NYSE:NLY

Annaly Capital Management Stock Forecast, Price & News

$8.41
+0.04 (+0.48 %)
(As of 12/17/2020 12:00 AM ET)
Today's Range
$8.37
Now: $8.41
$8.45
50-Day Range
$6.98
MA: $7.82
$8.39
52-Week Range
$3.51
Now: $8.41
$10.50
Volume9.30 million shs
Average Volume17.03 million shs
Market Capitalization$11.76 billion
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend Yield14.34%
Beta1.14
Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.
Annaly Capital Management logo

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.31 out of 5 stars

Finance Sector

779th out of 1,659 stocks

Real Estate Investment Trusts Industry

173rd out of 247 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 1.4Community Rank: 2.0Dividend Strength: 1.7Insider Behavior: 0.8Valuation: 0.6 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Real estate investment trusts
Sub-IndustryMortgage REITs
SectorFinance
Current SymbolNYSE:NLY
Previous Symbol
CUSIP03571040
CIK1043219
Webwww.annaly.com
Phone212-696-0100
Employees10

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.49
Current Ratio1.20
Quick Ratio1.20

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E Ratio7.72
P/E Growth1.51

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$3.79 billion
Price / Sales3.10
Cash Flow$3.26 per share
Price / Cash Flow2.58
Book Value$9.66 per share
Price / Book0.87

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$1.00
Net Income$-2,162,860,000.00
Net Margins-20.12%
Return on Equity13.27%
Return on Assets1.57%

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares1,398,228,000
Market Cap$11.76 billion
Next Earnings Date2/10/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable
30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart

speech bubbles
speech bubbles











Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Frequently Asked Questions

How has Annaly Capital Management's stock price been impacted by COVID-19?

Annaly Capital Management's stock was trading at $7.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NLY stock has increased by 5.4% and is now trading at $8.41.
Do Wall Street analysts recommend investors buy shares of Annaly Capital Management?

12 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Annaly Capital Management in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy."
What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Annaly Capital Management?

Wall Street analysts have given Annaly Capital Management a "Buy" rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Annaly Capital Management wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.
When is Annaly Capital Management's next earnings date?

Annaly Capital Management is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday, February 10th 2021.
How were Annaly Capital Management's earnings last quarter?

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November, 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.
How often does Annaly Capital Management pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Annaly Capital Management?

Annaly Capital Management announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
What price target have analysts set for NLY?

12 Wall Street analysts have issued 12-month price targets for Annaly Capital Management's shares. Their forecasts range from $6.00 to $9.50. On average, they expect Annaly Capital Management's share price to reach $8.10 in the next year. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 3.6%.
Who are some of Annaly Capital Management's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Annaly Capital Management include AGNC Investment (AGNC), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), Chimera Investment (CIM), Colony Capital (CLNY), Two Harbors Investment (TWO), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), MFA Financial (MFA), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI), New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT), Redwood Trust (RWT), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Ready Capital (RC), Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), Capstead Mortgage (CMO) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE).
What other stocks do shareholders of Annaly Capital Management own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Annaly Capital Management investors own include AT&T (T), AGNC Investment (AGNC), Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), New Residential Investment (NRZ), General Electric (GE), Ford Motor (F), Intel (INTC), Pfizer (PFE) and Chimera Investment (CIM).

Who are Annaly Capital Management's key executives?

Annaly Capital Management's management team includes the following people:
  • Ms. Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris, Co-Founder & Vice Chair of the Board (Age 56, Pay $120k)
  • Mr. David L. Finkelstein C.F.A., CEO, Chief Investment Officer & Director (Age 47)
  • Ms. Serena Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer (Age 40)
  • Mr. Steven Francis Campbell, Chief Operating Officer
  • Ms. Helen W. Crossen, Chief Admin. Officer
  • Ms. Purvi Kamdar, Head of Investor Relations
  • Mr. Anthony C. Green, Chief Corp. Officer, Chief Legal Officer & Sec. (Age 45)
  • Ms. Miki Kamijyo, Chief Compliance Officer
  • Jillian Detmer, Head of Marketing - Bus. Devel.
  • Ms. Nancy Murtha, Managing Director of Agency Portfolio Team

What is Annaly Capital Management's stock symbol?

Annaly Capital Management trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "NLY."

Who are Annaly Capital Management's major shareholders?

Annaly Capital Management's stock is owned by a variety of institutional and retail investors. Top institutional shareholders include BlackRock Inc. (7.23%), State Street Corp (2.39%), Wells Fargo & Company MN (1.74%), LSV Asset Management (1.51%), Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. (0.48%) and Morgan Stanley (0.46%). Company insiders that own Annaly Capital Management stock include Anthony C Green, David L Finkelstein, John H Schaefer, Katherine Beirne Fallon, Kevin Keyes, Serena Wolfe, Thomas Edward Hamilton and Timothy P Coffey.
Which institutional investors are selling Annaly Capital Management stock?

NLY stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including California Public Employees Retirement System, State Street Corp, BlackRock Inc., Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, Artemis Investment Management LLP, Wells Fargo & Company MN, LSV Asset Management, and Van ECK Associates Corp.
Which institutional investors are buying Annaly Capital Management stock?

NLY stock was purchased by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including MKP Capital Management L.L.C., Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc., O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC, First Trust Advisors LP, Clough Capital Partners L P, Standard Life Aberdeen plc, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc., and Envestnet Asset Management Inc.. Company insiders that have bought Annaly Capital Management stock in the last two years include Anthony C Green, David L Finkelstein, John H Schaefer, Katherine Beirne Fallon, Kevin Keyes, Serena Wolfe, Thomas Edward Hamilton, and Timothy P Coffey.
How do I buy shares of Annaly Capital Management?

Shares of NLY can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

What is Annaly Capital Management's stock price today?

One share of NLY stock can currently be purchased for approximately $8.41.

How big of a company is Annaly Capital Management?

Annaly Capital Management has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion and generates $3.79 billion in revenue each year. The real estate investment trust earns $-2,162,860,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or $1.00 on an earnings per share basis. Annaly Capital Management employs 10 workers across the globe.

What is Annaly Capital Management's official website?

The official website for Annaly Capital Management is www.annaly.com.

How can I contact Annaly Capital Management?

Annaly Capital Management's mailing address is 1211 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS, NEW YORK NY, 10036. The real estate investment trust can be reached via phone at 212-696-0100 or via email at [email protected]

