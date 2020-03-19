NYSE:AR - Antero Resources Stock Price, Forecast & News Adding Choose a watchlist: Adding You have already added five stocks to your watchlist. Upgrade to MarketBeat Daily Premium to add more stocks to your watchlist. Adding Antero Resources Corp Please log in to your account or sign up in order to add this asset to your watchlist. $0.91 -0.13 (-12.50 %) (As of 03/19/2020 10:56 AM ET) Today's Range$0.73Now: $0.91▼$1.1450-Day Range$1.04MA: $1.56▼$1.8752-Week Range$0.91Now: $0.91▼$9.18Volume192,793 shsAverage Volume17.94 million shsMarket Capitalization$260.88 millionP/E RatioN/ADividend YieldN/ABeta0.77 Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.Read More Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock Exchange NYSE Industry Crude petroleum & natural gas Sub-IndustryN/A SectorOils/Energy Current SymbolNYSE:AR Previous Symbol CUSIPN/A CIK1433270 Webhttp://www.anteroresources.com/ Phone303-357-7310Debt Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.91 Current Ratio0.89 Quick Ratio0.89Price-To-Earnings Trailing P/E RatioN/A Forward P/E RatioN/A P/E GrowthN/A Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$4.41 billion Price / Sales0.06 Cash Flow$2.12 per share Price / Cash Flow0.43 Book Value$22.91 per share Price / Book0.04Profitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)($0.14) Net Income$-340,130,000.00 Net Margins-29.58% Return on Equity-1.47% Return on Assets-0.69%Miscellaneous Employees619 Outstanding Shares286,680,000Market Cap$260.88 million Next Earnings Date5/6/2020 (Estimated) OptionableOptionable Receive AR News and Ratings via Email Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for AR and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter. AR Rates by TradingView Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Frequently Asked Questions What is Antero Resources' stock symbol? Antero Resources trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "AR." How were Antero Resources' earnings last quarter? Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February, 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The oil and natural gas company earned $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Antero Resources's quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. View Antero Resources' Earnings History. When is Antero Resources' next earnings date? Antero Resources is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday, May 6th 2020. View Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources. What price target have analysts set for AR? 15 Wall Street analysts have issued 1 year price objectives for Antero Resources' shares. Their forecasts range from $1.00 to $11.00. On average, they anticipate Antero Resources' stock price to reach $4.46 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 379.5% from the stock's current price. View Analyst Price Targets for Antero Resources. What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for Antero Resources? 15 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Antero Resources in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Hold." View Analyst Ratings for Antero Resources. Has Antero Resources been receiving favorable news coverage? Press coverage about AR stock has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Antero Resources earned a media sentiment score of -5.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned news headlines about the oil and natural gas company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company's share price in the next several days. View News Stories for Antero Resources. Are investors shorting Antero Resources? Antero Resources saw a increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totaling 45,220,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 30th total of 37,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 16.4% of the company's stock are sold short. View Antero Resources' Current Options Chain. Who are some of Antero Resources' key competitors? Some companies that are related to Antero Resources include Cimarex Energy (XEC), Southwestern Energy (SWN), Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), Black Stone Minerals (BSM), Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY), Comstock Resources (CRK), WPX Energy (WPX), Murphy Oil (MUR), Ovintiv (OVV), Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO), Range Resources (RRC), ARC Resources (AETUF), GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (GEGYY), PDC Energy (PDCE) and Brigham Minerals (MNRL). What other stocks do shareholders of Antero Resources own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Antero Resources investors own include Intelsat (I), Bank of America (BAC), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Fossil Group (FOSL), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Associated British Foods (ABF), Chaarat Gold (CGH), Apollo Global Management (APO), Ciena (CIEN) and First Data (FDC). Who are Antero Resources' key executives? Antero Resources' management team includes the following people: Mr. Paul M. Rady, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO (Age 65)Mr. Glen C. Warren Jr., Co-Founder, Pres, CFO, Sec. & Director (Age 63)Mr. Alvyn A. Schopp, Chief Admin. Officer, Regional Sr. VP & Treasurer (Age 60)Mr. Kevin J. Kilstrom, Sr. VP of Production (Age 64)Mr. Michael N. Kennedy, Sr. VP of Fin. (Age 44) Who are Antero Resources' major shareholders? Antero Resources' stock is owned by many different retail and institutional investors. Top institutional investors include State Street Corp (5.99%), Norges Bank (1.62%), Renaissance Technologies LLC (1.38%), AQR Capital Management LLC (1.30%), First Trust Advisors LP (0.98%) and Geode Capital Management LLC (0.88%). Company insiders that own Antero Resources stock include Benjamin A Hardesty, Glen C Warren, Jr, James R Levy, K Phil Yoo, Michael N Kennedy, Paul M Rady, Richard W Connor and Robert J Clark. View Institutional Ownership Trends for Antero Resources. Which major investors are selling Antero Resources stock? AR stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including AQR Capital Management LLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Schroder Investment Management Group, UBS Group AG, Rafferty Asset Management LLC, Magnetar Financial LLC, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS, and Renaissance Technologies LLC. Company insiders that have sold Antero Resources company stock in the last year include James R Levy, and Michael N Kennedy. View Insider Buying and Selling for Antero Resources. Which major investors are buying Antero Resources stock? AR stock was purchased by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Norges Bank, State Street Corp, Maverick Capital Ltd., Shah Capital Management, Caymus Capital Partners L.P., Teacher Retirement System of Texas, Oxford Asset Management LLP, and Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.. Company insiders that have bought Antero Resources stock in the last two years include Benjamin A Hardesty, Glen C Warren, Jr, and Paul M Rady. View Insider Buying and Selling for Antero Resources. How do I buy shares of Antero Resources? Shares of AR can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab. What is Antero Resources' stock price today? One share of AR stock can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93. How big of a company is Antero Resources? Antero Resources has a market capitalization of $266.61 million and generates $4.41 billion in revenue each year. The oil and natural gas company earns $-340,130,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or ($0.14) on an earnings per share basis. Antero Resources employs 619 workers across the globe. View Additional Information About Antero Resources. What is Antero Resources' official website? The official website for Antero Resources is http://www.anteroresources.com/. How can I contact Antero Resources? Antero Resources' mailing address is 1615 WYNKOOP STREET, DENVER CO, 80202. 