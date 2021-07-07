MarketAxess, Valero fall; Steel Dynamics, LGI Homes rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

SMART Global Holdings Inc., up $8.47 to $56.02.

The computer memory technology company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Steel Dynamics Inc., up $3 to $61.22.

The steel producer increased its stock buyback program by $1 billion.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., down $21.72 to $450.08.

Investors were disappointed by the bond trading platform operator's latest volume and transaction fee update.

LGI Homes Inc., up $6.67 to $168.74.

The homebuilder gave investors an encouraging update on home closings in June.

Valero Energy Corp., down $2.39 to $72.31.

Falling oil prices weighed down energy stocks.

Citigroup Inc., down 28 cents to $67.93.

Bond yields continued falling, crimping banks' ability to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Dollar General Corp., up $3.10 to $221.50.

The discount retailer said it is expanding its offering of healthcare products, including over-the-counter medicines.

Clorox Co., up $4.07 to $185.37.

The bleach and household products maker made gains as investors shifted money toward more defensive stocks.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target LGI Homes (LGIH) 1.4 $168.84 +4.2% N/A 11.24 Hold $154.80 The Clorox (CLX) 2.1 $185.37 +2.2% 2.40% 25.85 Hold $203.06 Valero Energy (VLO) 2.5 $72.31 -3.2% 5.42% -106.34 Buy $85.94 SMART Global (SGH) 1.4 $56.03 +17.8% N/A 87.55 Buy $60.50 Dollar General (DG) 2.3 $221.50 +1.4% 0.76% 20.38 Buy $234.23 Steel Dynamics (STLD) 2.7 $61.18 +5.1% 1.70% 16.31 Buy $66.11

