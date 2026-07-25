Why Palantir Investors Aren't Panicking While the Rest of AI Sells Off

Palantir Technologies NASDAQ: PLTR is down about 30% in 2026.

But over the last 30 days, PLTR is up about 5%, while other AI stocks have moved much more sharply in either direction.

Palantir Technologies Today PLTR Palantir Technologies $122.92 -0.45 (-0.36%) 52-Week Range $106.37 ▼ $207.52 P/E Ratio 138.11 Price Target $189.88 Add to Watchlist

One narrative says that this is just Palantir growing into its valuation. Even with the slide in 2026, PLTR still trades at over 100x forward earnings and has a trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 65x.

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However, while inflation readings and the conflict in the Middle East are causing volatility across the AI sector, Palantir has been less affected. That could be due to its focus on government agencies. The company’s government and critical-infrastructure client base positions it to maintain growth even during economic downturns.

The question on many investors’ minds is what comes next. Palantir reports its Q2 2026 earnings on Aug. 3. If history is any guide, it will be a strong report. But for the last couple of earnings reports, "strong" hasn’t been enough to push the stock price higher.

However, Palantir’s consistently impressive results are the unstoppable force pushing a stock price that doesn’t want to move higher. Another strong report could change that equation.

Why Wall Street Keeps Undervaluing Palantir Stock

Palantir bears often rely on conservative discounted cash flow (DCF) models, which typically assume 20% to 30% annual growth in free cash flow and earnings per share (EPS). That may be standard for a maturing software company, but bulls argue it is far below the growth Palantir just reported.

Q1 2026 adjusted free cash flow hit $925 million, up 150% year over year. Adjusted EPS came in at 33 cents, also up roughly 150%. Those growth rates are five to seven times higher than what conservative models assume.

Now add CEO Alex Karp's own forecast. He told CNBC that Palantir will generate $15 billion to $18 billion in free cash flow within two years. That's not a typo. It's the number driving this entire debate.

Traditional valuation models exist for a reason. They protect against overpaying for hype. But they also assume mean reversion, and Palantir hasn't reverted yet.

A 20% to 30% growth assumption produces a modest fair-value estimate. Skeptics like Michael Burry have used that logic to argue Palantir trades far above what its cash flows justify.

The problem is the actual numbers. Fiscal year (FY) 2025 free cash flow was $2.27 billion. Karp's two-year target of $15 billion to $18 billion implies a gain of roughly 560% to 690% over that period.

That's not a modest beat over conservative assumptions. It's an entirely different growth universe. If Karp is even directionally right, every DCF model built on 20-30% growth understates fair value badly.

Palantir's Free Cash Flow Growth Supports the Bull Case

Karp's forecasts have a habit of being accurate. In 2022, he targeted $4.5 billion in 2025 revenue. Actual 2025 revenue landed at $4.475 billion, essentially spot on.

That history matters to the current situation. Karp isn't a CEO known for wild promises that evaporate. His $15 billion to $18 billion free cash flow target deserves scrutiny, not dismissal.

Q1 2026 results support the trajectory. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance now sits at $7.65 billion to $7.66 billion, implying 71% growth. U.S. commercial revenue guidance calls for at least 120% growth.

Full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance was raised to $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion. That's already well above what a 20-30% growth model would project for this year alone.

Palantir Stock Tests Key Support Before Earnings

Technically, Palantir looks like a stock in a downtrend. Shares trade in the $120's, well below the 200-day moving average near $154. The stock peaked above $200 last November, then slid through a rough first half of 2026. It's since stabilized, but the July 22 drop shows that PLTR faces selling pressure.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Price Chart for Saturday, July, 25, 2026

That range-bound action reflects the valuation split perfectly. Bulls see a company outgrowing every conservative valuation model. Bears see a stock priced for perfection that hasn't been delivered yet.

Will Palantir Earnings Finally Settle the Valuation Debate?

This isn't really a story about whether Palantir is expensive. By traditional metrics, it clearly is. The forward P/S multiple sits near 40x, and skeptics aren't wrong to flag that.

The real question is which growth assumption to trust. A 20-30% model produces one fair value. Actual results running at 150%+ produce something very different.

Karp's $15-18 billion free cash flow target is the single number that could resolve this argument either way. If Palantir is even close to that path in two years, today's valuation debate looks premature.

If it isn't, the bears' conservative models were right all along. Either way, free cash flow will be one of the key metrics worth tracking every quarter between now and then.

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