: Joby Aviation’s Air Taxi Future
September Sell-Off: Market Panic or Opportunity?

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines