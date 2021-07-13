Followed 1,122 Times   Most-Upgraded Stocks   Searched 510 Times  
NASDAQ:FB

Facebook Stock Forecast, Price & News

$354.08
+0.92 (+0.26 %)
(As of 07/13/2021 11:52 AM ET)
Today's Range
$348.89
$354.32
50-Day Range
$302.55
$355.64
52-Week Range
$226.90
$358.79
Volume409,070 shs
Average Volume15.20 million shs
Market Capitalization$1.00 trillion
P/E Ratio30.29
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta1.29
Facebook logo

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented and virtual reality product that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 52-Week High at $358.67
July 6, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Head-To-Head Contrast: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)
July 6, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $26,965,332.00 in Stock
June 30, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Company Of The Day: Facebook
June 30, 2021 |  forbes.com
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Argus
June 30, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates "$390.00" Price Target for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)
June 29, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $358.14
June 28, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock
June 23, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Sets New 12-Month High at $339.93
June 22, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Analyzing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)
June 22, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

2.06 out of 5 stars

Computer And Technology Sector

84th out of 1,753 stocks

Computer Programming, Data Processing, & Other Computer Related Industry

6th out of 89 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 2.4Community Rank: 3.7Dividend Strength: 0.0Insider Behavior: 1.7Valuation: 2.5 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Frequently Asked Questions

Is Facebook a buy right now?

40 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Facebook in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 33 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "buy" Facebook stock.
View analyst ratings for Facebook or view top-rated stocks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Facebook?

Wall Street analysts have given Facebook a "Buy" rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Facebook wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

When is Facebook's next earnings date?

Facebook is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday, July 28th 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Facebook.

How can I listen to Facebook's earnings call?

Facebook will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode "21995877".

How were Facebook's earnings last quarter?

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April, 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The social networking company earned $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 27.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.
View Facebook's earnings history.

How has Facebook's stock price been impacted by Coronavirus?

Facebook's stock was trading at $170.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FB shares have increased by 107.7% and is now trading at $353.52.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

What price target have analysts set for FB?

40 Wall Street analysts have issued 12-month target prices for Facebook's stock. Their forecasts range from $275.00 to $460.00. On average, they anticipate Facebook's share price to reach $376.82 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 6.6% from the stock's current price.
View analysts' price targets for Facebook or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are Facebook's key executives?

Facebook's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Founder, Chairman & CEO (Age 37, Pay $25.29M)
  • Mr. David M. Wehner, Chief Financial Officer (Age 52, Pay $1.77M)
  • Ms. Sheryl Kara Sandberg, COO & Director (Age 52, Pay $10.38M)
  • Mr. Michael T. Schroepfer, Chief Technology Officer (Age 46, Pay $1.68M)
  • Mr. Christopher K. Cox, Chief Product Officer (Age 38, Pay $2.1M)
  • Ms. Susan Jannifer Simone Taylor, Chief Accounting Officer (Age 52)
  • Mr. Atish Banerjea, Chief Information Officer (Age 55)
  • Ms. Deborah T. Crawford, VP of Investor Relations
  • Ms. Jennifer G. Newstead, VP & Gen. Counsel (Age 51)
  • Mr. Henry T. A. Moniz, Chief Compliance Officer (Age 56)

What is Mark Zuckerberg's approval rating as Facebook's CEO?

1,667 employees have rated Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Glassdoor.com. Mark Zuckerberg has an approval rating of 93% among Facebook's employees. This puts Mark Zuckerberg in the top 30% of approval ratings compared to other CEOs of publicly-traded companies.

Who are some of Facebook's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Facebook include SEA (SE), Equinix (EQIX), Twitter (TWTR), eBay (EBAY), CoStar Group (CSGP), VeriSign (VRSN), Akamai Technologies (AKAM), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), J2 Global (JCOM), Angi (ANGI), Stamps.com (STMP), LivePerson (LPSN), Envestnet (ENV), SPS Commerce (SPSC) and Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD).
View all of FB's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Facebook own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Facebook investors own include Alibaba Group (BABA), NVIDIA (NVDA), Micron Technology (MU), General Electric (GE), Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), (CGC), The Walt Disney (DIS), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Alphabet (GOOG).

What is Facebook's stock symbol?

Facebook trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "FB."

Who are Facebook's major shareholders?

Facebook's stock is owned by many different retail and institutional investors. Top institutional shareholders include State of Alaska Department of Revenue (0.02%), Fulton Bank N.A. (0.00%), Gradient Investments LLC (0.00%), Hohimer Wealth Management LLC (0.00%), WealthTrust Asset Management LLC (0.00%) and Cooper Financial Group (0.00%). Company insiders that own Facebook stock include David B Fischer, David B Fischer, David M Wehner, David M Wehner, Jennifer Newstead, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Todd Schroepfer, Peter Thiel, Sheryl Sandberg and Susan JS Taylor.
View institutional ownership trends for Facebook.

Which institutional investors are selling Facebook stock?

FB stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Gradient Investments LLC, and Savior LLC. Company insiders that have sold Facebook company stock in the last year include David B Fischer, David M Wehner, Jennifer Newstead, Mark Zuckerberg, Michael Todd Schroepfer, and Susan JS Taylor.
View insider buying and selling activity for Facebook or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which institutional investors are buying Facebook stock?

FB stock was acquired by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including State of Alaska Department of Revenue, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC, Fulton Bank N.A., Salvus Wealth Management LLC, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC, Pure Financial Advisors Inc., Vigilant Capital Management LLC, and Weaver Consulting Group.
View insider buying and selling activity for Facebook or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of Facebook?

Shares of FB can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Facebook's stock price today?

One share of FB stock can currently be purchased for approximately $353.52.

How much money does Facebook make?

Facebook has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion and generates $85.97 billion in revenue each year. The social networking company earns $29.15 billion in net income (profit) each year or $10.09 on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does Facebook have?

Facebook employs 58,604 workers across the globe.

Does Facebook have any subsidiaries?

The following companies are subsidiares of Facebook: Acrylic Software, Andale, Andale Inc., Atlas Solutions Advertiser Suite, Beat Games, Beluga, Biblbobl, Bloomsbury AI, Bolt | Peters, Branch, CTRL-labs, Cassin Networks ApS, Chai Labs, Confirm.io, CrowdTangle, Daytum, Digital Staircase, Divvyshot, Dreambit, Edge Network Services, Edge Network Services Limited, Endaga, Eyegroove, FCL Tech, FCL Tech Limited, Face.com, Facebook International Operations, Facebook International Operations Limited, Facebook Ireland Holdings Unlimited, Facebook Ireland Limited, Facebook Ireland Limited, Facebook Operations, Facebook Operations LLC, Facebook Sweden Holdings, Facebook Sweden Holdings AB, Facebook Technologies LLC, FacioMetrics, Fayteq AG, Friend.ly, FriendFeed, GIPHY, GazeHawk, Glancee, Global Holdings I Inc, Global Holdings I Inc., Global Holdings I LLC, Global Holdings I LLC, Global Holdings II LLC, Global Holdings II LLC, Gowalla, Greater Kudu, Greater Kudu LLC, GrokStyle, Hot Potato, Instagram, Instagram LLC, Jibbigo, KUSU PTE, KUSU PTE. Ltd., Karma, Kustomer, Lemnis Technologies, Lightbox, Little Eye Labs, LiveRail, Malkoha PTE Ltd., Mapillary, Monoidics, Morning Hornet LLC, Nextstop, Octazen Solutions, Oculus, Onavo, Osmeta, Ozlo, Packagd, Parakey, Parse, Parse LLC, Pieceable, Pinnacle Sweden, Pinnacle Sweden AB, PlayGiga, PrivateCore, ProtoGeo, Pryte, Pursuit, Push Pop Press, QuickFire Networks, Raven Northbrook LLC, RedKix, Runways Information Services, Runways Information Services Ltd, Sanzaru Games Inc, Scape Technologies, Scout Development LLC, Sendoid, Servicefriend, ShareGrove, Siculus, Siculus Inc., Sidecat LLC, Snaptu, Sofa, Source3, Spaceport.io, Spool, SportStream, Stadion LLC, Starbelt LLC, Storylane, Strobe, TBH, Tagtile, Teehan+Lax, TheFind Inc., Two Big Ears Ltd, Vidpresso, Vitesse, Vitesse LLC, WhatsApp, WhoGlue, Winner, Winner LLC, Wit.ai, Zenbe, and drop.io.

When was Facebook founded?

Facebook was founded in 2004.

What is Facebook's official website?

The official website for Facebook is www.facebook.com.

Where are Facebook's headquarters?

Facebook is headquartered at 1601 WILLOW ROAD, MENLO PARK CA, 94025.

How can I contact Facebook?

Facebook's mailing address is 1601 WILLOW ROAD, MENLO PARK CA, 94025. The social networking company can be reached via phone at 650-618-7714 or via email at [email protected]


This page was last updated on 7/13/2021 by MarketBeat.com Staff

