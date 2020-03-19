Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Read More