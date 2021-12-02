S&P 500   3,934.83
Global shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
Global shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
Global shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
Global shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
NASDAQ:SAVA

Cassava Sciences Stock Forecast, Price & News

Followed 176 Times  
$46.12
-2.07 (-4.30 %)
(As of 02/12/2021 08:00 PM ET)
Today's Range
$43.80
Now: $46.12
$48.10
50-Day Range
$6.79
MA: $22.42
$87.95
52-Week Range
$1.63
Now: $46.12
$117.54
Volume213,969 shs
Average Volume11.71 million shs
Market Capitalization$1.18 billion
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta1.47
Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Cassava Sciences logo

Headlines

5 Stocks That Turned $250,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 1 Month
February 13, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Treating the Causes, Not Symptoms, of Alzheimer’s
February 12, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Cassava Sciences Announces Closing of $200 Million Registered Direct Offering
February 12, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Could Cassava Sciences Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
February 11, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Cassava Sciences Seeks $200M From Equity Offering At 15% Discount To Fund Development Of Lead Candidate
February 10, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Why Cassava Sciences and Ocugen Stock Fell With the Nasdaq
February 10, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Cassava Sciences resumes winning streak after simufilam updates
February 10, 2021 |  seekingalpha.com
Cassava Sciences Announces $200 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
February 10, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Cassava Sciences to offer $200 million of shares priced at $49 each vs. $57.56 at Tuesday's close
February 10, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Cassava (SAVA) Rises on Late-Stage Alzheimer's Study Plans
February 9, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its Clinical Program in Alzheimer's Disease
February 9, 2021 |  marketwatch.com
Why Cassava Shares Are Rallying Today
February 8, 2021 |  msn.com
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NASDAQ
Industry Pharmaceutical preparations
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorMedical
Current SymbolNASDAQ:SAVA
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIKN/A
Webwww.cassavasciences.com
Phone512-501-2444
Employees9
Year FoundedN/A

Debt

Debt-to-Equity RatioN/A
Current Ratio21.47
Quick Ratio21.46

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E GrowthN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual SalesN/A
Price / SalesN/A
Cash FlowN/A
Price / Cash FlowN/A
Book Value$1.01 per share
Price / Book45.66

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)($0.27)
Net Income$-4,630,000.00
Net MarginsN/A
Return on Equity-22.01%
Return on Assets-20.85%

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares25,579,000
Market Cap$1.18 billion
Next Earnings Date3/25/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableNot Optionable

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

0.91 out of 5 stars

Medical Sector

1043rd out of 1,960 stocks

Pharmaceutical Preparations Industry

488th out of 773 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 1.5Community Rank: 2.4Dividend Strength: 0.0Insider Behavior: 0.0Valuation: 0.6
$46.12
-2.07 (-4.30 %)
(As of 02/12/2021 08:00 PM ET)
30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cassava Sciences a buy right now?

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Cassava Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "buy" Cassava Sciences stock.
View analyst ratings for Cassava Sciences or view top-rated stocks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Cassava Sciences?

Wall Street analysts have given Cassava Sciences a "Buy" rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Cassava Sciences wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

When is Cassava Sciences' next earnings date?

Cassava Sciences is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, March 25th 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Cassava Sciences.

How were Cassava Sciences' earnings last quarter?

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) posted its earnings results on Monday, November, 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.
View Cassava Sciences' earnings history.

How has Cassava Sciences' stock price been impacted by Coronavirus?

Cassava Sciences' stock was trading at $4.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SAVA shares have increased by 987.7% and is now trading at $46.12.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

When did Cassava Sciences' stock split? How did Cassava Sciences' stock split work?

Cassava Sciences's stock reverse split on Wednesday, May 10th 2017. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 8th 2017. The number of shares owned by shareholders was adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th 2017. An investor that had 100 shares of Cassava Sciences stock prior to the reverse split would have 14 shares after the split.

What price target have analysts set for SAVA?

3 Wall Street analysts have issued 1-year price targets for Cassava Sciences' stock. Their forecasts range from $14.00 to $24.00. On average, they anticipate Cassava Sciences' stock price to reach $19.33 in the next twelve months. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 58.1%.
View analysts' price targets for Cassava Sciences or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are Cassava Sciences' key executives?

Cassava Sciences' management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Remi Barbier, Founder, Chairman, Pres & CEO (Age 61, Pay $906.37k)
  • Mr. Eric J. Schoen, Chief Financial Officer (Age 53, Pay $251.37k)
  • Dr. Nadav Friedmann, Chief Medical & Operating Officer and Director (Age 78, Pay $333.54k)
  • Dr. George Thornton, Sr. VP of Technology
  • Mr. Michael Zamloot, Sr. VP of Technical Operations
  • Dr. Michael Marsman, Sr. VP of Regulatory Affairs
  • Dr. Lindsay H. Burns Ph.D., Sr. VP of Neuroscience
  • Dr. James W. Kupiec M.D., Chief Clinical Devel. Officer

Who are some of Cassava Sciences' key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Cassava Sciences include Hutchison China MediTech (HCM), Sage Therapeutics (SAGE), ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Insmed (INSM), Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Hypera (HYPMY), Arvinas (ARVN), Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD), Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO), MorphoSys (MOR), CytoDyn (CYDY), OPKO Health (OPK) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS).
View all of SAVA's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Cassava Sciences own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Cassava Sciences investors own include Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), NVIDIA (NVDA), Novavax (NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), NIO (NIO), DURECT (DRRX), Tesla (TSLA), OPKO Health (OPK) and Alibaba Group (BABA).

What is Cassava Sciences' stock symbol?

Cassava Sciences trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "SAVA."

Who are Cassava Sciences' major shareholders?

Cassava Sciences' stock is owned by a variety of institutional and retail investors. Top institutional shareholders include BlackRock Inc. (7.70%), Caas Capital Management LP (2.69%), Northern Trust Corp (1.36%), Bleichroeder LP (1.11%), CM Management LLC (0.68%) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (0.66%). Company insiders that own Cassava Sciences stock include Eric Schoen, Remi Barbier and Sanford Robertson.
View institutional ownership trends for Cassava Sciences.

Which institutional investors are selling Cassava Sciences stock?

SAVA stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Bleichroeder LP, Alliancebernstein L.P., and Creative Planning.
View insider buying and selling activity for Cassava Sciences or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which institutional investors are buying Cassava Sciences stock?

SAVA stock was acquired by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Caas Capital Management LP, BlackRock Inc., CM Management LLC, Wells Fargo & Company MN, Northern Trust Corp, Investors Financial Group LLC, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC, and State of Wisconsin Investment Board. Company insiders that have bought Cassava Sciences stock in the last two years include Eric Schoen, Remi Barbier, and Sanford Robertson.
View insider buying and selling activity for Cassava Sciences or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of Cassava Sciences?

Shares of SAVA can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Cassava Sciences' stock price today?

One share of SAVA stock can currently be purchased for approximately $46.12.

How much money does Cassava Sciences make?

Cassava Sciences has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion. The company earns $-4,630,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or ($0.27) on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does Cassava Sciences have?

Cassava Sciences employs 9 workers across the globe.

What is Cassava Sciences' official website?

The official website for Cassava Sciences is www.cassavasciences.com.

Where are Cassava Sciences' headquarters?

Cassava Sciences is headquartered at 7801 N CAPITAL OF TEXAS HIGHWAY SUITE 260, AUSTIN TX, 78731.

How can I contact Cassava Sciences?

Cassava Sciences' mailing address is 7801 N CAPITAL OF TEXAS HIGHWAY SUITE 260, AUSTIN TX, 78731. The company can be reached via phone at 512-501-2444 or via email at [email protected]


This page was last updated on 2/16/2021 by MarketBeat.com Staff
