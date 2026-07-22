1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Noble Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLWS

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.36. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.42 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 4.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,581 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,232 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

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