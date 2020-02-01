Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assay technologies, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test products. Read More…
Industry, Sector and Symbol
Industry X-ray apparatus & tubes
Sub-IndustryHealth Care Equipment
SectorMedical
Phone508-263-2900
Debt
Price-To-Earnings
Sales & Book Value
Annual Sales$3.37 billion
Profitability
Miscellaneous
Employees6,478
Next Earnings Date1/29/2020 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Frequently Asked Questions
What is Hologic's stock symbol?
Hologic trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "HOLX."
How were Hologic's earnings last quarter?
Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November, 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. The medical equipment provider earned $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. View Hologic's Earnings History.
When is Hologic's next earnings date?
What guidance has Hologic issued on next quarter's earnings?
Hologic updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday, November, 6th. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.35 billion.
What price target have analysts set for HOLX?
12 analysts have issued 1-year price objectives for Hologic's shares. Their forecasts range from $38.28 to $62.00. On average, they anticipate Hologic's stock price to reach $53.13 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 1.8% from the stock's current price. View Analyst Price Targets for Hologic.
What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for Hologic?
12 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Hologic in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy." View Analyst Ratings for Hologic.
What are Wall Street analysts saying about Hologic stock?
Here are some recent quotes from research analysts about Hologic stock:
- 1. According to Zacks Investment Research, "Hologic exited the third quarter of fiscal 2019 on a solid note. The company registered strong top-line growth driven by solid increase in core businesses like Breast Health and Molecular Diagnostics. We are also upbeat about the recent launches like Aptima BV and Aptima CV/TV assays in the United States, the Trident HD specimen radiography system in the United States, Europe and Canada, and ThinPrep Genesis processor for cytology slide and molecular test preparation in Europe. Hologic has outperformed its industry over the past three months. On the flip side, foreign exchange headwind got intense during the quarter. Further, both the company’s margins contracted in the quarter under review. This apart volume environment for testing laboratories and utilization weaknesses are looming headwinds." (8/16/2019)
- 2. Canaccord Genuity analysts commented, "We look for greater evidence for Hologic to find a solution to its declining gross margins and we need more time to get confident that Cynosure has bottomed. Nevertheless, near mid-single-digit growth and effective capital allocation (buybacks and tuck-in deals) are warming us up to the stock as HOLX delivered a 2% top-line beat, 2 cent bottom-line beat, and raised its FY top- and bottom-line guide. That said, its FY’19 raised" revenue is less than the FQ3 $17M beat (FX headwinds being one factor), a consistent trend of setting a low bar for the next reporting quarter and essentially not raising its underlying baseline guide. We reiterate our HOLD, PT to $52. FQ3 beat. (+3.4% rep, +4.7% FXN) exceeded our/Street’s $835ME and adj." (8/1/2019)
- 3. Needham & Company LLC analysts commented, "FDA’s latest monthly Act (MQSA) statistics were published on 7/1/19. The number of digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) units increased by 92 during June which represents a 30.8% Y/Y decrease. DBT unit penetration increased to 37.3% from 37.0% last month and facility penetration increased to 62.1% from 61.4% last month. More importantly, DBT units placements were up 2.7% quarter-to-date (QTD) in 2Q19 vs. 2Q18. We note that HOLX’s 3D mammography sales are less than 13% of its total sales. Please contact your Needham salesperson for a copy of our MQSA spreadsheet." (7/10/2019)
Has Hologic been receiving favorable news coverage?
News headlines about HOLX stock have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hologic earned a news impact score of -1.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the near term. View News Stories for Hologic.
Are investors shorting Hologic?
Hologic saw a drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company's stock are short sold. View Hologic's Current Options Chain.
Who are some of Hologic's key competitors?
Some companies that are related to Hologic include Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Medtronic (MDT), Stryker (SYK), Becton Dickinson and (BDX), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Boston Scientific (BSX), Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Baxter International (BAX), IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX), ResMed (RMD), DexCom (DXCM), Teleflex (TFX), Steris (STE), Varian Medical Systems (VAR) and Insulet (PODD).
What other stocks do shareholders of Hologic own?
Who are Hologic's key executives?
Hologic's management team includes the folowing people:
- Mr. Stephen P. MacMillan, Chairman, CEO & Pres (Age 55)
- Ms. Karleen M. Oberton, Chief Financial Officer (Age 49)
- Mr. John M. Griffin, Gen. Counsel (Age 58)
- Mr. Peter J. Valenti III, Division Pres of Breast & Skeletal Health Solutions (Age 56)
- Mr. Thomas A. West, Division Pres of Diagnostics Solutions (Age 55)
How do I buy shares of Hologic?
Shares of HOLX can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab.
What is Hologic's stock price today?
One share of HOLX stock can currently be purchased for approximately $52.21.
How big of a company is Hologic?
Hologic has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion and generates $3.37 billion in revenue each year. The medical equipment provider earns $-203,600,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or $2.43 on an earnings per share basis. Hologic employs 6,478 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About Hologic.
What is Hologic's official website?
How can I contact Hologic?
Hologic's mailing address is 250 CAMPUS DRIVE, MARLBOROUGH MA, 01752. The medical equipment provider can be reached via phone at 508-263-2900 or via email at [email protected]
MarketBeat Community Rating for Hologic (NASDAQ HOLX)MarketBeat's community ratings are surveys of what our community members think about Hologic and other stocks. Vote "Outperform" if you believe HOLX will outperform the S&P 500 over the long term. Vote "Underperform" if you believe HOLX will underperform the S&P 500 over the long term. You may vote once every thirty days.