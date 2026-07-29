Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Seagate Technology Stock Surges as Earnings Beat Silences AI Doubters

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 29, 2026
Seagate logo centered within a swirling data storage disk graphic, set against a server room background.

Key Points

  • Seagate’s earnings report showed that AI-driven storage demand remains strong despite the stock’s recent pullback.
  • The company’s guidance came in well above Wall Street expectations, suggesting momentum is still accelerating.
  • Investors will be watching whether high-capacity drive demand can keep supporting margins after a massive year-to-date rally.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Seagate Technology Today

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC stock logo
STXSTX 90-day performance
Seagate Technology
$814.02 +66.72 (+8.93%)
As of 03:02 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$138.30
$1,145.00
Dividend Yield
0.36%
P/E Ratio
76.77
Price Target
$957.20
Add to Watchlist
Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX has recently been caught in a brutal sell-off, with shares tumbling more than 20% as investors fled anything tied to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade. Even after that pullback, the stock remains up more than 170% year to date, leaving it more exposed than most as concerns grew that the AI-driven storage boom could be wobbling.

Seagate's Q4 fiscal year 2026 earnings report, however, offered a resounding answer to the doubters. Not only did the company comfortably beat expectations for the latest quarter, but its guidance for the period ahead blew straight past what Wall Street was looking for, reinforcing the idea that the storage boom and Seagate’s rally still have plenty of room to run.

The market’s initial verdict says it all. After a sharp pre-earnings sell-off, the stock’s positive reaction to the report suggests investors may have been too quick to write off the AI storage trade.

Seagate’s Results Show the Storage Boom Is Still Intact

The headline numbers left little room for argument. Seagate delivered earnings well ahead of consensus on revenue that climbed nearly 50% year-over-year, itself comfortably ahead of estimates.

The reason behind that strength is exactly the one the bulls have been pointing to all along, and CEO Dave Mosley echoed it. He credited robust cloud data center demand and disciplined execution, alongside durable long-term demand for the mass-capacity storage that Seagate specializes in.

In other words, the explosion of AI is creating a seemingly relentless need to store enormous quantities of data, and Seagate is perfectly positioned to capture it. Just as importantly, the company's newest high-capacity technology is allowing it to scale up shipments profitably.

That combination of surging demand and improving product mix is precisely what has underpinned the margin expansion story investors have been so excited about.

The Technology Behind Seagate’s AI Storage Edge

Behind all of this is the cutting-edge technology that has quietly become Seagate's biggest advantage. Its latest generation of hard drives uses a new recording method that packs far more storage onto each disk, allowing the company to deliver the enormous capacities that AI data centers are crying out for without a matching jump in cost.

This is what separates Seagate from a business that’s simply selling more of the same product. Every leap in density means more storage shipped from the same footprint, at a better margin, which can only mean good things for the stock.

Seagate’s Guidance Strengthened the Bull Case

As strong as the headline numbers for the quarter were, it was the company's outlook that truly caught the eye. Seagate guided to revenue of around $4.1 billion for the current quarter, comfortably ahead of the $3.78 billion analysts had been expecting.

The earnings guidance was even more striking, with the company calling for roughly $7.30 in non-GAAP earnings per share against a consensus estimate that was closer to $5.63, dwarfing it by a wide margin.

This is the crux of why the report will be so reassuring for anyone who's been worried that the storage rally has run its course. Seagate is not just riding a temporary spike in demand. It's telling investors, in the clearest terms available to it, that this momentum is actually accelerating.

Seagate’s Rally Still Has to Prove It Can Last

Seagate Technology Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$923.00
21.69% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 27 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$758.46
High Forecast$1,600.00
Average Forecast$923.00
Low Forecast$270.00
Seagate Technology Stock Forecast Details
The analyst community had been overwhelmingly positive going into the report, with firms like Wells Fargo and Citigroup raising their price targets in recent weeks, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon. Citigroup's fresh $1,300 price target is particularly noteworthy given the substantial upside it implies from recent trading levels.

Between those updates and the stock’s positive post-earnings reaction, it’s easy to see why the overall consensus rating on the stock is a Moderate Buy.

For investors weighing it all up, Seagate’s latest earnings report has done exactly what it needed to. The storage boom that has powered its remarkable run through the first half of the year shows no sign of running out of road. The margin story is playing out as the bulls predicted, and management's guidance points to more strength ahead.

Considering the stock is still trading well below its recent high, you can’t help but feel this post-earnings window might be a golden opportunity to take advantage of.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Seagate Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Learn More about Sam Quirke
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Seagate Technology (STX)
4.6991 of 5 stars		$799.977.0%0.37%76.12Moderate Buy$957.20
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines