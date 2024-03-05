Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes

S&P 500   5,130.95
5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/4/2024
Macy's, United Rentals rise; Apple, Spirit Airlines fall Monday, 3/4/2024
DeSantis names Disney World district administrator to run elections in Democratic Orange County
Stock market today: World markets are lower after China unveils 5% economic growth target for 2024
Ohio foundation begins process to distribute millions in opioid settlement money
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/4/2024
Macy's, United Rentals rise; Apple, Spirit Airlines fall Monday, 3/4/2024
DeSantis names Disney World district administrator to run elections in Democratic Orange County
Stock market today: World markets are lower after China unveils 5% economic growth target for 2024
Ohio foundation begins process to distribute millions in opioid settlement money
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/4/2024
Macy's, United Rentals rise; Apple, Spirit Airlines fall Monday, 3/4/2024
DeSantis names Disney World district administrator to run elections in Democratic Orange County
Stock market today: World markets are lower after China unveils 5% economic growth target for 2024
Ohio foundation begins process to distribute millions in opioid settlement money
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/4/2024
Macy's, United Rentals rise; Apple, Spirit Airlines fall Monday, 3/4/2024
DeSantis names Disney World district administrator to run elections in Democratic Orange County
Stock market today: World markets are lower after China unveils 5% economic growth target for 2024
Ohio foundation begins process to distribute millions in opioid settlement money
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Free Trial

Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes

Written by Jea Yu
March 5, 2024

man on zoom call with computer screen showing other teleconference attendees

Key Points

  • Zoom Video has resumed growth after years of normalization in the post-COVID era.
  • Enterprise customers rose 3.5% YoY to 220,400 in Q4 2023, and the company initiated a $1.5 billion stock buyback.
  • Zoom Video shares trade at 14.5X forward earnings.
  5 stocks we like better than Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Inc. NASDAQ: ZM has been trying to work through normalization after its monstrous pandemic surge in 2021. In the following post-COVID years, Zoom Video has been struggling to stabilize its business and stock price, attempting to find a baseline so it can resume its growth.

Critics have argued that Zoom was a fad during the pandemic, and its utility will be minimized as people return to work. Its fiscal Q4 2025 earnings report illustrates that normalization may finally be complete, and growth is kickstarting again. Most importantly, it continues to prove that Zoom Video is not a fad but a stalwart component in the new era of hybrid and remote work. It competes with computer and technology sector giants like Adobe Inc. NASDAQ: ADBE, Salesforce Inc. NYSE: CRM and Microsoft Co. NASDAQ: MSFT for enterprise dollars.

Driving Enterprise Customer Growth

While Zoom Video has seen social engagements fall due to the lifting of social distancing mandates, the company has been able to grow its enterprise customers. The communications platform has evolved with functionality catering to businesses with hundreds of added features. Zoom has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) features like AI-powered meeting transcription and summaries, as well as speaker identification and non-verbal cue detection. Major customers include Broadcom Inc. NASDAQ: AVGO, Diageo plc NYSE: DEO and Convera. Enterprise revenues rose 5% YoY in its recent earnings report. Check out the sector heatmap on MarketBeat.


Evidence That Growth is Returning

Zoom Video reported fiscal Q4 2024 EPS of $1.42, beating analyst estimates by 27 cents. Revenues rose 2.6% YoY to $1.15 billion versus $1.13 billion consensus estimates. GAAP income from operations was $168.5 million compared to a loss of $129.9 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP income was $443.7 million, compared to $404.8 million in the year-ago period. The GAAP operating margin was 14.7%, and the non-GAAP margin was 38.7%. Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $7 billion as of January 31, 2024. Zoom Video authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback of its Class A common stock.

The Company is Showing Impressive Growth Metrics

Zoom Video had 220,400 enterprise customers at the end of the year. The trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for enterprise customers was 101%. Online average monthly churn was 3% in the fourth quarter, down 40 bps YoY. Zoom saw 3,810 customers contributing more than $100,000 in a trailing 12-month revenue growth, up 9.8% YoY. Get AI-powered insights on MarketBeat.

Zoom Raises Its Guidance

Zoom Video raised its guidance for fiscal Q1 2025 with EPS between $1.18 to $1.20 versus $1.13 consensus analyst estimates. Revenues are expected around $1.125 billion versus $1.13 consensus estimates. Fiscal full-year 2025 EPS is expected to be between $4.85 to $4.88 versus $4.66 consensus estimates. Revenues are expected to be around $4.60 billion versus $4.64 billion.

Zoom Video CEO Eric Yuan commented, "In FY24, we unveiled Zoom AI Companion, our generative AI digital assistant, aimed at boosting productivity, enhancing team effectiveness, and fostering skill development across the Zoom platform. We're committed to democratizing AI accessibility, offering it to all our customers regardless of business size, included at no extra charge with a paid license."

Yuan concluded, "Our team is dedicated to platform-wide innovation, introducing hundreds of new features, including those for Zoom Contact Center, which redefine the gold standard for customer experience."

Zoom Video Communications analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. Zoom Video Communications peers and competitor stocks can be found with the MarketBeat stock screener.

zm stock daily descending triangle breakout

Daily Descending Triangle Breakout

The daily candlestick chart on ZM illustrates a descending triangle breakout pattern. The descending trendline started at the $71.50 peak on January 12, 2024. ZM proceeded to sell off from there, with each bounce attempt being capped at lower highs. The flat-bottom lower trendline sits at $60.14. The daily market structure low (MSL) breakout triggered the $62.18 trigger break. ZM closed at $64.32, heaving into fiscal Q4 2024 earnings, which resulted in a gap up to the $65.06 level, and continued buying, taking it up towards the $71.50 swing high. The daily relative strength index (RSI) bounced towards the 70-band, where it stalled. Pullback support levels are at $67.14, $64.32, $62.18 and $60.14.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
4.5367 of 5 stars		$69.71-1.7%N/A34.17Hold$78.00
Diageo (DEO)
0.9238 of 5 stars		$150.20-0.3%2.14%N/AReduce$166.37
Broadcom (AVGO)
4.9136 of 5 stars		$1,402.26+0.2%1.50%42.57Moderate Buy$1,129.45
Adobe (ADBE)
4.6254 of 5 stars		$567.94-0.5%N/A48.09Moderate Buy$613.14
Salesforce (CRM)
4.6963 of 5 stars		$314.64-0.7%N/A74.91Moderate Buy$302.26
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.8723 of 5 stars		$414.92-0.1%0.72%37.52Moderate Buy$411.06
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.


Search Headlines: