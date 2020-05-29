Dell, Williams-Sonoma rise; Nordstrom, Salesforce fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Salesforce.com Inc., down $6.31 to $174.79.

The cloud-based software company cut its full year financial forecasts because of the virus pandemic's impact.

VMware Inc., up $13.83 to $156.27.

The cloud-based software company handily beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Dell Technologies Inc., up $4.06 to $49.64.

The computer and technology services provider beat analysts' first-quarter financial forecasts on steady demand.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., up $2.65 to $32.62.

The chipmaker gave investors a surprisingly good financial forecast after beating Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations.

Zscaler Inc., up $22.29 to $98.09.

The cloud-based information security provider raised its profit forecast for the year after a surprisingly good fiscal third quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $10.18 to $83.21.

The seller of home furnishings and cookware handily beat analysts' first-quarter earnings forecasts on steady sales.

Nordstrom Inc., down $1.99 to $16.13.

The department store reported a shockingly big first-quarter loss as the pandemic forced it to close stores.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up 70 cents to $244.01.

The beauty products retailer reported a surprising loss on weak revenue during the first quarter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Nordstrom (JWN) 2.0 $18.12 flat N/A 5.72 Hold $30.50 Dell (DELL) 2.3 $45.58 flat N/A 7.10 Hold $48.93 salesforce.com (CRM) 2.0 $174.79 -3.5% N/A 873.99 Buy $198.87 Williams-Sonoma (WSM) 2.3 $73.03 flat 2.63% 16.27 Hold $60.65 Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) 2.5 $32.62 +8.8% 0.74% 13.94 Buy $29.37 Zscaler (ZS) 1.1 $98.09 +29.4% N/A -196.18 Hold $67.42

20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most

Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.



MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.



Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.



This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".