L3Harris’ Record Backlog Makes Its Stock Sell-Off Look Overdone

L3Harris Technologies Today LHX L3Harris Technologies $272.28 -25.25 (-8.49%) 52-Week Range $262.68 ▼ $379.23 Dividend Yield 1.84% P/E Ratio 27.50 Price Target $370.22 Add to Watchlist

NASDAQ: LHX

is a great example of a massive disconnect in the market. Geopolitical headwinds, macroeconomic fears, and general market angst have high-quality stocks in correction and trading in bear markets despite otherwise healthy fundamental conditions and robust outlooks for growth. The takeaway for investors is that times aren’t normal, the market is showing massive discounts, and the time to buy is now, before conditions revert to normal, because when they do, share prices for stocks such as LHX will melt up to higher price points and sustain upward momentum thereafter.

It's debatable when that will happen; it will likely happen in the upcoming quarters as summer 2026 comes to an end, smart money investors come back to the table, and subsequent data support the outlook for higher valuations. As it stands, 15 analysts tracked by MarketBeat show relatively high conviction in the Moderate Buy consensus rating; there is a 73% Buy-side bias in the data, no Sell ratings logged, and nearly 40% upside relative to late July lows. Among the critical details are that sentiment has been firm over the trailing 12-months, while price targets strengthened, and the Q2 results provide no reason for those trends to change. What the market gets wrong is that near-term headwinds are noise, clouding a robust outlook indicated by the record backlog.

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L3Harris Delivered the Quarter Investors Usually Reward

L3Harris had a solid second quarter with $5.9 billion in net revenue, up 8.4% year-over-year and better than consensus forecasts expected. The strength was driven by all segments, with Missile Solutions and Space & Mission leading the growth. More importantly, the company is producing profitable growth, expanding margins and driving robust cash flow. Operating margin improved by 60 basis points, driving a 28% increase in adjusted earnings, aided by share buybacks. Free cash flow, the all-important metric, was also strong, up by 37% and expected to remain robust in the upcoming quarters.

Guidance is also good news, contrary to the market's response. The company lifted its targets for quarterly and full-year results with the new forecast underpinned by healthy internal metrics. New orders increased by $7.3 billion, outpacing billings for a book-to-bill of 1.2. The backlog, which sits at record levels, is worth approximately $42 billion or more than seven quarters at the Q2 pace. Looking ahead, the company’s forecast likely underestimates its growth potential, given the Q2 strengths and plans to increase defense spending globally.

Cash Flow Supports the Story, But Risks Remain

L3Harris investors face capital return risk, with the Department of Defense and the Trump administration scrutinizing defense contractors and legislation to limit capacity in debate. However, numerous factors pose risks, including its ability to scale production profitably, sufficient free cash flow, and direct investment by government entities in its expansion capacity. The investment, worth $1 billion, is tied to the company’s Missile Solutions business and engine production capacity. The question today is whether the segment will be spun off, as suggested earlier in 2026, or if it will remain as it appears possible.

LHX’s 30% stock price correction, as of late July, provides an overhang for the market but has likely run its course. The 10% post-release response triggered by the Q2 earnings puts the market at long-term lows, aligning with a prior resistance and a critical breakout point unlikely to be broken. Additionally, MACD divergence reflects bearish traders losing control, setting the stage for a rebound and price recovery in upcoming quarters. Institutional data is also favorable, with them owning nearly 85% of the stock and accumulating ahead of the release. The likely outcome is that they continue taking advantage of price discounts and limit downside risk as Q3 progresses.

L3Harris Still Has to Convert Backlog Into Value

This year’s catalysts include scaling its Missile Solutions business and news of the planned spinout. Scaling the business means converting the massive backlog into revenue, outperforming estimates, and affirming long-term targets, which suggest the stock trades at a deep value. The planned IPO is expected to unlock value by creating pure-plays focused on Missiles and Space, but may not happen until mid-2027 or later if market conditions fail to improve.

The company’s biggest risks, aside from macroeconomic risks, are execution and debt risks. The acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne left it with excessive debt, leaving it open to execution risks amplified by its repositioning efforts. Not only is there a planned IPO, but non-core assets are also being purged from the Space segment. In this environment, any delays or missteps will be reflected in the stock's price.

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