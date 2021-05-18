Walmart, Sarepta rise; Chevron, D.R. Horton fall

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Twilio Inc., up $2.34 to $299.54.

The cloud communications company is buying business texting platform Zipwhip for about $850 million.

Chevron Corp., down $3.29 to $106.18.

Oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.

Walmart Inc., up $3.02 to $141.91.

The world’s largest retailer beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $6.31 to $81.44.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study on a potential muscular dystrophy treatment.

Core-Mark Holding Co., up $2.89 to $45.08.

The wholesale consumer products distributor is being bought by Performance Food Group in a $2.5 billion deal.

Desktop Metal Inc., down 19 cents to $13.37.

The 3D printing technology company is buying Adaptive3D.

D.R. Horton Inc., down $3.41 to $92.24.

Homebuilders slipped after a report showed that U.S. home construction fell surprisingly sharply in April.

Baidu Inc., down 32 cents to $188.88.

The web search company slipped along with the broader market, despite reporting solid first-quarter earnings.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Walmart (WMT) 2.5 $141.91 +2.2% 1.55% 22.63 Buy $156.12 Twilio (TWLO) 1.8 $299.54 +0.8% N/A -105.47 Buy $450.87 Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) 1.9 $81.44 +8.4% N/A -10.41 Buy $150.38 Chevron (CVX) 2.2 $106.18 -3.0% 4.86% -17.29 Buy $113.04 D.R. Horton (DHI) 2.5 $92.24 -3.6% 0.87% 14.37 Buy $93.14

