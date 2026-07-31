Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

L3Harris’ Record Backlog Makes Its Stock Sell-Off Look Overdone

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 31, 2026
L3Harris logo on a panel with a satellite, drone, camera sensor, and network icons against a sunset sky.

Key Points

  • L3Harris reported stronger second-quarter revenue, earnings and free cash flow while raising its 2026 outlook.
  • A record backlog and strong missile demand support the company’s long-term growth case, even as the stock remains under pressure.
  • Investors still need to weigh execution risk, debt, capital returns and the timing of the planned Missile Solutions IPO.
  • Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies Today

L3Harris Technologies Inc stock logo
LHXLHX 90-day performance
L3Harris Technologies
$272.28 -25.25 (-8.49%)
As of 07/30/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$262.68
$379.23
Dividend Yield
1.84%
P/E Ratio
27.50
Price Target
$370.22
Add to Watchlist
L3Harris Technologies NASDAQ: LHX is a great example of a massive disconnect in the market. Geopolitical headwinds, macroeconomic fears, and general market angst have high-quality stocks in correction and trading in bear markets despite otherwise healthy fundamental conditions and robust outlooks for growth. The takeaway for investors is that times aren’t normal, the market is showing massive discounts, and the time to buy is now, before conditions revert to normal, because when they do, share prices for stocks such as LHX will melt up to higher price points and sustain upward momentum thereafter.

It's debatable when that will happen; it will likely happen in the upcoming quarters as summer 2026 comes to an end, smart money investors come back to the table, and subsequent data support the outlook for higher valuations. As it stands, 15 analysts tracked by MarketBeat show relatively high conviction in the Moderate Buy consensus rating; there is a 73% Buy-side bias in the data, no Sell ratings logged, and nearly 40% upside relative to late July lows. Among the critical details are that sentiment has been firm over the trailing 12-months, while price targets strengthened, and the Q2 results provide no reason for those trends to change. What the market gets wrong is that near-term headwinds are noise, clouding a robust outlook indicated by the record backlog.

L3Harris stock retests long-term support after a sharp pullback, with investors watching for a potential technical rebound.

L3Harris Delivered the Quarter Investors Usually Reward

L3Harris had a solid second quarter with $5.9 billion in net revenue, up 8.4% year-over-year and better than consensus forecasts expected. The strength was driven by all segments, with Missile Solutions and Space & Mission leading the growth. More importantly, the company is producing profitable growth, expanding margins and driving robust cash flow. Operating margin improved by 60 basis points, driving a 28% increase in adjusted earnings, aided by share buybacks. Free cash flow, the all-important metric, was also strong, up by 37% and expected to remain robust in the upcoming quarters.

Guidance is also good news, contrary to the market's response. The company lifted its targets for quarterly and full-year results with the new forecast underpinned by healthy internal metrics. New orders increased by $7.3 billion, outpacing billings for a book-to-bill of 1.2. The backlog, which sits at record levels, is worth approximately $42 billion or more than seven quarters at the Q2 pace. Looking ahead, the company’s forecast likely underestimates its growth potential, given the Q2 strengths and plans to increase defense spending globally.

Cash Flow Supports the Story, But Risks Remain

L3Harris investors face capital return risk, with the Department of Defense and the Trump administration scrutinizing defense contractors and legislation to limit capacity in debate. However, numerous factors pose risks, including its ability to scale production profitably, sufficient free cash flow, and direct investment by government entities in its expansion capacity. The investment, worth $1 billion, is tied to the company’s Missile Solutions business and engine production capacity. The question today is whether the segment will be spun off, as suggested earlier in 2026, or if it will remain as it appears possible.

LHX’s 30% stock price correction, as of late July, provides an overhang for the market but has likely run its course. The 10% post-release response triggered by the Q2 earnings puts the market at long-term lows, aligning with a prior resistance and a critical breakout point unlikely to be broken. Additionally, MACD divergence reflects bearish traders losing control, setting the stage for a rebound and price recovery in upcoming quarters. Institutional data is also favorable, with them owning nearly 85% of the stock and accumulating ahead of the release. The likely outcome is that they continue taking advantage of price discounts and limit downside risk as Q3 progresses.

L3Harris Still Has to Convert Backlog Into Value

This year’s catalysts include scaling its Missile Solutions business and news of the planned spinout. Scaling the business means converting the massive backlog into revenue, outperforming estimates, and affirming long-term targets, which suggest the stock trades at a deep value. The planned IPO is expected to unlock value by creating pure-plays focused on Missiles and Space, but may not happen until mid-2027 or later if market conditions fail to improve.

The company’s biggest risks, aside from macroeconomic risks, are execution and debt risks. The acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne left it with excessive debt, leaving it open to execution risks amplified by its repositioning efforts. Not only is there a planned IPO, but non-core assets are also being purged from the Space segment. In this environment, any delays or missteps will be reflected in the stock's price.

Should You Invest $1,000 in L3Harris Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
4.9909 of 5 stars		$272.28-8.5%1.84%27.50Moderate Buy$370.22
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines