These 3 Stocks Pay You More Than 5% to Own Them

Dividend stocks are a valuable addition to any investment portfolio, offering a reliable income stream that can provide stability in both bullish and bearish markets. High dividend yields are particularly attractive, especially when paired with fundamentally sound and potentially undervalued stocks. Such combinations not only enhance income potential but also provide opportunities for capital appreciation over the long term.

For investors seeking a balance of income and growth, high-yield dividend stocks can be a great way to achieve long-term financial goals. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that offer more than just attractive yields.

Ford's Strategic Changes and Dividend Yield Appeal to Income Investors

Ford Motor Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 5.49% Annual Dividend $0.60 Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth 58.74% Dividend Payout Ratio 61.86% Next Dividend Payment Sep. 3 F Dividend History

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F, the second-largest U.S. auto manufacturer by market cap, offers a compelling dividend yield of 5.53%, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors. Despite a P/E ratio of 11.18, placing it in value territory, Ford's stock has underperformed year-to-date, down nearly 10%.

This decline followed disappointing earnings results. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68. Although revenue was up 6.3% year-over-year, Ford announced a significant strategy shift.

The company also recently announced that it is replacing plans for electric SUVs with hybrids, a move expected to cost nearly $2 billion, and delaying production of its next electric pickup truck until 2027. This strategic pivot reflects the growing challenges in the electric vehicle market as Ford adjusts to evolving market conditions.

Following the recent strategy shift and disappointing earnings, the company now has a consensus Hold rating based on twelve ratings. Most recently, on August 12, analysts at the Royal Bank of Canada lowered its target from $13 to $10.

Despite several analysts taking similar action following the earnings miss and strategy shift, Ford’s consensus price target of $13.48 still remains 24.3% higher than where the stock trades.

Dividend Aristocrat Pfizer Offers 5.79% Yield with Steady Growth

Pfizer Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 5.82% Annual Dividend $1.68 Dividend Increase Track Record 15 Years Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth 2.57% Dividend Payout Ratio -2,800.00% Next Dividend Payment Sep. 3 PFE Dividend History

Pfizer Inc. NYSE: PFE, a multinational biotech giant, stands strong with a substantial $164 billion market capitalization, making it one of the largest drugmakers globally by revenue.

While the stock has underperformed its sector this year, with a modest YTD gain of 0.78%, its current consolidation might present an attractive opportunity for investors. Pfizer's stock is currently trading near its flattening 200-day and 50-day SMA, with a relatively low RSI of 49, signaling a potential turning point and uptrend.

As a dividend aristocrat, Pfizer offers a compelling 5.79% dividend yield and a 3-year annualized dividend growth of 2.57%. The company recently reported robust earnings, with quarterly EPS of $0.60, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.14, and revenue of $13.28 billion, beating expectations and marking a 2.1% year-over-year increase.

For the first time in over a year, analysts have rated Pfizer a Moderate Buy, with a consensus price target of $34.54, indicating nearly 19% upside potential.



Dividend Yield and Low P/E Ratio Position BP as a Value Opportunity

BP Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 5.67% Annual Dividend $1.90 Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth -4.13% Dividend Payout Ratio 59.56% Next Dividend Payment Sep. 20 BP Dividend History

BP, plc NYSE: BP, formerly known as British Petroleum, is one of the world's largest oil and gas corporations, with a market capitalization of $92.8 billion and a global presence.

Despite its stature, BP has struggled this year. The stock is down 5.28% YTD, underperforming its sector.

However, this decline has positioned BP in potential value territory, as it trades with a P/E ratio of 10.51. The stock offers a solid dividend yield of 5.67%, appealing to income-focused investors.

Notably, the consensus rating for BP has improved from Hold to Moderate Buy, based on 18 analyst ratings. The price target suggests over 30% upside potential.

Despite these positives, BP remains in a steep downtrend, showing relative strength in the sector. A critical level to watch is $34 and its 20-day SMA; if BP can reclaim and consolidate above this level, it could signal a shift in momentum and a potential bottoming pattern.

