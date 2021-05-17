 Skip to main content
NYSE:GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Forecast, Price & News

$368.60
-0.17 (-0.05 %)
(As of 05/17/2021 02:27 PM ET)
Add
Compare
Today's Range
$364.50
$370.55
50-Day Range
$323.54
$370.89
52-Week Range
$175.24
$376.98
Volume85,330 shs
Average Volume3.15 million shs
Market Capitalization$125.24 billion
P/E Ratio15.53
Dividend Yield1.36%
Beta1.5
30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart
Receive GS News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.


The Goldman Sachs Group logo

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services. This segment also offers underwriting services, such as equity underwriting for common and preferred stock and convertible and exchangeable securities; and debt underwriting for various types of debt instruments, including investment-grade and high-yield debt, bank and bridge loans, and emerging- and growth-market debt, as well as originates structured securities. Its Global Markets segment is involved in client execution activities for cash and derivative instruments; credit and interest rate products; and provision of equity intermediation and equity financing, clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities related products. The company's Asset Management segment manages assets across various asset classes, including equity, fixed income, hedge funds, credit funds, private equity, real estate, currencies, and commodities; and provides customized investment advisory solutions, as well as invests in corporate, real estate, and infrastructure entities. Its Consumer & Wealth Management segment offers wealth advisory and banking services, including financial planning, investment management, deposit taking, and lending; private banking; and unsecured loans, as well as accepts saving and time deposits. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Headlines

Downtown stores, businesses await their customers return
Downtown stores, businesses await their customers' return
May 17, 2021 |  marketbeat.com
3 Large-Caps Approaching Technical Buy Points (GS)
3 Large-Caps Approaching Technical Buy Points (GS)
April 28, 2021 |  marketbeat.com
Goldman Sachs hires Uber tech executive to run consumer bank after string of defections
Goldman Sachs hires Uber tech executive to run consumer bank after string of defections
May 17, 2021 |  msn.com
Large-Cap Leader Regions Financial Takes Next Step Into Buy Zone
Large-Cap Leader Regions Financial Takes Next Step Into Buy Zone
May 17, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
JPMorgan, Caterpillar Lead Five Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points
JPMorgan, Caterpillar Lead Five Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points
May 15, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Chevron, Goldman Sachs share gains contribute to Dows 250-point jump
Chevron, Goldman Sachs share gains contribute to Dow's 250-point jump
May 14, 2021 |  msn.com
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Snowflake: What Investors Need To Know
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Snowflake: What Investors Need To Know
May 14, 2021 |  markets.businessinsider.com
Snowflake stock pops after Goldman upgrade on generational shift
Snowflake stock pops after Goldman upgrade on 'generational shift'
May 14, 2021 |  seekingalpha.com
Tencent-Backed Miaoshou Weighs $500 Million Hong Kong IPO
Tencent-Backed Miaoshou Weighs $500 Million Hong Kong IPO
May 13, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Oil Drops as Investors Assess Pipeline Restart, Lower Stockpiles
Oil Drops as Investors Assess Pipeline Restart, Lower Stockpiles
May 13, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
See More Headlines

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Security brokers & dealers
Sub-IndustryInvestment Banking & Brokerage
SectorFinance
Current SymbolNYSE:GS
Previous Symbol
CUSIP38141G10
CIK886982
Webwww.goldmansachs.com
Phone212-902-1000
Employees40,300
Year Founded1869

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$53.92 billion
Price / Sales2.32
Cash Flow$34.94 per share
Price / Cash Flow10.55
Book Value$223.28 per share
Price / Book1.65

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$21.03
Net Income$8.47 billion
Net Margins16.65%
Return on Equity11.23%
Return on Assets0.83%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio2.63
Current Ratio0.73
Quick Ratio0.73

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio15.53
Forward P/E Ratio14.04
P/E Growth0.65

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares339,762,000
Market Cap$125.24 billion
Next Earnings Date7/21/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable

Social Links


MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

2.20 out of 5 stars

Finance Sector

86th out of 1,931 stocks

Security Brokers & Dealers Industry

1st out of 46 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 2.3Community Rank: 2.2Dividend Strength: 1.7Insider Behavior: 1.7Valuation: 3.1 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -
speech bubbles
speech bubbles











The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Frequently Asked Questions

Is The Goldman Sachs Group a buy right now?

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "buy" The Goldman Sachs Group stock.
View analyst ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group or view top-rated stocks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than The Goldman Sachs Group?

Wall Street analysts have given The Goldman Sachs Group a "Buy" rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

When is The Goldman Sachs Group's next earnings date?

The Goldman Sachs Group is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday, July 21st 2021.
View our earnings forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group.

How were The Goldman Sachs Group's earnings last quarter?

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) released its earnings results on Tuesday, April, 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The investment management company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS.
View The Goldman Sachs Group's earnings history.

How has The Goldman Sachs Group's stock been impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)?

The Goldman Sachs Group's stock was trading at $171.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GS stock has increased by 114.5% and is now trading at $368.71.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

How often does The Goldman Sachs Group pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for The Goldman Sachs Group?

The Goldman Sachs Group declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
View The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend history.

Is The Goldman Sachs Group a good dividend stock?

The Goldman Sachs Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group does not yet have a strock track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Goldman Sachs Group is 23.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Goldman Sachs Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.90% next year. This indicates that The Goldman Sachs Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.
View The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend history.

What price target have analysts set for GS?

21 brokerages have issued twelve-month price objectives for The Goldman Sachs Group's stock. Their forecasts range from $207.00 to $497.00. On average, they expect The Goldman Sachs Group's stock price to reach $358.19 in the next year. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 2.9%.
View analysts' price targets for The Goldman Sachs Group or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are The Goldman Sachs Group's key executives?

The Goldman Sachs Group's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. David Michael Solomon, Chairman & CEO (Age 59, Pay $6.9M) (LinkedIn Profile)
  • Mr. John E. Waldron, Pres & COO (Age 51, Pay $8.79M) (LinkedIn Profile)
  • Mr. Stephen M. Scherr, Exec. VP & CFO (Age 56, Pay $7.53M) (LinkedIn Profile)
  • Mr. John F. W. Rogers, Exec. VP, Chief of Staff & Sec. to the Board of Directors (Age 64, Pay $6.08M)
  • Mr. J. D. Gardner, Director
  • Ms. Sheara J. Fredman, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer (Age 45)
  • Mr. Christopher G. French, MD, Head & Chairman of European Investment Banking (Age 65)
  • F. X. De Mallmann, Chair of Investment Banking
  • Mr. Atte Lahtiranta, Partner & Chief Technology Officer
  • Mr. Laurence Stein, Chief Admin. Officer (Age 53)

What is David M. Solomon's approval rating as The Goldman Sachs Group's CEO?

811 employees have rated The Goldman Sachs Group CEO David M. Solomon on Glassdoor.com. David M. Solomon has an approval rating of 91% among The Goldman Sachs Group's employees. This puts David M. Solomon in the top 30% of approval ratings compared to other CEOs of publicly-traded companies.

Who are some of The Goldman Sachs Group's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to The Goldman Sachs Group include Morgan Stanley (MS), The Charles Schwab (SCHW), Raymond James (RJF), LPL Financial (LPLA), Stifel Financial (SF), Evercore (EVR), Lazard (LAZ), BGC Partners (BGCP), Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC), Cowen (COWN), Oppenheimer (OPY), Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL), (FBRC) (FBRC) and Global Brokerage (GLBR).
View all of GS's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other The Goldman Sachs Group investors own include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), NVIDIA (NVDA), Bank of America (BAC), The Walt Disney (DIS), Alibaba Group (BABA), Netflix (NFLX), The Boeing (BA), Citigroup (C), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Intel (INTC).

What is The Goldman Sachs Group's stock symbol?

The Goldman Sachs Group trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "GS."

Who are The Goldman Sachs Group's major shareholders?

The Goldman Sachs Group's stock is owned by many different institutional and retail investors. Top institutional investors include BlackRock Inc. (6.32%), Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA (3.20%), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (1.59%), Geode Capital Management LLC (1.56%), Northern Trust Corp (1.10%) and Alliancebernstein L.P. (0.93%). Company insiders that own The Goldman Sachs Group stock include Dane E Holmes, John FW Rogers, Laurence Stein and Stephen M Scherr.
View institutional ownership trends for The Goldman Sachs Group.

Which major investors are selling The Goldman Sachs Group stock?

GS stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Alliancebernstein L.P., Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, First American Bank, and Northern Trust Corp. Company insiders that have sold The Goldman Sachs Group company stock in the last year include John FW Rogers, Laurence Stein, and Stephen M Scherr.
View insider buying and selling activity for The Goldman Sachs Group or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which major investors are buying The Goldman Sachs Group stock?

GS stock was purchased by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Jennison Associates LLC, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd., BlackRock Inc., Cohen Investment Advisors LLC, Westwood Holdings Group Inc., Ensign Peak Advisors Inc, International Assets Investment Management LLC, and Capitolis Advisors LLC.
View insider buying and selling activity for The Goldman Sachs Group or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of The Goldman Sachs Group?

Shares of GS can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is The Goldman Sachs Group's stock price today?

One share of GS stock can currently be purchased for approximately $368.71.

How much money does The Goldman Sachs Group make?

The Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion and generates $53.92 billion in revenue each year. The investment management company earns $8.47 billion in net income (profit) each year or $21.03 on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does The Goldman Sachs Group have?

The Goldman Sachs Group employs 40,300 workers across the globe.

Does The Goldman Sachs Group have any subsidiaries?

The following companies are subsidiares of The Goldman Sachs Group: Boyd Corporation, Clarity Money, and United Capital Financial Advisers.

When was The Goldman Sachs Group founded?

The Goldman Sachs Group was founded in 1869.

What is The Goldman Sachs Group's official website?

The official website for The Goldman Sachs Group is www.goldmansachs.com.

Where are The Goldman Sachs Group's headquarters?

The Goldman Sachs Group is headquartered at 200 WEST STREET, NEW YORK NY, 10282.

How can I contact The Goldman Sachs Group?

The Goldman Sachs Group's mailing address is 200 WEST STREET, NEW YORK NY, 10282. The investment management company can be reached via phone at 212-902-1000 or via email at [email protected]


This page was last updated on 5/17/2021 by MarketBeat.com Staff

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.