S&P 500   4,026.12 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,347.03 (+0.45%)
QQQ   286.80 (-0.70%)
AAPL   148.13 (-1.95%)
MSFT   247.50 (-0.03%)
META   111.43 (-0.72%)
GOOGL   97.46 (-1.02%)
AMZN   93.59 (-0.57%)
TSLA   182.64 (-0.31%)
NVDA   162.61 (-1.56%)
NIO   10.14 (-3.98%)
BABA   75.46 (-3.87%)
AMD   75.05 (-1.77%)
T   19.12 (+0.16%)
MU   58.43 (-0.85%)
CGC   3.65 (+4.29%)
F   14.10 (+0.50%)
GE   88.23 (+0.41%)
DIS   98.95 (+0.07%)
AMC   7.54 (-1.31%)
PYPL   80.10 (-0.80%)
PFE   49.30 (+0.92%)
NFLX   285.30 (-2.13%)
Arrival, Coupa Software rise; Apple, Activision fall

Fri., November 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Arrival SA, up 2 cents to 36 cents.

The electric vehicle maker said that F. Peter Cuneo has been appointed as interim CEO as Denis Sverdlov steps down.

Coupa Software Inc., up $3.76 to $62.69.

Vista Equity is reportedly considering buying the business software company

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $3.12 to $73.47.

Microsoft could face antitrust challenges to its proposed buyout of the maker “Call of Duty” and other video games.

Apple Inc., down $2.96 to $148.11.

The company has been facing labor issues at an iPhone production facility in China.

Southwest Airlines Inc., up 59 cents to $39.22.

Airlines gained ground as the busy holiday travel season gets underway.

Devon Energy Corp., up 55 cents to $68.35.

Energy stocks were mixed as crude oil prices ultimately edged lower.

Nvidia Corp., down $2.49 to $162.70.

Chipmakers edged lower as concerns about weakening demand hover over the sector.

Credit Suisse Group AG, down 24 cents to $3.59.

The investment bank announced terms of a capital increase as it restructures.

.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Coupa Software (COUP)
2.098 of 5 stars		$62.77+6.5%N/A-13.68Hold$80.42
Apple (AAPL)
2.9264 of 5 stars		$148.12-2.0%0.62%24.24Moderate Buy$176.30
Devon Energy (DVN)
2.8678 of 5 stars		$68.25+0.7%9.08%7.17Moderate Buy$81.17
Credit Suisse Group (CS)
2.0214 of 5 stars		$3.60-6.0%1.11%-1.13Hold$6.24
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
2.6903 of 5 stars		$73.21-4.4%0.64%34.37Moderate Buy$94.28
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.0766 of 5 stars		$247.500.0%1.10%26.67Moderate Buy$300.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

