S&P 500   2,507.68 (-0.76%)
DOW   21,196.04 (-1.02%)
QQQ   184.65 (-0.73%)
AAPL   242.68 (-0.92%)
FB   155.47 (-1.72%)
MSFT   155.69 (+0.28%)
GOOGL   1,102.34 (-1.32%)
AMZN   1,908.00 (-0.56%)
CGC   13.81 (+0.07%)
NVDA   249.28 (-2.42%)
BABA   188.95 (+0.03%)
MU   41.02 (+0.12%)
GE   6.88 (-0.43%)
TSLA   488.59 (+7.51%)
AMD   43.94 (-1.24%)
T   28.19 (-2.02%)
ACB   0.84 (+0.00%)
F   4.27 (-2.29%)
NFLX   362.48 (-2.05%)
BAC   20.22 (-2.08%)
GILD   77.90 (+1.20%)
PRI   82.83 (+1.15%)
DIS   93.99 (-3.07%)
NYSE:NBR - Nabors Industries Stock Price, Forecast & News

$0.37
-0.02 (-5.25 %)
(As of 04/3/2020 10:27 AM ET)
Today's Range
$0.37
Now: $0.37
$0.41
50-Day Range
$0.32
MA: $1.19
$2.33
52-Week Range
$0.31
Now: $0.37
$4.08
Volume154,912 shs
Average Volume13.72 million shs
Market Capitalization$137.20 million
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta3.39
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services. It also provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including RigWatch Suite, a software, which turns rig site data into wellsite knowledge that help customers to track and trend drilling practices; REVit Software that eliminates stick slip; DrillSmart software that allows the drilling system to adapt operating parameters and drilling conditions; and ROCKit Software, a directional steering control system. In addition, the company offers measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services, such as AccuMP mud pulse MWD system, which is designed to address the various MWD reliability issues; AccuWave collar mounted Electromagnetic MWD system that addresses the needs of the land market through the technology and design techniques; and Nabors' AccuSteer Measurement While Drilling (M/LWD) Suite, which is a premier dynamics evaluation MWD system for performance drilling with integrated advanced geosteering measurements. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment, and downhole LWD tools. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed approximately 384 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 18 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
Nabors Industries logo

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Drilling oil & gas wells
Sub-IndustryOil & Gas Drilling
SectorOils/Energy
Current SymbolNYSE:NBR
Previous Symbol
CUSIPG6359F10
CIK1163739
Webhttp://www.nabors.com/
Phone441-292-1510

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio1.63
Current Ratio1.90
Quick Ratio1.63

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E GrowthN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$3.05 billion
Price / Sales0.04
Cash Flow$1.44 per share
Price / Cash Flow0.26
Book Value$5.64 per share
Price / Book0.07

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)($1.32)
Net Income$-702,890,000.00
Net Margins-23.02%
Return on Equity-17.93%
Return on Assets-5.81%

Miscellaneous

Employees14,000
Outstanding Shares367,130,000
Market Cap$137.20 million
Next Earnings Date5/5/2020 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Frequently Asked Questions

How has Nabors Industries' stock been impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)?

Nabors Industries' stock was trading at $0.3966 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NBR stock has decreased by 5.8% and is now trading at $0.3737. View which stocks have been mosted impacted by Coronavirus.

Do Wall Street analysts recommend investors buy shares of Nabors Industries?

16 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Nabors Industries in the last year. There are currently 7 sell ratings and 9 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Hold." View analyst ratings for Nabors Industries.

When is Nabors Industries' next earnings date?

Nabors Industries is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, May 5th 2020. View our earnings forecast for Nabors Industries.

How were Nabors Industries' earnings last quarter?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February, 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.50. The oil and gas company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm's revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. View Nabors Industries' earnings history.

How often does Nabors Industries pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Nabors Industries?

Nabors Industries announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. View Nabors Industries' dividend history.

What price target have analysts set for NBR?

16 Wall Street analysts have issued 12 month target prices for Nabors Industries' shares. Their forecasts range from $0.50 to $3.50. On average, they expect Nabors Industries' stock price to reach $2.18 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 482.0% from the stock's current price. View analysts' price targets for Nabors Industries.

Has Nabors Industries been receiving favorable news coverage?

Headlines about NBR stock have been trending very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nabors Industries earned a media sentiment score of -3.3 on InfoTrie's scale. They also gave news articles about the oil and gas company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company's share price in the near term. View the latest news aboutNabors Industries.

Are investors shorting Nabors Industries?

Nabors Industries saw a increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totaling 35,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 32,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. View Nabors Industries' Current Options Chain.

Who are some of Nabors Industries' key competitors?

What other stocks do shareholders of Nabors Industries own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Nabors Industries investors own include Bank of America (BAC), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), General Electric (GE), Intelsat (I), Transocean (RIG), Encana (ECA), Micron Technology (MU), AT&T (T), Fossil Group (FOSL) and Alibaba Group (BABA).

Who are Nabors Industries' key executives?

Nabors Industries' management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman, Pres & CEO (Age 64)
  • Mr. William J. Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer (Age 60)
  • Mr. Mark D. Andrews, Corp. Sec. (Age 46)
  • Mr. R. Clark Wood, VP & Chief Accounting Officer (Age 47)
  • Mr. Sri Valleru, Chief Information & Procurement Officer and VP

What is Nabors Industries' stock symbol?

Nabors Industries trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "NBR."

How do I buy shares of Nabors Industries?

Shares of NBR can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

What is Nabors Industries' stock price today?

One share of NBR stock can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37.

How big of a company is Nabors Industries?

Nabors Industries has a market capitalization of $137.20 million and generates $3.05 billion in revenue each year. The oil and gas company earns $-702,890,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or ($1.32) on an earnings per share basis. Nabors Industries employs 14,000 workers across the globe. View additional information about Nabors Industries.

What is Nabors Industries' official website?

The official website for Nabors Industries is http://www.nabors.com/.

How can I contact Nabors Industries?

Nabors Industries' mailing address is 4 PAR-LA-VILLE ROAD SECOND FLOOR CROWN HOUSE, HAMILTON D0, HM08. The oil and gas company can be reached via phone at 441-292-1510 or via email at [email protected]


MarketBeat Community Rating for Nabors Industries (NYSE NBR)

Community Ranking:  2.4 out of 5 (star star)
Outperform Votes:  775 (Vote Outperform)
Underperform Votes:  860 (Vote Underperform)
Total Votes:  1,635
MarketBeat's community ratings are surveys of what our community members think about Nabors Industries and other stocks. Vote "Outperform" if you believe NBR will outperform the S&P 500 over the long term. Vote "Underperform" if you believe NBR will underperform the S&P 500 over the long term. You may vote once every thirty days.
This page was last updated on 4/3/2020

