Campbell Soup, PVH rise; Dycom, Freeport-McMoRan fall

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Anaplan Inc., up $6.18 to $66.16.

The software developer reported solid second-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging sales forecast.

PVH Corp., up $15.79 to $120.58.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands raised its profit forecast for the year.

Ambarella Inc., up $28.39 to $131.96.

The video-compression chipmaker beat analysts second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. down 50 cents to $35.89.

Copper prices slumped and weighed mining companies.

Campbell Soup Co., up 86 cents to $42.59.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Conn’s Inc., up $1.56 to $26.16.

The retailer handily beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Dycom Industries Inc., down $4 to $71.33.

The provider of specialty contracting services reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Caleres Inc., up $1.03 to $25.62.

The footwear seller gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting solid second-quarter financial results.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dycom Industries right now?

Before you consider Dycom Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dycom Industries wasn't on the list.

While Dycom Industries currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ambarella (AMBA)2.0$132.10+27.5%N/A-84.14Buy$117.36
PVH (PVH)2.4$120.73+15.2%N/A145.46Buy$112.61
Caleres (CAL)2.4$25.65+4.3%1.09%-10.69Buy$24.50
Campbell Soup (CPB)2.5$42.60+2.1%3.47%16.26Hold$48.71
Anaplan (PLAN)2.2$66.14+10.3%N/A-56.53Buy$74.15
Dycom Industries (DY)2.4$71.33-5.3%N/A33.97Buy$96.20
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.