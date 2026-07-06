3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Real Capital Gains Potential in 2026

Dividend stocks are becoming attractive in 2026. First, investors are becoming more skeptical about growth in the technology sector, which remains concentrated in a few names. Adding to the current angst is that those names seem to revolve around headlines and vibes.

At the core of this concern is volatility. More retail investors are trading stocks than ever before. That, in addition to high-speed trading algorithms, can stir anxiety in even the most patient long-term investor.

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That makes the benefit of passive income attractive. But the benefit only matters if the underlying business supports dividend growth, and more importantly, capital gains for investors.

Avoid the Yield Trap

A high yield isn't automatically a good yield. Sometimes it signals danger rather than opportunity. A "yield trap" occurs when a stock's price has fallen so far that the dividend yield looks attractive on paper, even though the underlying business can no longer support the payout. Warning signs include a payout ratio approaching or exceeding 100% of earnings or free cash flow, rising debt levels, and declining revenue trends.

AT&T NYSE: T is a well-known example. Investors chased its yield for years before the company cut its dividend by nearly half in 2022 to redirect cash flow toward debt reduction. The lesson: a sustainable payout ratio and healthy balance sheet matter more than the headline yield.

That’s why investors need to look beyond an attractive high yield and consider the underlying business. That’s something that investors can consider in these three stocks that offer a mix of reliable passive income with the added benefit of likely stock price growth in the second half of 2026 and beyond.

A Toll-Taker Dividend Play

Enterprise Product Partners NYSE: EPD is a midstream energy company with pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants, and export terminals throughout North America. The company transports materials such as natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil.

Enterprise Products Partners Today EPD Enterprise Products Partners $36.77 +0.02 (+0.05%) 52-Week Range $30.01 ▼ $40.17 Dividend Yield 5.98% P/E Ratio 13.62 Price Target $39.94 Add to Watchlist

A key benefit of investing in midstream companies is that their business models are agnostic to crude oil or natural gas prices. They simply collect a toll for what they’re moving.

The immediate focus of investors is the geopolitical concerns with Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. In its Q1 2026 earnings report, the company cited supply constraints that could create earnings volatility. However, those concerns will go away if traffic through the Strait normalizes.

Despite the geopolitical landscape, EPD has delivered a gain of about 15% in the first half of 2026 and is trading just below its consensus price target of $39.94. That pairs nicely with a dividend that yields 6% and has increased for 28 consecutive years.

Investors should be aware that Enterprise Product Partners is a master limited partnership (MLP). This makes the dividend attractive in a similar way to that of a real estate investment trust (REIT), but the structure comes with risks and tax concerns that investors should research before allocating capital.

MPLX Doubles Down on Permian Growth

Mplx Today MPLX Mplx $57.20 +0.04 (+0.06%) 52-Week Range $47.80 ▼ $59.98 Dividend Yield 7.54% P/E Ratio 12.38 Price Target $61.60 Add to Watchlist

Another midstream energy name to consider is MPLX NYSE: MPLX. MPLX benefits from its relationship with parent company Marathon Petroleum NYSE: MPC, which holds a majority economic interest in the partnership and provides a built-in customer base for its refining logistics segment.

That relationship, combined with an aggressive growth capital program in the Permian and Delaware basins, positions MPLX to expand natural gas processing and NGL takeaway capacity as production in the region continues to climb.

MPLX is up about 5% in the first half of 2026 and the consensus price target of $61.60, which is about 8% above recent prices. It also suggests that there is more upside to go along with a dividend that yields over 7.5%. MPLX has also historically maintained a distribution coverage ratio comfortably above 1x—a cushion that gives the partnership room to keep raising its payout even if commodity markets turn choppy.

High-Yield Income From Private Credit

It’s crazy to invest in private credit firms, right? Maybe and maybe not. These companies have been under a microscope as investors in some of them are under pressure, with investors requesting their money back over concerns about loan quality.

Ares Capital Today ARCC Ares Capital $18.73 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $17.40 ▼ $23.42 Dividend Yield 10.25% P/E Ratio 11.49 Price Target $20.60 Add to Watchlist

That said, these companies often pay attractive dividends and, under the right conditions, can offer the opportunity for share price growth. Ares Capital NYSE: ARCC looks like a safe name in this space. The company’s Q1 2026 earnings report highlighted the company’s healthy, diversified portfolio.

That supports a balance sheet that makes the dividend, which yields a juicy 10.3%, very attractive for passive income. Plus, analysts have a consensus price target of $20.60, which suggests an upside of over 10%.

The concern is that higher interest rates could force a dividend cut.

However, if the Federal Reserve maintains rates at their current levels, which is still the outcome with the highest percentage odds, Ares looks to be a solid choice for income-seeking investors.

Before you consider Enterprise Products Partners, you'll want to hear this.

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