MoneyGram, SL Green rise; CME Group falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Visa Inc., up $2.01 to $196.36.

The payment processor said payment volumes and global transactions improved in May.

MoneyGram International Inc., up 77 cents to $3.36.

Western Union is considering buying the money transfer and payment services company, according to media reports.

SL Green Realty Corp., up $3.26 to $47.33.

The real estate investment trust said it is collecting the overwhelming majority of its rents, and resumed stock buybacks.

Stitch Fix Inc., up 59 cents to $24.21.

The online personal styling service is laying off about 1,400 employees in California, according to media reports.

Southwest Airlines Co., up 86 cents to $34.48.

The airline is extending buyout packages and paid leave for employees, according to media reports.

RH, up $35.69 to $248.26.

The furniture and housewares company gave investors an encouraging update on its plans for growth.

Facebook Inc., up 81 cents to $232.72.

The social media company is facing a backlash from employees over posts by President Donald Trump.

CME Group Inc., down $3.54 to $178.78.

The commodities exchange said the virus pandemic's negative effect on farmers' sentiment continues.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Southwest Airlines (LUV) 2.9 $34.48 +2.6% 2.09% 10.14 Buy $51.18 Restoration Hardware (RH) 1.5 $248.26 +16.8% N/A 27.22 Hold $162.00 Stitch Fix (SFIX) 2.0 $24.21 +2.5% N/A 96.84 Buy $18.73 CME Group (CME) 1.9 $178.78 -1.9% 1.90% 26.84 Hold $194.50 The Western Union (WU) 2.2 $23.05 +11.3% 3.90% 9.29 Hold $21.75 SL Green Realty (SLG) 2.7 $47.33 +7.4% 7.48% 11.74 Hold $70.08

