NLY stock was purchased by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including MKP Capital Management L.L.C., Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc., O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC, First Trust Advisors LP, Clough Capital Partners L P, Standard Life Aberdeen plc, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc., and Envestnet Asset Management Inc.. Company insiders that have bought Annaly Capital Management stock in the last two years include Anthony C Green, David L Finkelstein, John H Schaefer, Katherine Beirne Fallon, Kevin Keyes, Serena Wolfe, Thomas Edward Hamilton, and Timothy P Coffey.
View insider buying and selling activity for Annaly Capital Management or or view top insider-buying stocks.