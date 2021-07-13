The following companies are subsidiares of Facebook: Acrylic Software, Andale, Andale Inc., Atlas Solutions Advertiser Suite, Beat Games, Beluga, Biblbobl, Bloomsbury AI, Bolt | Peters, Branch, CTRL-labs, Cassin Networks ApS, Chai Labs, Confirm.io, CrowdTangle, Daytum, Digital Staircase, Divvyshot, Dreambit, Edge Network Services, Edge Network Services Limited, Endaga, Eyegroove, FCL Tech, FCL Tech Limited, Face.com, Facebook International Operations, Facebook International Operations Limited, Facebook Ireland Holdings Unlimited, Facebook Ireland Limited, Facebook Ireland Limited, Facebook Operations, Facebook Operations LLC, Facebook Sweden Holdings, Facebook Sweden Holdings AB, Facebook Technologies LLC, FacioMetrics, Fayteq AG, Friend.ly, FriendFeed, GIPHY, GazeHawk, Glancee, Global Holdings I Inc, Global Holdings I Inc., Global Holdings I LLC, Global Holdings I LLC, Global Holdings II LLC, Global Holdings II LLC, Gowalla, Greater Kudu, Greater Kudu LLC, GrokStyle, Hot Potato, Instagram, Instagram LLC, Jibbigo, KUSU PTE, KUSU PTE. Ltd., Karma, Kustomer, Lemnis Technologies, Lightbox, Little Eye Labs, LiveRail, Malkoha PTE Ltd., Mapillary, Monoidics, Morning Hornet LLC, Nextstop, Octazen Solutions, Oculus, Onavo, Osmeta, Ozlo, Packagd, Parakey, Parse, Parse LLC, Pieceable, Pinnacle Sweden, Pinnacle Sweden AB, PlayGiga, PrivateCore, ProtoGeo, Pryte, Pursuit, Push Pop Press, QuickFire Networks, Raven Northbrook LLC, RedKix, Runways Information Services, Runways Information Services Ltd, Sanzaru Games Inc, Scape Technologies, Scout Development LLC, Sendoid, Servicefriend, ShareGrove, Siculus, Siculus Inc., Sidecat LLC, Snaptu, Sofa, Source3, Spaceport.io, Spool, SportStream, Stadion LLC, Starbelt LLC, Storylane, Strobe, TBH, Tagtile, Teehan+Lax, TheFind Inc., Two Big Ears Ltd, Vidpresso, Vitesse, Vitesse LLC, WhatsApp, WhoGlue, Winner, Winner LLC, Wit.ai, Zenbe, and drop.io.