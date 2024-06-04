Free Trial

Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter

Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 4, 2024
→ Does this make you sick? (From Allegiance Gold) (Ad)

Ulta sign at Retail Location

Key Points

  • Ulta Beauty stock is a must-have for investors aiming to outperform the U.S. markets in the current stagflation environment.
  • Despite high inflation and rising prices, Ulta saw an increase in all of the fundamental drivers that matter for the business.
  • Analysts see a double-digit upside from today's prices, and profitability is still near all-time highs on an ROIC basis
  • 5 stocks we like better than Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

After reporting its first quarter 2024 earnings results, shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. NASDAQ: ULTA rallied by 12.7% as an initial reaction to the company’s financials. What investors need to keep in mind for the following months is Ulta’s resilient product line, which could be considered part of the consumer staples sector rather than the retail sector.

Ulta Beauty Today

Ulta Beauty, Inc. stock logo
ULTAULTA 90-day performance
Ulta Beauty
$389.91
-5.18 (-1.31%)
(As of 06/3/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$368.02
$574.76
P/E Ratio
15.21
Price Target
$507.30
Add to Watchlist

Despite having all of the typical characteristics that a value investor like Warren Buffett looks for, Ulta stock is still too small of a fish for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. NYSE: BRK.A to go after. At an $18 billion market capitalization, Ulta stock represents too tiny of a catch for Buffett’s current $168 billion cash pile.

Luckily for retail investors, Ulta is sized to gain exposure to the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLY. Despite lowering guidance for the rest of 2024, Ulta management still thinks the stock is not only cheap today but could see higher prices in the near future.

Ulta's Stock is Right for Today’s Economy

Many economists have had to wake up to one of history's most dreaded economic environments: Stagflation. Defined as low economic growth, measured as GDP, along with high inflation, the U.S. economy looks to be headed that way.

After a revised 1.3% GDP growth for the past quarter and over 3% inflation, the economy has been contracting on a real – not nominal- rate basis. While this spells bad news for most stocks, it shouldn’t affect Ulta’s business.


Consumers will always find a way to squeeze a budget for makeup and skincare products, whether the economy is booming or busting. Because of this, Ulta’s comparable sales rose by 1.6% when net sales pushed 3.5% higher, driven by a 0.3% increase in average tickets.

Inflation-choked consumers had no issue paying a 0.3% higher price at Ulta’s counter, proving how recession-proof Ulta’s products can be. Willing to give up short-term profits for a larger market share, here’s what Ulta’s management got right.

Ulta's Loyal Customers Drive Return on Capital

As a percentage of sales, gross profits declined from 40% to 39.2% as Ulta gave up some of the gains it could have had if it kept up with inflation. Because the average ticket price only rose by 0.3%, Ulta’s gross profit contracted against over 3% inflation, but that’s alright. 

With over 40,000 loyalty member customers and keeping their prices competitive against peers like Sephora, Ulta knows it needs to invest in accommodating its future growth.

Ulta Beauty MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.80 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
30.1% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
-1.83
News Sentiment
0.80mentions of Ulta Beauty in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
11.29%
See Full Details

This is why Ulta invested up to $91 million to open new stores, reporting 10 new store openings over the quarter. Focusing on statistics, Ulta’s 42,200 loyalty membership customers over the net square footage of 14,614 this quarter bring a ratio of roughly 2.9x.

Historically, this ratio has hovered between 2.3x and 2.6x, meaning Ulta needs to start opening more locations. This strategy is being implemented in a cooperative deal with Target Co. NYSE: TGT, as the two companies will cross-pollinate their audience by combining their locations.

Knowing that net membership users have grown at a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the past six years, management is absolutely willing to avoid passing on these cost increases to customers, which are the heart of the company’s attractive return on invested capital (ROIC) rates.

Understanding Ulta's Wealth Compounding Factor

Over the past five years, Ulta has generated between 24% and 26% ROIC. Annual stock price performance matches the long-run ROIC rate for a company since it is essentially the rate at which the business itself is growing underneath the hood.

Noticing that Ulta stock is now trading at only 70% of its 52-week high, with no adverse effects on its ROIC, management took an interest in its stock. Announcing a $2 billion stock buyback program was the concept. Still, deploying $289 million into buying back stock this quarter was the start.

With $1.8 billion left in the program, Ulta management could consider buying back cheaper stock at today’s 15.2x P/E ratio, when historically, stock buybacks have been implemented around 22x to 25x P/E.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. analysts think Ulta could rise to $544 a share, previously boosting their targets from $530. The stock would need to rally by 37.7% from today’s prices to prove these projections right.

→ The Worst is Yet to Come… (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund right now?

Before you consider Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund wasn't on the list.

While Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Target (TGT)
4.8369 of 5 stars		$153.03-2.0%2.88%17.18Moderate Buy$178.11
Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
4.8028 of 5 stars		$389.91-1.3%N/A15.21Moderate Buy$507.30
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)N/A$175.890.0%0.77%N/AHold$0.07
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

About Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

  • gosoriomazzilli@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Experience

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Value investing, long/short trading, options, emerging markets

Education

CFA Level I candidate; Goldman Sachs corporate training; independent courses

Past Experience

Analyst at Goldman Sachs, associate at Citigroup, senior financial analyst in real estate

More From MarketBeat
[FREE Ticket] 27 Crypto Experts Reveal Their #1 Picks
from Crypto 101 Media
10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
from MarketBeat
The Only Energy Play You Should Be Looking At
from Wealthpin Pro
7 Stocks That May Be Next to Split Their Stock
from MarketBeat
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
from Crypto Swap Profits
7 Manufacturing Stocks to Buy as Sector Activity Increases
from MarketBeat
Nvidia’s Quiet $1 Trillion Pivot
from Weiss Ratings
7 Stocks to Help You Build Off January’s Gains
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

4 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
4 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
Micron Stock is the NVIDIA of Memory
Micron Stock is the NVIDIA of Memory
NVIDIA’s Explosive Growth: Why the AI Leader’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet
NVIDIA’s Explosive Growth: Why the AI Leader’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet
4 Downgraded Stocks Still Worth a Look
4 Downgraded Stocks Still Worth a Look
Search Headlines: