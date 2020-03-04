Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services. It also provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including RigWatch Suite, a software, which turns rig site data into wellsite knowledge that help customers to track and trend drilling practices; REVit Software that eliminates stick slip; DrillSmart software that allows the drilling system to adapt operating parameters and drilling conditions; and ROCKit Software, a directional steering control system. In addition, the company offers measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services, such as AccuMP mud pulse MWD system, which is designed to address the various MWD reliability issues; AccuWave collar mounted Electromagnetic MWD system that addresses the needs of the land market through the technology and design techniques; and Nabors' AccuSteer Measurement While Drilling (M/LWD) Suite, which is a premier dynamics evaluation MWD system for performance drilling with integrated advanced geosteering measurements. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment, and downhole LWD tools. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed approximately 384 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 18 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More