Johnson & Johnson, Fastenal rise; Wells Fargo, Hess fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson, up $6.26 to $146.03.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts and raised its dividend.

Roku Inc., up $9.97 to $106.53.

The television streaming company reported a jump in new accounts and a surge in streaming hours during the first quarter.

Brooks Automation Inc., up $4.12 to $34.72.

The semiconductor and life sciences equipment company gave investors a solid earnings and sales update.

Groupon Inc., down 2 cents to $0.85.

The company adopted a shareholder rights plan aimed at defending against takeovers.

First Republic Bank, up $6.18 to $99.59.

The bank reported surprisingly good first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Fastenal Co., up $2.27 to $34.54.

The nuts and bolts distributor beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.25 to $30.18.

The bank's profits were nearly wiped out in the first quarter as it set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans.

Hess Corp., down $1.31 to $38.60.

Falling oil prices weighed on energy companies.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $146.03 +4.5% 2.60% 21.54 Buy $157.07 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) $30.18 -4.0% 6.76% 7.51 Hold $44.26 Fastenal (FAST) $34.54 +7.0% 2.90% 25.03 Hold $35.78 Hess (HES) $38.60 -3.3% 2.59% -28.81 Buy $62.24 First Republic Bank (FRC) $99.59 +6.6% 0.76% 19.15 Hold $106.29 Roku (ROKU) $106.53 +10.3% N/A -204.87 Buy $125.78 Brooks Automation (BRKS) $34.72 +13.5% 1.15% 5.77 Buy $38.00

