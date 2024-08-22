Free Trial
→ I never thought I would do this… (From DTI) (Ad)

These 3 Stocks Pay You More Than 5% to Own Them

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 22, 2024
Ford logo on orange car

Key Points

  • Some dividend stocks offer stability in both bullish and bearish markets, making them valuable additions to any investment portfolio.
  • High dividend yields paired with fundamentally sound and undervalued stocks provide opportunities for both income and long-term capital appreciation.
  • For investors seeking a balance of income and growth, high-yield dividend stocks like Ford, Pfizer, and BP might present compelling options.

  • 5 stocks we like better than Ford Motor

Dividend stocks are a valuable addition to any investment portfolio, offering a reliable income stream that can provide stability in both bullish and bearish markets. High dividend yields are particularly attractive, especially when paired with fundamentally sound and potentially undervalued stocks. Such combinations not only enhance income potential but also provide opportunities for capital appreciation over the long term. 

For investors seeking a balance of income and growth, high-yield dividend stocks can be a great way to achieve long-term financial goals. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that offer more than just attractive yields.

Ford's Strategic Changes and Dividend Yield Appeal to Income Investors

Ford Motor Dividend Payments

Dividend Yield
5.49%
Annual Dividend
$0.60
Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth
58.74%
Dividend Payout Ratio
61.86%
Next Dividend Payment
Sep. 3
F Dividend History

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F, the second-largest U.S. auto manufacturer by market cap, offers a compelling dividend yield of 5.53%, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors. Despite a P/E ratio of 11.18, placing it in value territory, Ford's stock has underperformed year-to-date, down nearly 10%.

This decline followed disappointing earnings results. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68. Although revenue was up 6.3% year-over-year, Ford announced a significant strategy shift.

The company also recently announced that it is replacing plans for electric SUVs with hybrids, a move expected to cost nearly $2 billion, and delaying production of its next electric pickup truck until 2027. This strategic pivot reflects the growing challenges in the electric vehicle market as Ford adjusts to evolving market conditions.

Following the recent strategy shift and disappointing earnings, the company now has a consensus Hold rating based on twelve ratings. Most recently, on August 12, analysts at the Royal Bank of Canada lowered its target from $13 to $10.


Despite several analysts taking similar action following the earnings miss and strategy shift, Ford’s consensus price target of $13.48 still remains 24.3% higher than where the stock trades.

Dividend Aristocrat Pfizer Offers 5.79% Yield with Steady Growth

Pfizer Dividend Payments

Dividend Yield
5.82%
Annual Dividend
$1.68
Dividend Increase Track Record
15 Years
Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth
2.57%
Dividend Payout Ratio
-2,800.00%
Next Dividend Payment
Sep. 3
PFE Dividend History

Pfizer Inc. NYSE: PFE, a multinational biotech giant, stands strong with a substantial $164 billion market capitalization, making it one of the largest drugmakers globally by revenue.

While the stock has underperformed its sector this year, with a modest YTD gain of 0.78%, its current consolidation might present an attractive opportunity for investors. Pfizer's stock is currently trading near its flattening 200-day and 50-day SMA, with a relatively low RSI of 49, signaling a potential turning point and uptrend. 

As a dividend aristocrat, Pfizer offers a compelling 5.79% dividend yield and a 3-year annualized dividend growth of 2.57%. The company recently reported robust earnings, with quarterly EPS of $0.60, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.14, and revenue of $13.28 billion, beating expectations and marking a 2.1% year-over-year increase.

For the first time in over a year, analysts have rated Pfizer a Moderate Buy, with a consensus price target of $34.54, indicating nearly 19% upside potential.

Dividend Yield and Low P/E Ratio Position BP as a Value Opportunity

BP Dividend Payments

Dividend Yield
5.67%
Annual Dividend
$1.90
Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth
-4.13%
Dividend Payout Ratio
59.56%
Next Dividend Payment
Sep. 20
BP Dividend History

BP, plc NYSE: BP, formerly known as British Petroleum, is one of the world's largest oil and gas corporations, with a market capitalization of $92.8 billion and a global presence.

Despite its stature, BP has struggled this year. The stock is down 5.28% YTD, underperforming its sector. 

However, this decline has positioned BP in potential value territory, as it trades with a P/E ratio of 10.51. The stock offers a solid dividend yield of 5.67%, appealing to income-focused investors.

Notably, the consensus rating for BP has improved from Hold to Moderate Buy, based on 18 analyst ratings. The price target suggests over 30% upside potential. 

Despite these positives, BP remains in a steep downtrend, showing relative strength in the sector. A critical level to watch is $34 and its 20-day SMA; if BP can reclaim and consolidate above this level, it could signal a shift in momentum and a potential bottoming pattern.

→ Wanted Dead: Petrodollar (From Colonial Metals) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Ford Motor right now?

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors Cover
7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors

As the AI market heats up, investors who have a vision for artificial intelligence have the potential to see real returns. Learn about the industry as a whole as well as seven companies that are getting work done with the power of AI.

Get This Free Report
Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
BP (BP)
4.6752 of 5 stars
4.68 / 5 stars		$33.52flat5.67%10.51Moderate Buy$44.23
Pfizer (PFE)
4.7463 of 5 stars
4.75 / 5 stars		$28.89-0.5%5.82%-481.42Moderate Buy$34.54
Ford Motor (F)
4.4977 of 5 stars
4.50 / 5 stars		$10.93+0.7%5.49%11.27Hold$13.48
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Air Force quietly working with sub $10 stock on new tech
There is a little-known energy technology stock that has made an incredible breakthrough… Which could becom...
DTI | Sponsored
7 Stocks from Companies That Can't Stop Talking About AI
There are more than anecdotal reasons to explain why artificial intelligence (AI) remains the talk of the town...
MarketBeat
Trump is sounding the alarm
Europe is one of the latest to release a central bank digital currency and along with it, new cash rules. Chri...
Preserve Gold | Sponsored
7 Defense Stocks That Don’t Need the Election to Move Higher
The defense sector is a good place for investors who are looking for both growth and value. While it's not one...
MarketBeat
This Crypto Is Set to Explode in August
With the 2024 Bitcoin Halving, there's a potential HUGE bull run for altcoins. While everyone's chasing the...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy at 52-Week Lows
In this special presentation, we're offering you seven stocks that meet two criteria important to investors in...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

CEO Exit: Is Chipotle Still a Buy?

CEO Exit: Is Chipotle Still a Buy?

With the COO stepping in as interim CEO, the company’s ability to maintain its success without Brian Niccol at the helm is under scrutiny.

Related Videos

Starbucks Stock Rises as Chipotle Falls: CEO Transition

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines