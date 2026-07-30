Corning Stock Crashes on Earnings, But the Sell-Off Looks Overdone

Corning NYSE: GLW delivered a Q2 2026 earnings beat on Tuesday. But if shareholders thought it would break the stock’s slide, they were mistaken. Shares tumbled 12% that day, extending a slide that has already knocked the stock down 50% over the past 30 days.

Corning Today GLW Corning $133.72 +9.67 (+7.79%) 52-Week Range $61.44 ▼ $271.78 Dividend Yield 0.84% P/E Ratio 61.06 Price Target $176.38 Add to Watchlist

Even after that drawdown, GLW remains up about 100% over the past year. That’s down from a peak gain near 250% at its June high, but still a reminder of just how much froth had built into the name before this reset began.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

The primary reason for Tuesday's drop wasn't the quarter itself, but Q3 guidance that came in below Wall Street's estimates.

That guide deserves more context. Specifically, Corning is starting to lap the exact stretch last year when investors first woke up to the company’s fiber-and-data-center story.

However, this looks less like a verdict on Corning's fundamentals and more like a valuation reset colliding with a math problem.

Corning Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

Corning's core earnings per share (EPS) came in at 78 cents, up 30% year-over-year and ahead of the 76 cents analysts expected. Revenue came in at $4.74 billion, also topping Street estimates. Other highlights from the earnings report included:

Optical Communications, the segment at the heart of the AI infrastructure buildout, grew sales 32% to $2.07 billion, with net income in that segment up 77%.

Gross margin expanded 120 basis points to 39.6%.

Operating margin rose 190 basis points to 20.9%.

Corning generated $1.42 billion in free cash flow.

Why GLW Stock Sold Off After Earnings

The market's disappointment centered entirely on guidance. Corning's third-quarter outlook called for core EPS of 85 cents to 89 cents and core sales of $4.9 billion to $5 billion. Those were a touch below what Wall Street was modeling. Investors read that as evidence that the AI-fiber growth story was cracking. A better explanation is to look back at the last four quarters.

It wasn't until roughly this point in 2025 that the market fully grasped what Corning's fiber and connectivity business meant for the AI data center buildout. That was the quarter when hyperscaler demand went from being a talking point to a visible, accelerating line item.

That means Corning's current Q3 is the first time it has had to grow against a period that was already running hot, rather than against a normal, unremarkable base. A guide that looks "light" relative to analyst models can simply reflect a harder comparison, not a weaker business.

CEO Wendell Weeks and CFO Ed Schlesinger were explicit on the call that the guide wasn't a signal of decelerating demand, and that enterprise optical demand tied to hyperscaler buildouts is expected to remain a significant contributor. The market's reaction suggests investors heard "deceleration" when management was really describing "tougher math."

The AI Infrastructure Growth Story Remains Intact

This is where investor psychology becomes more useful than the headline number. Corning usually trades as a boring, fairly valued industrial stock. But this quarter, it touched an all-time high of $271.78 on June 30 and then shed roughly a third of its value in the weeks leading into the earnings report.

That sell-off was driven by profit-taking, insider selling near the highs, and a broader rotation out of AI-linked names, not by any change in the underlying business. However, a stock already down nearly 30% heading into an earnings report is a stock where expectations have been substantially reset. The additional post-earnings drop reads as compounding the same valuation anxiety rather than reacting to genuinely new information.

Corning also used the quarter to reaffirm its Springboard Plan: an annualized sales run rate of $20 billion by the end of 2026, $30 billion by 2028, and $40 billion by 2030, alongside a targeted 19% sales CAGR from Q4 2026 through Q4 2030. This builds on a customer base that had already been widening well before the earnings report.

Last quarter, Weeks disclosed that Corning had finalized two additional hyperscaler agreements similar in size and duration to its up-to-$6 billion deal with Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META. That momentum carried into Q2: the company struck a multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement with Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN to supply optical fiber and connectivity for U.S. data centers, and a separate long-term partnership with NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA to expand U.S. optical connectivity manufacturing capacity tenfold.

Those are not the moves of a company with a broken business model. They're evidence the demand backdrop behind the original bull case is still very much intact.

Is Corning Stock a Buying Opportunity After the Sell-Off?

None of this means Corning has no risks. The stock still trades at a rich multiple; insider selling near the highs is a legitimate yellow flag. If guidance keeps landing at the low end of expectations for multiple quarters running, the post-earnings dip becomes something more structural. That's the bear case worth taking seriously.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Price Chart for Thursday, July, 30, 2026

But the more likely read is simpler: a stock that ran too far, too fast on AI enthusiasm gave back some of that premium when a tougher year-over-year comparison finally caught up with guidance. The business behind Corning’s recent growth (i.e., record Optical Communications profitability, expanding margins, and a growing bench of hyperscaler contracts) didn't get worse on Tuesday. The year-over-year comparisons did.

That's a different problem, and it's one that will only fade with time. For contrarian-minded investors watching a 28% monthly drawdown in a stock still up substantially over the past year, the sell-off in GLW is starting to look overdone. That looks increasingly like the kind of gap between price and business quality that creates attractive buying opportunities.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here