GLP-1 Demand Is Creating a New Dividend Angle in These 4 Logistics Stocks

Many investors share the quality of being curious. That lends itself to viewing the world in a particular way and making connections that others can overlook. One of those connections is playing out in the health logistics sector, specifically in cold chain logistics.

The catalyst is the GLP-1 boom, which is turning refrigerated transportation from a niche operational detail into a more important revenue opportunity for logistics companies.

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GLP-1 Boom Fuels Cold Chain Logistics Demand

According to Gallup, 11% of U.S. adults now take GLP-1 medications for weight loss purposes. That’s up from 3% in 2024. The research firm also reported that 15% of U.S. adults reported using the medicine at some point.

GLP-1 pills are gaining traction, but the injectable form of the drugs is still the most common, and they must be kept refrigerated as they make their way from the manufacturer to the customer. Logistics companies already had a healthcare lever as it related to revenue. This is expanding that lever.

Plus, these drugs continue to reshape food demand patterns. Users are actively seeking high-protein, nutrient-dense products that often require refrigerated storage. It’s not exactly about skating to where the puck is going, but health logistics gives investors a reason to put fresh eyes on the following companies.

Why Pharma Shipping Is a High-Margin Business

Another reason to consider companies involved in health logistics is that pharmaceuticals are among the most profitable sectors for logistics companies. The stakes are high. The cost of a failed shipment is enough risk for these companies to pay a premium to ensure success. Plus, the addressable market for cold-chain pharmaceutical logistics extends beyond GLP-1 drugs to include vaccines and antibiotics.

FedEx Bets on Life Sciences to Offset Headwinds

FedEx Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 1.57% Annual Dividend $4.88 Dividend Increase Track Record 1 Year Annualized 5-Year Dividend Growth 17.12% Dividend Payout Ratio 26.36% Recent Dividend Payment Jul. 7 FDX Dividend History

NYSE: FDX

faces numerous headwinds across its business. However, the company’s investment in high-margin healthcare logistics is an interesting reason to consider looking for an entry point.

In its fiscal year 2026, FedEx generated about $10 billion from its Healthcare Transportation vertical.

While only about 10.5% of the total revenue, the number is likely to grow. That's due to the company’s launch of FedEx Life Sciences, which is focused specifically on pharmaceutical customers.

As of this writing, FDX was trading within approximately 13.5% of its consensus price target of $350.54.

Plus, at around 16.6x earnings, FDX has an attractive valuation, particularly as it relates to the S&P 500.

The stock also offers a modest income component, with a dividend yield near 1.6% and a payout ratio that leaves room for future increases.

UPS Doubles Down on Cold-Chain Acquisitions

United Parcel Service Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 6.14% Annual Dividend $6.56 Dividend Increase Track Record 16 Years Annualized 5-Year Dividend Growth 10.18% Dividend Payout Ratio 121.93% Recent Dividend Payment Jun. 4 UPS Dividend History

NYSE: UPS

is the other half of the perceived duopoly with FedEx.

The company is taking a different approach to building its healthcare logistics business.

In addition to committing $48 million to its cold-chain facilities. Plus, it acquired Andlauer Healthcare Group for $1.6 billion.

In its Q2 2026 earnings report, UPS announced it had delivered its second consecutive quarter with over $3 billion in revenue from its Healthcare business.

That’s about 13% of the company’s total revenue in those two quarters.

UPS is trading at a discount to the S&P 500 but looks expensive compared to its historical average and, as of this writing, doesn’t offer as much upside as FDX.

However, investors receive a high-yield dividend of about 6% that has increased for 16 consecutive years.

DHL Targets a $2.3 Billion Global Health Logistics Buildout

DHL Group Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 2.33% Annual Dividend $0.77 Dividend Payout Ratio 34.68% Recent Dividend Payment May. 13 DHLGY Dividend History

OTCMKTS: DHLGY

shows this isn't just a U.S. story. The company has committed roughly 2 billion euros (approx. $2.3 billion) to health logistics investment through 2030, with half of that capital earmarked for the Americas.

DHL also launched a dedicated pharmaceutical air corridor, pairing dedicated aircraft with a connected network designed to keep temperature-sensitive shipments inside controlled regulatory environments from origin to destination.

That investment builds on a business that already generated more than €5 billion (approx. $5.75 billion) in revenue from life sciences and healthcare logistics in 2024. DHL projects an additional €5 billion in incremental revenue from the sector by 2030.

The company has also expanded U.S. cold storage capacity, including a recent buildout near Los Angeles International Airport, while its acquisition of SDS Rx strengthened last-mile delivery for specialized healthcare shipments.

DHLGY carries a dividend yield of 2.3%, with the company's stated policy of paying out 40% to 60% of net profit as dividends.

C.H. Robinson Crosses $1 Billion in Healthcare Revenue

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 1.68% Annual Dividend $2.52 Dividend Increase Track Record 27 Years Annualized 5-Year Dividend Growth 4.07% Dividend Payout Ratio 48.09% Recent Dividend Payment Jul. 2 CHRW Dividend History

NASDAQ: CHRW

offers a smaller, freight-broker take on the same trend.

The company surpassed $1 billion in healthcare logistics revenue over the trailing 12 months, a milestone driven largely by GLP-1 growth and built on a five-year effort to establish dedicated healthcare vertical excellence centers.

C.H. Robinson now operates a network of more than 21,000 temperature-controlled contract carriers, backed by expanded ISO 9001 certification and customs and trade compliance capabilities built specifically for healthcare cold-chain shipments.

CHRW trades around $148 per share, meaningfully below its consensus price target of about $197, implying notable upside if analysts prove correct.

That said, the stock carries a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 30, a richer multiple than FedEx's, and pays a modest 1.72% dividend yield.

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