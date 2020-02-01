News headlines about HOLX stock have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hologic earned a news impact score of -1.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the near term. View News Stories for Hologic.